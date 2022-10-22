ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baytown, TX

thepostnewspaper.net

Dickinson’s Donovan Green continues to turn heads

As the Texas A&M tight end has been named to a number of midseason All-America teams. Green has caught 13 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown while also impressing with his blocking which has helped Aggies running back Devone Achane bid for a 1,000-yard season. Brandon C. Williams, The...
DICKINSON, TX
KHOU

Here's where you can get American League championship gear

Right after the Astros completed their four-game sweep of the Yankees to advance to the World Series, fans were able to buy their American League champion gear. According to Academy, all 32 locations in the Houston area were opening back up right after the clinching win to sell official Houston Astros American League Championship apparel. Merchandise was also available online at academy.com.
Anthony DiMoro

Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS Sweep

Will Aaron Judge be back in pinstripes next season?(Photo: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports) The Houston Astros completed their four-game sweep of the New York Yankees on Sunday to end their ALCS series and vault the Astros to the American League Title and a trip to the World Series where they will take on the Philadelphia Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
CLEVELAND, TX
houstoniamag.com

The 7 Families Behind Some of Houston's Biggest Food Empires

Meet the people behind Houston’s most influential food dynasties. Before Houston was Houston, the culinary Shangri-La that we all know and love, it was mostly a sprawling metroplex dominated by chain restaurants, with just a few mom-and-pop establishments scattered here and there. Over time, thanks to the influence of a handful of local culinary families, the city transformed into the rich, diverse food landscape that it is today.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston church vandalized and stolen from at least 12 times over six months

HOUSTON — A Houston church known for its community outreach is struggling after being the target of thieves and vandals several times in recent months. Hunter Memorial Church of God in Christ sits on the corner of Airline Drive and Neyland Street in north Houston. From the outside, it looks like the neighborhood beacon that it has been for decades. However, from the inside, it’s clear the church has taken a beating.
HOUSTON, TX
AdWeek

Ted Oberg Leaving KTRK in Houston for WRC in Washington, D.C.

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Ted Oberg is joining Washington, D.C. NBC owned station WRC as a reporter in December. Oberg will work on the News4 I-Team....
WASHINGTON, DC
realtynewsreport.com

In Memoriam – Marvy Finger: a Multifamily Giant

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Marvy Alan Finger, a Houston apartment developer who led a downtown residential revival, has passed away. He was 86. A native Houstonian who graduated from the University of Texas in 1957, Mr. Finger started his career working for a small homebuilder and evolved into a significant multifamily developer.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas Southern University Celebrates Homecoming 2022

Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Texas Southern University is celebrating homecoming 2022. This year’s theme, ‘Destination: Tiger Nation.’ On Wednesday, we’re live from the pep rally on campus. Homecoming week is from Oct. 23-29. The week of events will culminate on Saturday, October 29...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD officer slides patrol car into ditch in north Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Due to the heavy rains and traffic from Monday night, a Houston police officer lost control of his patrol car early Tuesday morning and ended up in a ditch. It happened during the brief, but heavy rainfall shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Alabonson and Gulf Bank Road.
HOUSTON, TX

