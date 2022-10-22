On Thursday October 20, 2022, Neillsville lost a proud veteran and friend to many Bernard Earl Walker age 95. Bernard was born May 17, 1927, prematurely at the home of Dewey and Viola Walker in Neillsville, Wisconsin. In his youth he attended BlackBerry school in the town of Seif. At age 15 he left school to work on a farm in Osseo, WI and with an adventurous desire, traveled for work with his brother, Dewey to North Dakota to pick potatoes. At age 18, he continued his worldly education by entering into the military seeing the end of World War II. He proudly served in Italy and Switzerland. Bernard had many stories he liked to share of his travels and adventures in the service. One of his most cherished and memorable experiences when he was in his 80’s was to travel to Washington DC on the Never Forgotten Flight to see the WWII Veterans Memorial.

