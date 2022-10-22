LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sertoma Club of Laurel recently raised nearly $30,000 at its seventh annual golf tournament, aiming to raise money for the Laurel community. The club focuses on the needs of the Laurel community through different acts of service, but usually aims to help with technology and communication devices to help children who are impacted or at risk of hearing loss.

LAUREL, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO