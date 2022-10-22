ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfield, WV

Winfield offense impressive in win over Nitro

By Zach Gilleland
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

NITRO, WV (WV) – Winfield continues to turn things around in 2022. The Generals had another dominant win Friday in Nitro, defeating the Wildcats 63-10.

Winfield dominated from the start, leading 22-0 in the first quarter. Caden Beam and Brayton Boggs each put up impressive runs.

A huge Class AA showdown looms next week in Putnam County. The Generals will host top-ranked Scott in Winfield Oct. 28.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

