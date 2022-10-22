ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Salem, WI

news8000.com

Rushford-Peterson football cruises past Hayfield, 41-6

Rushford-Peterson began its playoff run with a dominant victory over Hayfield on Tuesday night, 41-6. The trojans will head to Bethlehem Academy on Saturday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
RUSHFORD, MN
news8000.com

Winona football soars past Albert Lea, 56-13

The Winona football team began its playoff run with a 56-13 victory over Albert Lea on Tuesday night. The Winhawks will travel to Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WINONA, MN
NBC26

Wisconsin gains another Antetokounmpo with start of Herd season

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Herd is getting ready for season number five, after a disappointing season last year. Last season, the team finished 8-24, with most people blaming COVID for the poor season. A number of players were called up to the NBA as fill-ins, which lead...
OSHKOSH, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
news8000.com

Bernadine Marie (Veglahn) Lehmann

Bernadine Marie (Veglahn) Lehmann, age 79, of Mindoro, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on her birthday, Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Her family is comforted to know that she was able to celebrate her birthday with her handsome Russell, her loving husband of 59 years who passed away in October 2021.
MINDORO, WI
news8000.com

Olive June Stern

Olive June Stern, 93, formerly of La Crosse, died on Friday, October 21, 2022 in Rosemount, MN. She was born on June 9, 1929 in Readstown, WI to Carl and Bessie Olson. Olive was the valedictorian of the Readstown High School class of 1947. She married Donald George Stern in 1951 and enjoyed 63 years of marriage with her soulmate. Olive enjoyed a long career at the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation and made many friends there among her colleagues. After retirement she and Don enjoyed 10 years of snowbirding in Tucson, AZ before they settled in Onalaska. They were lifelong residents of the La Crosse area. Olive was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in La Crosse for many years and enjoyed spending time with her family and helping others.
LA CROSSE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake

AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
news8000.com

Lois Ann Olson

Lois Ann Olson, 80 of La Crosse, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was born in Richland Center on October 6, 1942 to Alva and Mabel (Rockwell) Abbs. Lois was married to Robert C. “Bob” Olson for 44 years before he passed away in April of 2015.
LA CROSSE, WI
onfocus.news

Festival Foods To Celebrate Grand Reopenings in Wausau and Stevens Point

CENTRAL WI (OnFocus) – Ribbon cutting ceremonies at the recently renovated Festival Foods stores in Wausau and Stevens Point will be held Wednesday, October 26. Festival Foods acquired these stores, along with Express Market by Festival Foods in Weston, in December 2021. Renovations began in March 2022. Wausau Festival...
WAUSAU, WI
news8000.com

Arnold J. “Arnie” Breidel

Arnold J. Breidel, 87, of La Crosse, WI., died on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. He was born in rural La Crosse County on April 22, 1935 to Alfred and Isabella (Potaracke) Breidel. As a young man, Arnie attended Smith Valley School, while working on...
LA CROSSE, WI
CBS 58

Bonfire explosion victim from Brookfield returning home

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A victim of the Shawano County bonfire explosion is recovering closer to home. Lily Koellner, a Brookfield native, appeared at the Brookfield Central high school playoff football game tonight. We're told she is between surgeries but could be ready to rest at home this weekend.
BROOKFIELD, WI
wpr.org

Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states

About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
WISCONSIN STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Green Bay: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Green Bay, Wisconsin

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Green Bay, Wisconsin. There are plenty of things to do in Green Bay, Wisconsin. A fun thing to do for the whole family is to check out the Bay Beach Amusement Park. There are many rides to enjoy, and a large shelter where you can rest after a fun day of riding.
GREEN BAY, WI
news8000.com

Onalaska teen charged with intentional homicide headed to trial

LA CROSSE (WKBT)- The Onalaska teenager charged with attempted homicide and armed burglary is headed to trial. 17-year-old Austin Bailey is accused of breaking into a 15-year-old girl’s home and trying to strangle her while she was asleep. According to the criminal complaint, the victim woke up when bailey...
ONALASKA, WI

