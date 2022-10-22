Read full article on original website
Aquinas Volleyball prepping for section semi-final clash with Westby on Thursday
The Aquinas volleyball team has yet lose a set in the playoffs so far. The Blugolds have shut out Mondovi, Fall Creek and Cashton at home, and now they’re preparing for their biggest challenge to date; a showdown with the 32-1 Norsemen on Thursday night in Westby. “At the...
Caledonia football begins playoff run with shutout win over Lewiston-Altura
The Caledonia football team began its playoff run on Tuesday night with a shutout win over Lewiston-Altura, 47-0.
Rushford-Peterson football cruises past Hayfield, 41-6
Rushford-Peterson began its playoff run with a dominant victory over Hayfield on Tuesday night, 41-6. The trojans will head to Bethlehem Academy on Saturday.
Winona football soars past Albert Lea, 56-13
The Winona football team began its playoff run with a 56-13 victory over Albert Lea on Tuesday night. The Winhawks will travel to Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday.
Newman Catholic pounds McDonell in WIAA 8-player football playoff opener
MERRILL – The Wausau Newman Catholic football team found little resistance from Chippewa Falls McDonell as it scored 10 touchdowns, all in the first half, and pummeled the Macks 69-13 in a WIAA 8-player football Level 1 playoff game Friday night at Merrill High School. Matt Hamilton returned the...
Bernard Walker
On Thursday October 20, 2022, Neillsville lost a proud veteran and friend to many Bernard Earl Walker age 95. Bernard was born May 17, 1927, prematurely at the home of Dewey and Viola Walker in Neillsville, Wisconsin. In his youth he attended BlackBerry school in the town of Seif. At age 15 he left school to work on a farm in Osseo, WI and with an adventurous desire, traveled for work with his brother, Dewey to North Dakota to pick potatoes. At age 18, he continued his worldly education by entering into the military seeing the end of World War II. He proudly served in Italy and Switzerland. Bernard had many stories he liked to share of his travels and adventures in the service. One of his most cherished and memorable experiences when he was in his 80’s was to travel to Washington DC on the Never Forgotten Flight to see the WWII Veterans Memorial.
Lois Ann Olson
Lois Ann Olson, 80 of La Crosse, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was born in Richland Center on October 6, 1942 to Alva and Mabel (Rockwell) Abbs. Lois was married to Robert C. “Bob” Olson for 44 years before he passed away in April of 2015.
Arnold J. “Arnie” Breidel
Arnold J. Breidel, 87, of La Crosse, WI., died on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. He was born in rural La Crosse County on April 22, 1935 to Alfred and Isabella (Potaracke) Breidel. As a young man, Arnie attended Smith Valley School, while working on...
Bernadine Marie (Veglahn) Lehmann
Bernadine Marie (Veglahn) Lehmann, age 79, of Mindoro, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on her birthday, Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Her family is comforted to know that she was able to celebrate her birthday with her handsome Russell, her loving husband of 59 years who passed away in October 2021.
1 hurt after vehicle fire in Holmen
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a vehicle fire in Holmen Saturday. According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at the fuel pumps at Kwik Trip located at 1550 Holmen Drive South at 6:57 p.m.
Charlotte Braniff
Charlotte F. Braniff, 83, of Houston, MN, died Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Northcrest Care Center in Waterloo, IA. Charlotte Florence Happel was born on December 17, 1938, in La Crosse, WI to Wesley and Stella (Evans) Happel. Charlotte was raised on South Ridge in rural Houston, MN on the family farm. She graduated from Houston High School and from Winona State University with a degree in elementary education. On March 16, 1963, Charlotte was united in marriage with Larry Braniff. The couple lived in Waterloo, IA for many years. Charlotte taught at Blackhawk, Emerson and Lowell Elementary Schools in Waterloo. Following their retirement, Charlotte and Larry moved back to the family farm on South Ridge. Over the years, Charlotte was very active in 4-H, Girl Scouts, Houston County Historical Society, South Ridge United Methodist Church and the church circle, was President of the Loretta Cemetery for many years, and was the organizer of the Day Valley Country School Reunions.
One injured after gas pump fire at Holmen Kwik Trip
One person is injured after a gas pump fire at a Holmen Kwik Trip Saturday evening. Holmen Fire Captain Frank Garrow told News 8 Now that when responders arrived at the scene on 1550 Holmen Drive, the car and pump were fully engulfed.
County Board Vice Chair, Couleecap’s Kim Cable on homeless situation in La Crosse
A week away from the “campground” for unsheltered at Houska Park in La Crosse ending, county board vice chair Kim Cable joined WIZM on Tuesday, to discuss the homeless situation in the area. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online...
Wisconsin sees a toasty October weekend
DE PERE , Wis. — With the clang of a cowbell, Em Von Der Ruhr and other volunteers from St. Norbert College helped runners in the Hot Cider Hustle Sunday. The run was being held under sunny skies and temperatures that climbed into the middle-60s by late morning. Von...
Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states
About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
Flu cases on the rise in the La Crosse area
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The flu has officially made its way to our area and it has come early. Health officials at Gundersen Health System say there’s usually only one reported case during this time of year, but with the number of cases that they are seeing now, we can expect a rough and early flu season. “What we’re starting...
Rollover accident outside Turtle Stack in La Crosse
A car flipped onto its roof and nearly crashed into a parklet outside of Turtle Stack Brewery on Friday evening in downtown La Crosse. Witnesses said the car lost control, began to fishtail before hitting a parked car and some planters on the side of the street, then flipped over.
Onalaska teen charged with intentional homicide headed to trial
LA CROSSE (WKBT)- The Onalaska teenager charged with attempted homicide and armed burglary is headed to trial. 17-year-old Austin Bailey is accused of breaking into a 15-year-old girl’s home and trying to strangle her while she was asleep. According to the criminal complaint, the victim woke up when bailey...
Man suspected of ordering killings in La Crosse County triple homicide still lining up witnesses
More than a year after three men were shot to death outside a La Crosse County quarry, one suspect in the murders is still working on his defense before a trial date can be set. During a court hearing Monday, an attorney for Khamthaneth Rattanasack said a second expert witness...
Concrete wall falls on worker at Dollar General construction in Trempealeau County
A 26-year-old construction worker had to be freed from beneath a collapsed wall on Saturday, at a building site in Trempealeau County. According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, a concrete wall fell down at a Dollar General store construction site in Pigeon Falls. The man working at the scene was pinned from the torso down by large blocks.
