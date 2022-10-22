Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For GoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
The Raiders bounced back against the Texans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsHouston, TX
Related
thepostnewspaper.net
Dickinson’s Donovan Green continues to turn heads
As the Texas A&M tight end has been named to a number of midseason All-America teams. Green has caught 13 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown while also impressing with his blocking which has helped Aggies running back Devone Achane bid for a 1,000-yard season. Brandon C. Williams, The...
fox26houston.com
Houston Astros fans taunt Yankees on social media after 3-game win streak during ALCS
HOUSTON - Texans are known for their pride, and that is showing all over social media after the Houston Astros won the first three games in the American League Champion Services (ALCS) and look to clinch Sunday's game. This comes after Saturday's blowout game, with Houston dominating 5-0 against New...
KHOU
Here's where you can get American League championship gear
Right after the Astros completed their four-game sweep of the Yankees to advance to the World Series, fans were able to buy their American League champion gear. According to Academy, all 32 locations in the Houston area were opening back up right after the clinching win to sell official Houston Astros American League Championship apparel. Merchandise was also available online at academy.com.
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS Sweep
Will Aaron Judge be back in pinstripes next season?(Photo: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports) The Houston Astros completed their four-game sweep of the New York Yankees on Sunday to end their ALCS series and vault the Astros to the American League Title and a trip to the World Series where they will take on the Philadelphia Phillies.
fox26houston.com
Atasocita High School student Making the Grade
She's a star on the volleyball court and in the classroom. FOX 26's Nate Griffin shows us how she's Making the Grade at Atascocita High School.
Severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts heading for Houston, SE Texas
A low-pressure system harboring strong winds and possible tornados will roll through Harris County Tuesday.
Click2Houston.com
‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland
CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
Overnight storms spark power outages, leave trees downed in Houston area
HOUSTON — Overnight storms left thousands without power and many downed trees in parts of the Greater Houston area early Tuesday. Most of the damage was north of Houston. There were some fallen trees and limbs in Montgomery County. KHOU 11 News found damage in a subdivision near The...
houstoniamag.com
The 7 Families Behind Some of Houston's Biggest Food Empires
Meet the people behind Houston’s most influential food dynasties. Before Houston was Houston, the culinary Shangri-La that we all know and love, it was mostly a sprawling metroplex dominated by chain restaurants, with just a few mom-and-pop establishments scattered here and there. Over time, thanks to the influence of a handful of local culinary families, the city transformed into the rich, diverse food landscape that it is today.
Click2Houston.com
Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales creates her own fashion line “Baseball Y’all”
HOUSTON – Julia Morales has been the Astros sideline reporter for a decade. She’s also a mom and an award-winning journalist. If that wasn’t enough, she recently created her clothing line of baseball apparel with a southern flair. The two-time Emmy Award winner joined Houston Life to...
fox26houston.com
How much are apartments in Houston? Rent by neighborhoods, areas
HOUSTON - As the new year approaches, some may decide a move is exactly what they need to make a change. If you're looking to move within Houston, Rent. has information on what you can expect rent to be across the city. According to a study by Rent., rent in...
These three roads are the deadliest in Texas
Sadly on average, 11 people die daily due to crashing on a Texan road. There hasn't been a day in over 21 years without at least one fatality. Many of these are entirely avoidable, as 25% of fatal accidents were drunk driving-related.
Port Arthur News
CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Great sports-related snacking tips for Astros victories
Not noted for my sporting knowledge, I can certainly get behind fan support and of course, the goodies. I actually went to an earlier church service so I could see more of this past Saturday’s Astros game. The popcorn was ready to go at my house with a nice Parmesan topping, and I made cocktails in orange and blue.
Houston church vandalized and stolen from at least 12 times over six months
HOUSTON — A Houston church known for its community outreach is struggling after being the target of thieves and vandals several times in recent months. Hunter Memorial Church of God in Christ sits on the corner of Airline Drive and Neyland Street in north Houston. From the outside, it looks like the neighborhood beacon that it has been for decades. However, from the inside, it’s clear the church has taken a beating.
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
AdWeek
Ted Oberg Leaving KTRK in Houston for WRC in Washington, D.C.
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Ted Oberg is joining Washington, D.C. NBC owned station WRC as a reporter in December. Oberg will work on the News4 I-Team....
realtynewsreport.com
In Memoriam – Marvy Finger: a Multifamily Giant
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Marvy Alan Finger, a Houston apartment developer who led a downtown residential revival, has passed away. He was 86. A native Houstonian who graduated from the University of Texas in 1957, Mr. Finger started his career working for a small homebuilder and evolved into a significant multifamily developer.
Click2Houston.com
Texas Southern University Celebrates Homecoming 2022
Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Texas Southern University is celebrating homecoming 2022. This year’s theme, ‘Destination: Tiger Nation.’ On Wednesday, we’re live from the pep rally on campus. Homecoming week is from Oct. 23-29. The week of events will culminate on Saturday, October 29...
cw39.com
HPD officer slides patrol car into ditch in north Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Due to the heavy rains and traffic from Monday night, a Houston police officer lost control of his patrol car early Tuesday morning and ended up in a ditch. It happened during the brief, but heavy rainfall shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Alabonson and Gulf Bank Road.
27 students going to HS football game hurt in chain-reaction crash on Gulf Fwy, police say
Galveston ISD told ABC13 the Ball High School students on the buses were all band and drill team members on their way to a football game in Houston.
Comments / 1