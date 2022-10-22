Player of the Week: Zah Jackson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The week 8 Friday Night Sports Zone Player of the Week was Huntington’s Zah Zah Jackson.

He had two long rushing touchdowns in the first half against rival Cabell Midland.

He scored more in the second half, and has wheels like no other. No one could seem to catch him.

Huntington ended up winning it by 20, taking home the Battle of the Shield trophy.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.