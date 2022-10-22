ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Thomas Jefferson cross country teams run to breakout season

The Thomas Jefferson girls cross country team claimed the Big South Conference championship this season in a close race with Ringgold. Sparked by senior Kiley Dorrian’s overall winning time of 21:29.9, the Jaguars captured the title with a clutch 40-42 decision. “Our girls team put in the work to...
Tribune-Review

Football fans lining up for coveted Central Valley vs. Aliquippa tickets

The hottest ticket in Beaver County isn’t for a British pop star or an 80’s rock band on tour. The top ticket is for a high school football game between rivals Aliquippa and Central Valley, two undefeated state champions who’ll play for a conference title Friday night. When Aliquippa announced that tickets would go on sale at 5 p.m. Monday, fans started lining up around 3.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shaler area student news for the week of Oct. 25, 2022

Shaler Area High School senior Candace Kozej was named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
fcfreepress

SU Women’s Soccer battles to a tie against Lock Haven

The Shippensburg University women’s soccer team ended in a 2-2 draw with Lock Haven on Saturday evening in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division matchup on Senior Day at David See Field. How it happened. Shippensburg (5-6-5, 4-5-5 PSAC East) gained an early lead after graduate Imogen...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy