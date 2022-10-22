Read full article on original website
Aquinas Volleyball prepping for section semi-final clash with Westby on Thursday
The Aquinas volleyball team has yet lose a set in the playoffs so far. The Blugolds have shut out Mondovi, Fall Creek and Cashton at home, and now they’re preparing for their biggest challenge to date; a showdown with the 32-1 Norsemen on Thursday night in Westby. “At the...
Rushford-Peterson football cruises past Hayfield, 41-6
Rushford-Peterson began its playoff run with a dominant victory over Hayfield on Tuesday night, 41-6. The trojans will head to Bethlehem Academy on Saturday.
Caledonia football begins playoff run with shutout win over Lewiston-Altura
The Caledonia football team began its playoff run on Tuesday night with a shutout win over Lewiston-Altura, 47-0.
Winona football soars past Albert Lea, 56-13
The Winona football team began its playoff run with a 56-13 victory over Albert Lea on Tuesday night. The Winhawks will travel to Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday.
Wisconsin gains another Antetokounmpo with start of Herd season
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Herd is getting ready for season number five, after a disappointing season last year. Last season, the team finished 8-24, with most people blaming COVID for the poor season. A number of players were called up to the NBA as fill-ins, which lead...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Bernadine Marie (Veglahn) Lehmann
Bernadine Marie (Veglahn) Lehmann, age 79, of Mindoro, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on her birthday, Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Her family is comforted to know that she was able to celebrate her birthday with her handsome Russell, her loving husband of 59 years who passed away in October 2021.
Olive June Stern
Olive June Stern, 93, formerly of La Crosse, died on Friday, October 21, 2022 in Rosemount, MN. She was born on June 9, 1929 in Readstown, WI to Carl and Bessie Olson. Olive was the valedictorian of the Readstown High School class of 1947. She married Donald George Stern in 1951 and enjoyed 63 years of marriage with her soulmate. Olive enjoyed a long career at the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation and made many friends there among her colleagues. After retirement she and Don enjoyed 10 years of snowbirding in Tucson, AZ before they settled in Onalaska. They were lifelong residents of the La Crosse area. Olive was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in La Crosse for many years and enjoyed spending time with her family and helping others.
One injured after gas pump fire at Holmen Kwik Trip
One person is injured after a gas pump fire at a Holmen Kwik Trip Saturday evening. Holmen Fire Captain Frank Garrow told News 8 Now that when responders arrived at the scene on 1550 Holmen Drive, the car and pump were fully engulfed.
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake
AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
Lois Ann Olson
Lois Ann Olson, 80 of La Crosse, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was born in Richland Center on October 6, 1942 to Alva and Mabel (Rockwell) Abbs. Lois was married to Robert C. “Bob” Olson for 44 years before he passed away in April of 2015.
Festival Foods To Celebrate Grand Reopenings in Wausau and Stevens Point
CENTRAL WI (OnFocus) – Ribbon cutting ceremonies at the recently renovated Festival Foods stores in Wausau and Stevens Point will be held Wednesday, October 26. Festival Foods acquired these stores, along with Express Market by Festival Foods in Weston, in December 2021. Renovations began in March 2022. Wausau Festival...
Arnold J. “Arnie” Breidel
Arnold J. Breidel, 87, of La Crosse, WI., died on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. He was born in rural La Crosse County on April 22, 1935 to Alfred and Isabella (Potaracke) Breidel. As a young man, Arnie attended Smith Valley School, while working on...
Bonfire explosion victim from Brookfield returning home
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A victim of the Shawano County bonfire explosion is recovering closer to home. Lily Koellner, a Brookfield native, appeared at the Brookfield Central high school playoff football game tonight. We're told she is between surgeries but could be ready to rest at home this weekend.
Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states
About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
Green Bay: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Green Bay, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Green Bay, Wisconsin. There are plenty of things to do in Green Bay, Wisconsin. A fun thing to do for the whole family is to check out the Bay Beach Amusement Park. There are many rides to enjoy, and a large shelter where you can rest after a fun day of riding.
Onalaska teen charged with intentional homicide headed to trial
LA CROSSE (WKBT)- The Onalaska teenager charged with attempted homicide and armed burglary is headed to trial. 17-year-old Austin Bailey is accused of breaking into a 15-year-old girl’s home and trying to strangle her while she was asleep. According to the criminal complaint, the victim woke up when bailey...
Man suspected of ordering killings in La Crosse County triple homicide still lining up witnesses
More than a year after three men were shot to death outside a La Crosse County quarry, one suspect in the murders is still working on his defense before a trial date can be set. During a court hearing Monday, an attorney for Khamthaneth Rattanasack said a second expert witness...
County Board Vice Chair, Couleecap’s Kim Cable on homeless situation in La Crosse
A week away from the “campground” for unsheltered at Houska Park in La Crosse ending, county board vice chair Kim Cable joined WIZM on Tuesday, to discuss the homeless situation in the area. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online...
Months-long investigation unravels surprisingly large central Wisconsin meth ring
An investigation by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force led to one of the biggest meth ring busts in the Western District’s history. The months-long investigation led to eight indictments, and seizures of 20 pounds of methamphetamines, $104,000 in cash, several vehicles, a house and 15 firearms, police say.
