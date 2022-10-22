Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Laclede Record
GEORGE WHEELER
George Wheeler, 74, of Waynesville, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in his home. He was the former Waynesville Mayor and Ward I Councilman. Survivors include his wife Linda Wheeler of the home; two children, Brent Walters (Bernice) of St. Robert, and Neda Walters of Waynesville; five grandchildren, Noah Walters of Waynesville; Jason Tinsley of St. Robert; Quenton Tinsley of St. Robert; Ariel Barbarick (Travis) of Denver, Colo., and Coty Eady (Brian) of Springfield; five great-grandchildren, Jack, Beau, Ella, Denver, and Jason; other relatives and friends.
Springfield Price Cutter sells winning $50,000 scratchers ticket
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Price Cutter Plus on 2021 W. Republic Road in Springfield sold a scratchers ticket containing a $50,000 prize. The winner, who was one of four to win the $50,000 prize, claimed the prize at the regional office in Springfield.
Laclede Record
YLLONDA JEAN WENZEL
Yllonda Jean Wenzel, 72, of Laquey, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in the Life Care Center of Waynesville. She is survived by her husband Don Wenzel of the home; two sons, John Wenzel (Chris) of Laquey, and Mike Wenzel (Barbie) of Laquey; six grandchildren, Amanda, Reth, Kaitlyn, Alex, Max, and Bailey; two great-grandchildren, Isabo and Mila; four brothers, Kevin Day (Cathy) of Kansas City, Mo.; Mike Dey of Fulton; Shawn Day (Betsy) of Fulton, and Dennis Dey of Columbia; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
lakeexpo.com
Highway 54 West Of Camdenton To Be Expanded To Five Lanes
CAMDENTON, Mo. — Highway 54 would be expanded to five lanes — including a center turn-lane — on the western half of Camdenton, under a newly announced proposal by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). MoDOT's proposed expansion would run from Business Route 5 to Bumper Hill...
Laclede Record
JASON ALLEN GORING SR.
Jason Allen Goring Sr., 46, of Eldridge, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at his home. He is survived by his wife Susan of the home; three sons, Jason Goring Jr., Cody Goring, and Hendrix Benson, all of Lebanon; one daughter, Bethany Gowen of Lebanon; two grandchildren, Orion and Everly and two on the way; his parents, Jerry Goring Sr. of Lebanon; Cheryl Goring of Falcon; his sister, Kimberly Hanes of Sedalia; his brother, Jerry Goring Jr. of Lebanon; and a number of other relatives and friends.
Laclede Record
ROGER JAMES LaMOUNTAIN
Roger James LaMountain, 84, of Waynesville, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in his home near Waynesville. He is survived by his wife Pauline of the home; three children, Reda Tomason and husband Todd of Lenexa, Kan.; Robin Smith and husband Paul of Owens Cross Roads, Ala., and Randy LaMountain and wife Deborah of Crocker; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Shirley LaMountain of the state of Nebraska; a number of nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
933kwto.com
SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off
One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
Laclede Record
SAVANNA ELIZABETH SHIELDS
Savanna Elizabeth Shields, 31, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in her home. She was born July 13, 1991, in Columbia, Mo. to David and Shari Lewis Harvey. On June 26, 2010, she was united in marriage to Cody S. Shields, and to this union one daughter and two sons were born.
KTLO
Springfield man injured after vehicle hits deer in Ozark County
A Springfield man was seriously injured when he was ejected from his vehicle after hit a deer Sunday morning in Ozark County. Fifty-one-year-old Carl Frost was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Frost was traveling on Missouri Highway 5. He was nearly two...
lakeexpo.com
Joshua Scott Perry (January 6, 1990 - October 16, 2022)
Joshua Scott Perry, age 32, a beloved husband, daddy, son, uncle, grandson, and friend, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Josh was born on January 6, 1990, in Spartanburg, South Carolina to Scott and Donna Perry. Josh is survived by his wife, Lindsay; his three...
lakeexpo.com
Healing Horses At Lake Of The Ozarks: Forget-Me-Not Needs Volunteers
It’s likely the largest herd of horses in the state of Missouri. Grazing the rolling hills of Linn Creek, only a stone’s throw from Lake of the Ozarks, approximately 200 horses make up the Forget-Me-Not herd, and each of them has a story. A 501(c)3, Forget-Me-Not Horse Rescue’s...
Warsaw Teen Injured in UTV Rollover
A Warsaw teenager was injured in a four-wheeler accident that occurred Monday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2013 Polaris Ranger XP 900, driven by a 14-year-old juvenile from Warsaw, was at Missouri 7 at Stevens Avenue at noon, when he was traveling on wet grass and the driver lost control of the UTV and he fell out the right side door and the Polaris partially rolled on top of him.
KYTV
Wildfire damages several homes, businesses in central Missouri community
Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. City of Nixa, Mo. asking voters to approve sales tax increase for police. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. Hiker injured on trail near Branson, Mo. For the first time in more than a decade, voters...
KYTV
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
KOMU
Quaker Windows and Doors celebrates expansion of Eldon campus
ELDON − Quaker Windows and Doors is celebrating the phase three completion of its Eldon campus. A grand opening event was held Monday afternoon for the wood, vinyl and aluminum window and door manufacturer. The company has increased its warehouse space by 250,000 square feet and nearly doubled its employees to 500.
KOMU
Vehicles recovered from Lake of the Ozarks near Niangua Bridge
CAMDENTON - The Camden County Sheriff's Office is asking for information after a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier and a 1958 Ford Thunderbird were recovered from the Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday. Detectives from the sheriff's office met with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division and the Mid-County Fire Protection...
Funeral Announcements for October 20, 2022
The family of Caleb Garrett Brodersen, 16, of Florence, will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Scrivner-Page-Dady Funeral Home in Stover. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at Morgan County R-I High School in Stover. Funeral service for Evelyn...
KYTV
Driver killed in a head-on crash near Mansfield, Mo.
NEAR MANSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Norvil Lakey, 84, of Birch Tree was killed in a head-on crash Monday afternoon. Troopers say the driver of a pickup crossed the centerline of Highway 5 and hit Lakey’s pickup. The crash happened two miles south of Mansfield.
Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities
Missouri's most dangerous cities are St. Louis and Springfield. Several other cities in the Show Me State have high crime rates. Map of the state of Missouri, USA.National Atlas. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Central Missouri family seeks help locating missing teen
A family from central Missouri is asking for the public's help in locating their missing son, who left home earlier this month.
Comments / 1