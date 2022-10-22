Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KATV
KATV
North Little Rock porch pirate walks the plank, is identified by police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock Police Department announced Monday they have identified the "porch pirate" swiping packages on Skyline Drive. Last Wednesday, North Little Rock police said the suspect stole a package from a residence in the 1500 block of Skyline Drive around 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 11.
KATV
2 young adults charged with capital murder in death of man on Leander Drive in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two men in their early 20s were arrested and charged with capital murder Monday in connection to a Little Rock homicide last week. According to police, 20-year-old Mason Abraham and 22-year-old Ferrod McCoy are suspected of killing 32-year-old Broderick Bluford at The Ridge at Little Rock apartments on Leander Drive late Tuesday.
KATV
1 dead in fatal collision in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department reported a fatal collision that happened early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of South Camden Road. Officers said they found 33-year-old Travis Burrows unresponsive in the middle of the outside of the...
Police searching for runaway Little Rock juvenile
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 15-year-old Harley Mercer of Vilonia was last seen in Little Rock on October 22. He is described as being about 5'9" and weighing about 145 pounds. Anyone with information regarding...
KATV
thv11.com
Large fire in Jefferson County
A large fire is underway in Jefferson County. (Video credit: Bobbie Runion).
Man dead after being hit by car in Pine Bluff
Pine Bluff police said that a man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in the overnight hours Monday.
Little Rock police investigation shooting on Geyer Springs Road
Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening.
Little Rock police make arrest in 2021 Green Mountain Dr. deadly shooting
Little Rock police made an arrest Friday in a 2021 homicide that happened on Green Mountain Drive.
KATV
'We're waiting'some NLR residents at Shorter Gardens still have no gas in their apartment
North Little Rock (KATV) — It's been nearly three weeks ago since a fatal fire at a North Little Rock apartment complex that left three people dead and others without a home. Residents at Shorter College Gardens apartments received a letter with an update as to when their gas might get turned back on.
KHBS
Video shows man's backpack burst into flames after being tased by Arkansas State Police
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A video sent to 40/29 by Arkansas State Police shows a man's backpack bursting into flames after being tased by a state trooper with the Arkansas State Police. Thirty-eight-year-old Christopher Gaylor is in the hospital and expected to be ok. Authorities say the backpack he...
Deputies identify victim in McAlmont Community Park homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Pulaski County — Update: The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Kirk Kirkwood of North Little Rock. On the night of October 21, deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at McAlmont Community Park. Authorities confirmed that one male subject was deceased at...
KATV
Authorities working to contain fire in Jefferson County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has provided an update regarding a forest fire that near the 5200 block of Highway 54. According to a social media post, Fire personnel joined by law enforcement began evacuation notices for multiple residents on Kilcrease Road. The Sheriff's office...
KATV
1 in critical condition following Friday shooting near Arkansas State Police headquarters
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person is in critical condition following a Friday night shooting near state police headquarters in Little Rock. According to the Little Rock police, one person was shot around 6 p.m. in the 8200 block of Geyer Springs Road. "One victim was taken to an...
KATV
Little Rock police work to find answers to Aug. 13 homicide, believes community can help
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are pressing forward with their investigation into an early August homicide. Police responded to the 900 block of Rodney Parham Road where Glean Finley was dead from apparent gunshot wounds. As detectives work to find answers, officials of the department said they...
KATV
BOLO Alert: Man wanted in North Little Rock after robbing a gas station
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in connection with a robbery that happened Thursday afternoon. According to a social media post, the subject robbed the Exxon Station at 9128 Highway 161 in North Little Rock at approximately 2:00 p.m. Police said...
