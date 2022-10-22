Read full article on original website
Related
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Oct. 25, 2022: Volleyball playoffs ramp up
With the preliminary round in the books, the first round is set to go in both Class 4A and Class A in the WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs Tuesday. With the top two seeds in 4A, North Allegheny and Pine-Richland, enjoying opening-round byes, there are only six first-round matches in the highest classification.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Thomas Jefferson cross country teams run to breakout season
The Thomas Jefferson girls cross country team claimed the Big South Conference championship this season in a close race with Ringgold. Sparked by senior Kiley Dorrian’s overall winning time of 21:29.9, the Jaguars captured the title with a clutch 40-42 decision. “Our girls team put in the work to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 25, 2022: Second-half goal lifts Serra Catholic past Burrell
AJ Mejalli scored with just under 17 minutes remaining in the second half to propel No. 10 Serra Catholic to a 1-0 upset win over No. 7 Burrell in a WPIAL Class A boys soccer first-round match Tuesday night. The Bucs (14-4) controlled much of the possession throughout, but Noah...
Football fans lining up for coveted Central Valley vs. Aliquippa tickets
The hottest ticket in Beaver County isn’t for a British pop star or an 80’s rock band on tour. The top ticket is for a high school football game between rivals Aliquippa and Central Valley, two undefeated state champions who’ll play for a conference title Friday night. When Aliquippa announced that tickets would go on sale at 5 p.m. Monday, fans started lining up around 3.
Who should be the CDT Girls Athlete of the Week for Oct. 18-25? Vote here
Vote through Saturday for athletes from Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola, Saint Joseph’s and State College.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shaler area student news for the week of Oct. 25, 2022
Shaler Area High School senior Candace Kozej was named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the...
Southmoreland’s Ty Keffer voted SBLive’s Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Southmoreland’s Ty Keffer for being voted SBLive’s Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week for October 9-15!
SU Women’s Soccer battles to a tie against Lock Haven
The Shippensburg University women’s soccer team ended in a 2-2 draw with Lock Haven on Saturday evening in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division matchup on Senior Day at David See Field. How it happened. Shippensburg (5-6-5, 4-5-5 PSAC East) gained an early lead after graduate Imogen...
District 3 tournament: Greencastle-Antrim girls pull away from Manheim Central
The district tournaments for boys soccer, girls soccer and volleyball began on Monday, with five county teams qualifying for the postseason. Greencastle-Antrim girls and boys soccer got the action started on Monday with first-round contests. Here's a look at the results from the District 3 tournament: ...
Mechanicsburg girls volleyball falls to Dallastown in District 3, Class 4A tourney
The Mechanicsburg girls volleyball team fell to Dallastown in four sets Tuesday night and was eliminated from the District 3, Class 4A tournament. The set scores were 27-25, 12-25, 20-25 and 17-25. Senior Gracen Nutt finished her career with 17 kills, 14 digs, 3 aces and 1 block. Courtney Foose...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hempfield hockey team has high expectations under new head coach
During the buildup to Hempfield’s season-opening high school hockey game — a 5-1 loss to Latrobe last Thursday at Nevin Arena in Greensburg — Spartans players were weighing the idea of a new season with a new coach. One, they say, with a changing approach. Cory Myers,...
Comments / 0