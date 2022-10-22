ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

THV11

Police: One dead in Little Rock near W. 18th Street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that happened on W. 18th Street. According to police, the incident happened shortly before noon in the 2100 block of the street and left one person dead. Police state that the victim is an adult Hispanic male. There...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

1 dead in fatal collision in Pine Bluff

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department reported a fatal collision that happened early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of South Camden Road. Officers said they found 33-year-old Travis Burrows unresponsive in the middle of the outside of the...
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

Police searching for runaway Little Rock juvenile

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 15-year-old Harley Mercer of Vilonia was last seen in Little Rock on October 22. He is described as being about 5'9" and weighing about 145 pounds. Anyone with information regarding...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Deputies identify victim of Friday's McAlmont Park shooting

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County deputies have identified the victim of a Friday night shooting incident that left one North Little Rock man dead. 18-year-old Kirk Kirkwood was identified as the victim who was shot to death at the GT Ashley McAlmont Community Park off Arkansas Highway 161.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Deputies identify victim in McAlmont Community Park homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Pulaski County — Update: The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Kirk Kirkwood of North Little Rock. On the night of October 21, deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at McAlmont Community Park. Authorities confirmed that one male subject was deceased at...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KATV

Authorities working to contain fire in Jefferson County

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has provided an update regarding a forest fire that near the 5200 block of Highway 54. According to a social media post, Fire personnel joined by law enforcement began evacuation notices for multiple residents on Kilcrease Road. The Sheriff's office...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR

