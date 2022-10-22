Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhel PhilogeneBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBeaumont, TX
Related
Port Arthur News
Port Neches-Groves freshman heading to state for cross country
A Port Neches-Groves freshman is state bound after qualifying at the regional cross country meet this week. PNG had several runners attend Tuesday’s meet at Kate Barr Ross Park in Huntsville. Morgan Campbell finished with a time of 18:40, which earned second place and advances he to the state competition Nov. 5 in Round Rock.
Beaumont, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Baytown Christian Academy football team will have a game with Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont on October 25, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Port Arthur News
BOB WEST — Bum Phillips Bowl Trophy takes Mid County Madness up to special level
Sorry but no talk about holes in one or Port Neches-Groves PGA Tour players Chris Stroud and Andrew Landry in this space devoted to all things golf each week. Today’s subject is the Bum Phillips Trophy, Mid County Madness and Friday night’s renewal of Texas High School football’s No. 1 rivalry.
12newsnow.com
What evidence high school football players found after suspects vandalized Texas school district stadium
Weeks after the installation, two suspects vandalized the stadium and multi-million dollar turf at Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD. The crime was caught on camera.
fox26houston.com
Houston Astros fans taunt Yankees on social media after 3-game win streak during ALCS
HOUSTON - Texans are known for their pride, and that is showing all over social media after the Houston Astros won the first three games in the American League Champion Services (ALCS) and look to clinch Sunday's game. This comes after Saturday's blowout game, with Houston dominating 5-0 against New...
Port Arthur News
Retired Major League Baseball pitcher Chuck McElroy breaks ground on Port Arthur subdivision
A dream is coming true for Chuck McElroy. The Port Arthur native and retired professional baseball player along with wife Shari, family, business partners and representatives of the city ceremoniously turned over a shovel of sand during a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for McElroy Estates. “This is a dream come true,”...
KHOU
Photos: Dusty Baker Jr.
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr., center, celebrates with pitcher Hector Neris, left, and pitcher Cristian Javier, right, after defeating the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts heading for Houston, SE Texas
A low-pressure system harboring strong winds and possible tornados will roll through Harris County Tuesday.
Port Arthur News
Fall Festival on Lincoln bringing fun, games and more to Groves
GROVES — Downtown Groves is the site for trick or treating, kids costume contests, vendors, games and more during Fall Festival on Lincoln. The event is set for noon to 4 p.m. Sunday on Lincoln Avenue. The street will be blocked off to allow festivalgoers a chance to roam.
Click2Houston.com
‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland
CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
27 students going to HS football game hurt in chain-reaction crash on Gulf Fwy, police say
Galveston ISD told ABC13 the Ball High School students on the buses were all band and drill team members on their way to a football game in Houston.
Suspects vandalize Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD stadium and multi-million dollar turf, investigation underway
ORANGE, Texas — An area school district is working with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office after an act of vandalism left a recently renovated field ruined and officials frustrated. The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District waited a long time to have brand-new turf installed at the Battlin'...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning in Beaumont. The officials reported that a car and a 18-wheeler were involved in the crash that happened in the 13500 block of Texas Highway 365.
fox26houston.com
How much are apartments in Houston? Rent by neighborhoods, areas
HOUSTON - As the new year approaches, some may decide a move is exactly what they need to make a change. If you're looking to move within Houston, Rent. has information on what you can expect rent to be across the city. According to a study by Rent., rent in...
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — Nederland bar closes, hosts inventory sale
Luke’s Bar & Grill on Nederland Avenue closed down earlier this week. The location opened back up earlier this year after closing in 2020. The owners, who also closed the restaurant in Beaumont, held a sale at the Nederland location Tuesday.
These three roads are the deadliest in Texas
Sadly on average, 11 people die daily due to crashing on a Texan road. There hasn't been a day in over 21 years without at least one fatality. Many of these are entirely avoidable, as 25% of fatal accidents were drunk driving-related.
Nederland Police chase ends in wreck on south side of Beaumont Tuesday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — A driver led Nederland Police officers on a chase into Beaumont Tuesday morning before it ended in a wreck on the south side of the city. Officers from Nederland chased a driver into Beaumont according to Nederland Police chief Gary Porter. The chase, involving what appeared...
kwhi.com
TWO JUVENILES AND TWO UMPIRES ARRESTED AT WALLER COUNTY BALLPARK
Two juveniles and two adults were arrested at a baseball park in Waller County this past Saturday after they were accused of being involved in a drug deal. According to a report from the Waller County Sheriff’s Office, parents and off-duty officers were working a baseball game when they witnessed two juveniles and two umpires exchanging THC vape pens.
kjas.com
Vidor man killed in Beaumont crash
A Vidor man lost his life in an early Monday morning crash in Beaumont. It happened shortly before 6:00 on Interstate 10 at Laurel Avenue. Beaumont Police say a box truck carrying mail was northbound when the driver lost control, struck and struck the cement center divider, knocking it into the southbound lanes. The box truck then hit a southbound 2016 Ford Escape SUV, while the cement divider hit a southbound GMC pickup truck.
Port Arthur News
Bad weather, power outage forces cancelled classes at one Port Arthur elementary school
PORT ACRES — Severe weather overnight in Port Acres caused a power outage today (10.25) at Port Acres Elementary School. Officials with the Port Arthur Independent School District said Entergy has been notified, and power will return at 4 p.m. today. Therefore classes at Port Acres Elementary School for...
Comments / 0