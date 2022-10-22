Winfield offense impressive in win over Nitro
NITRO, WV (WV) – Winfield continues to turn things around in 2022. The Generals had another dominant win Friday in Nitro, defeating the Wildcats 63-10.
Winfield dominated from the start, leading 22-0 in the first quarter. Caden Beam and Brayton Boggs each put up impressive runs.
A huge Class AA showdown looms next week in Putnam County. The Generals will host top-ranked Scott in Winfield Oct. 28.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 0