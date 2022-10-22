Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
westernmassnews.com
Local doctors concerned over ‘triple-demic’ of RSV, flu, and COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As we continue to transition back to normal life following the pandemic, a triple threat of RSV, COVID-19, and flu cases are rampant across the country. As we make our way into flu season, COVID-19 remains a threat along with a rise in RSV cases. RSV...
Fellowship surgeon cares, learns with Baystate Noble Hospital patients
WESTFIELD — My name is Shiva Niakan, D.O., and I went to medical school at Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, California, and did my residency at UMass Chan Medical School-Baystate in obstetrics and gynecology (OBGYN). I am currently a breast surgical oncology fellow. What is a fellow?...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA sends warning letters to New Jersey and Connecticut companies over import violations
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
Worcester firefighter diagnosed with cancer following free screening
Worcester firefighter Ryan Kelley had a scab on his temple for two years that never really healed. He hadn’t done anything about it, when his whole truck decided to attend a free cancer screening held by DetecTogether and UMass Memorial Health at Polar Park last year. When doctors from...
Westfield High School students offered opportunity for travel through Global Glimpse
WESTFIELD — Westfield High School Spanish teachers Stephanie Desmond and Aimee Satkowski and student ambassador Lauren Nubile held an information session on Oct. 19 to a selected group of students on the international program opportunity, Global Glimpse. A meeting with parents is scheduled for Nov. 2. The students were...
Chicopee plans to spend much of remaining federal COVID recovery money to improve infrastructure
CHICOPEE – With about one-third of the city’s federal American Rescue Plan Act money remaining, Mayor John L. Vieau said he hopes to spend it to take a bite out of some of the city’s outstanding infrastructure projects. “We are trying to be very frugal with the...
National Grid offers cost saving advice at Worcester Public Library Tuesday
National Grid users worried about bill increases this winter are invited to attend a Winter Customer Savings Event at the Worcester Public Library on Tuesday. Representatives from the company, joined by utility advocates from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Mass Save and other local community assistance program agencies, will be present to help residents and answer any questions. This info session will be held at the library from 4 to 7 p.m.
Square One receives $993K grant to provide locally grown food to children and families
SPRINGFIELD — Square One is receiving nearly $1 million in state funding for a program that will help purchase locally grown food to be distributed to children and families served by the nonprofit that offers daycare and various family services. “We’re excited with the funding,” said Kristine Allard, Square...
NBC Connecticut
Cleanup Underway After PFAS Seeps Into Rooms at Hartford Hospital
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is investigating after PFAS seeped into multiple hospital rooms due to a system malfunction. DEEP officials said a helipad fire suppression system malfunction that happened on Hartford Hospital's helipad caused the issue. The type of foam used to be allowed in routine firefighting...
Ambulance out-of-pocket costs covered by annual subscription for Ludlow residents
The Ludlow Fire Department is encouraging residents to sign up for a subscription for ambulance services.
Southwick Select Board votes to allocate ARPA funds for Town Hall roof project
SOUTHWICK — The Select Board voted Monday evening to allocate some of Southwick’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act Funds from fiscal years 2022 and 2023 to account for the rising cost of materials and labor for the Town Hall roof and HVAC project. The board voted 2-0 to...
amherstbulletin.com
North Amherst cohousing community ditches Pioneer Valley name, which they say disrespects Indigenous people
AMHERST — A cohousing community in North Amherst is changing its name, shedding the use of a term that many who live there contend emphasizes European settlers at the expense of the Indigenous people who earlier made their homes in the region. At a meeting Tuesday at the Pulpit...
Applying for student debt relief online takes less than 2 minutes, Warren and Pressley say in stops across state
Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley made stops in Boston, Brockton, Worcester and Springfield on Tuesday in an effort to encourage student loan borrowers to apply for federal student debt relief. At their Worcester stop at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, Pressley told an audience of students...
Owl Shop closing in downtown Worcester after 76 years, reopening in New Hampshire
After 76 years on Main Street in Worcester, Owl Shop will be closing at the end of the year and moving its business to New Hampshire. The tobacco shop’s owner Zack Photakis said Tuesday the decision to close the Main Street store that his grandfather George opened in 1946 was “heartbreaking.”
Daily Collegian
Letter: The price of UMass’ Pouring Rights contract with Coca-Cola
As a college student, I constantly hear about all the options we have on campus, so I was surprised to learn there are major restrictions on what beverages students at the University of Massachusetts can enjoy. What’s more, most people don’t even know it. Every dining hall or...
Hampden DA launches ‘1 in 11’ dating violence prevention initiative with story of slain Springfield teen Kathyrn Mauke
SPRINGFIELD - Kathryn Mauke’s younger sister has too many times relived the afternoon she found her sibling lying on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood. But on Tuesday, Mariah Mauke was featured along with other family, friends and members of law enforcement in a video premiere at American International College, where Kathryn Mauke was scheduled to attend on a full scholarship in 2015. Her estranged boyfriend Nicholas Lacrosse stabbed her to death in her home before she made it to college.
Westfield Middle School students caught using ear-piercing gun, illegally audiotaping
The Westfield School District received reports of a student piercing another student's ear, and a student recording a conversation between two staff members after school hours.
Connecticut DOT demonstrates LED-flashings technology
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently demonstrated the effectiveness of wrong way LED-flashing technology to stop a wrong way driver. For the demonstration, CTDOT closed the off-ramp on Queen Street in Southington. “This year has been by far the deadliest year in recent memory, with 22 wrong way fatalities occurring on the highways,” CTDOT […] The post Connecticut DOT demonstrates LED-flashings technology appeared first on Transportation Today.
Nonprofits offering fuel assistance programs prepare for winter’s chill
REGION — With winter approaching and energy companies such as Eversource and National Grid predicting increases in their customer’s energy bills, two local nonprofits are preparing for thousands of residents needing their fuel assistance programs. Energy Director for Community Action Pioneer Valley Peter Wingate said he anticipates this...
Nearly 1 in 10 oppose interracial marriage, UMass poll finds
Roughly one in 10 Americans oppose marriage between people of different races, a new poll from the University of Massachusetts Amherst found. Seeking to gauge Americans’ support of same-sex marriage, the UMass researchers also sampled views on interracial marriage. Their results, released Wednesday morning, showed that while 90% of people support the right of two people of different races to marry, 9% oppose it more than a half-century after the Supreme Court struck down bans on marriage between races. The poll also found that 66% of the country supports the right of two people of the same sex to marry, consistent with the results from a UMass poll in May.
MassLive.com
