ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Local doctors concerned over ‘triple-demic’ of RSV, flu, and COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As we continue to transition back to normal life following the pandemic, a triple threat of RSV, COVID-19, and flu cases are rampant across the country. As we make our way into flu season, COVID-19 remains a threat along with a rise in RSV cases. RSV...
foodsafetynews.com

FDA sends warning letters to New Jersey and Connecticut companies over import violations

As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
PASSAIC, NJ
MassLive.com

National Grid offers cost saving advice at Worcester Public Library Tuesday

National Grid users worried about bill increases this winter are invited to attend a Winter Customer Savings Event at the Worcester Public Library on Tuesday. Representatives from the company, joined by utility advocates from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Mass Save and other local community assistance program agencies, will be present to help residents and answer any questions. This info session will be held at the library from 4 to 7 p.m.
WORCESTER, MA
NBC Connecticut

Cleanup Underway After PFAS Seeps Into Rooms at Hartford Hospital

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is investigating after PFAS seeped into multiple hospital rooms due to a system malfunction. DEEP officials said a helipad fire suppression system malfunction that happened on Hartford Hospital's helipad caused the issue. The type of foam used to be allowed in routine firefighting...
Daily Collegian

Letter: The price of UMass’ Pouring Rights contract with Coca-Cola

As a college student, I constantly hear about all the options we have on campus, so I was surprised to learn there are major restrictions on what beverages students at the University of Massachusetts can enjoy. What’s more, most people don’t even know it. Every dining hall or...
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Hampden DA launches ‘1 in 11’ dating violence prevention initiative with story of slain Springfield teen Kathyrn Mauke

SPRINGFIELD - Kathryn Mauke’s younger sister has too many times relived the afternoon she found her sibling lying on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood. But on Tuesday, Mariah Mauke was featured along with other family, friends and members of law enforcement in a video premiere at American International College, where Kathryn Mauke was scheduled to attend on a full scholarship in 2015. Her estranged boyfriend Nicholas Lacrosse stabbed her to death in her home before she made it to college.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Transportation Today News

Connecticut DOT demonstrates LED-flashings technology

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently demonstrated the effectiveness of wrong way LED-flashing technology to stop a wrong way driver. For the demonstration, CTDOT closed the off-ramp on Queen Street in Southington. “This year has been by far the deadliest year in recent memory, with 22 wrong way fatalities occurring on the highways,” CTDOT […] The post Connecticut DOT demonstrates LED-flashings technology appeared first on Transportation Today.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
MassLive.com

Nearly 1 in 10 oppose interracial marriage, UMass poll finds

Roughly one in 10 Americans oppose marriage between people of different races, a new poll from the University of Massachusetts Amherst found. Seeking to gauge Americans’ support of same-sex marriage, the UMass researchers also sampled views on interracial marriage. Their results, released Wednesday morning, showed that while 90% of people support the right of two people of different races to marry, 9% oppose it more than a half-century after the Supreme Court struck down bans on marriage between races. The poll also found that 66% of the country supports the right of two people of the same sex to marry, consistent with the results from a UMass poll in May.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy