Nederland, TX

Port Arthur News

Port Neches-Groves freshman heading to state for cross country

A Port Neches-Groves freshman is state bound after qualifying at the regional cross country meet this week. PNG had several runners attend Tuesday’s meet at Kate Barr Ross Park in Huntsville. Morgan Campbell finished with a time of 18:40, which earned second place and advances he to the state competition Nov. 5 in Round Rock.
PORT NECHES, TX
High School Football PRO

Beaumont, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BEAUMONT, TX
KHOU

Photos: Dusty Baker Jr.

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr., center, celebrates with pitcher Hector Neris, left, and pitcher Cristian Javier, right, after defeating the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
HOUSTON, TX
Port Arthur News

Fall Festival on Lincoln bringing fun, games and more to Groves

GROVES — Downtown Groves is the site for trick or treating, kids costume contests, vendors, games and more during Fall Festival on Lincoln. The event is set for noon to 4 p.m. Sunday on Lincoln Avenue. The street will be blocked off to allow festivalgoers a chance to roam.
GROVES, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
CLEVELAND, TX
kwhi.com

TWO JUVENILES AND TWO UMPIRES ARRESTED AT WALLER COUNTY BALLPARK

Two juveniles and two adults were arrested at a baseball park in Waller County this past Saturday after they were accused of being involved in a drug deal. According to a report from the Waller County Sheriff’s Office, parents and off-duty officers were working a baseball game when they witnessed two juveniles and two umpires exchanging THC vape pens.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Vidor man killed in Beaumont crash

A Vidor man lost his life in an early Monday morning crash in Beaumont. It happened shortly before 6:00 on Interstate 10 at Laurel Avenue. Beaumont Police say a box truck carrying mail was northbound when the driver lost control, struck and struck the cement center divider, knocking it into the southbound lanes. The box truck then hit a southbound 2016 Ford Escape SUV, while the cement divider hit a southbound GMC pickup truck.
BEAUMONT, TX

