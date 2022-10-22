Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLBT
Things To Know Tuesday, October 25
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A daycare employee was sentenced for child abuse at the Madison...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg doctor discusses Halloween costume eye safety
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Halloween is all about fun and frights, but safety should also come to mind when dressing up as your favorite character, animal or monster. With costumes becoming more advanced, so are the added touches like contact lenses. Annie Waters, a Hattiesburg resident, said she puts...
WDAM-TV
Michael Clark Mike Ezell interview
Halloween night is a time to go trick or treating to get your favorite candies, but what happens if your child comes home with a sweet that isn’t kid-friendly?. For some, sports are not just a physical activity but a representation of the team, the school, the community and the self.
WDAM-TV
2022 MS Steel Challenge held in Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ready, aim, fire!. Brothers-N-Arms and BNA Steel Shooters partnered to host the 2022 Mississippi Steel Challenge Championship in Hattiesburg. People from all over the United States were in the Pine Belt this weekend as the three-day event ended with a bang. Awards and prizes were presented...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg museum to hold open house in honor of American military veterans
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City’s historic African American Military History Museum will honor area veterans with an open house this Veteran’s Day. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the AAMHM will host the open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature light refreshments and tokens of the museum’s appreciation for all veterans in attendance.
WDAM-TV
University of Southern Mississippi names Dr. Joe Paul as president
Halloween is all about fun and frights, but safety should also come to mind when dressing up as your favorite character, animal or monster. Petal Coleman Center to hold Diaper Distribution Day. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Petal Coleman Center is having its diaper distribution day on Tuesday for...
WDAM-TV
FCSO addresses AG’s statement on July Palmers Crossing shooting
Forrest County Sheriff’s office warns about Halloween candy. Halloween night is a time to go trick or treating to get your favorite candies, but what happens if your child comes home with a sweet that isn’t kid-friendly?. USM holds wheelchair basketball match to raise disability awareness. Updated: 5...
WDAM-TV
Petal Coleman Center to hold Diaper Distribution Day
Halloween is all about fun and frights, but safety should also come to mind when dressing up as your favorite character, animal or monster. SeMRHI rolls out mobile clinic to reach underserved communities. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Healthcare may seem out of reach, but in the Pine Belt, the...
Three sentenced for exploiting vulnerable adults in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been sentenced for targeting vulnerable adults in Mississippi, according to Attorney General Lynn Fitch. On September 19, William J. Bayes, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). According to Fitch, Bayes will have to pay restitution to his […]
WDAM-TV
Laurel Sertoma Club holds 7th annual golf tourney
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sertoma Club of Laurel recently raised nearly $30,000 at its seventh annual golf tournament, aiming to raise money for the Laurel community. The club focuses on the needs of the Laurel community through different acts of service, but usually aims to help with technology and communication devices to help children who are impacted or at risk of hearing loss.
WDAM-TV
MBI investigating weekend shooting in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting that happened Saturday night in Covington County. According to an incident reported, The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol responded to a report of a drive-by shooting into a vehicle on U.S. Highway 49 near Alton Folks Road Saturday, Oct. 22, at around 9:52 p.m.
WDAM-TV
Sumrall receives Facade Improvement Grant to beautify Main Street
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Town of Sumrall will soon see some improvements. The Sumrall Main Street Association announced on Monday that they received a Façade Improvement Grant that will match funds up to $5,000 per building or business for beautification purposes. The dollar-for-dollar improvements will go toward exterior lighting, signage, display windows and more.
impact601.com
Laurel to rename street in honor of Dr. M. Deborrah Hyde
The City of Laurel honored one of its native daughters with the naming of a street in her honor. After several months of planning and city meetings in addition to actions by the Laurel Planning Commission, the City of Laurel is recognizing the life and legacies of the Dr. Deborrah Hyde.
WDAM-TV
Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation
Forrest County Sheriff’s office warns about Halloween candy. Halloween night is a time to go trick or treating to get your favorite candies, but what happens if your child comes home with a sweet that isn’t kid-friendly?. USM holds wheelchair basketball match to raise disability awareness. Updated: 5...
WDAM-TV
USM holds wheelchair basketball match to raise disability awareness
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For some, sports are not just a physical activity but a representation of the team, the school, the community and the self. On Tuesday, the University of Southern Mississippi held a wheelchair basketball exhibition at the Payne Center on campus. Two different teams went head to...
WDAM-TV
MIDTERM SPECIAL REPORT: WDAM talks to 4th Congressional District candidate Mike Ezell
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With almost two weeks until the midterm elections, WDAM is speaking with the Republican and Democratic candidates who hope to represent Mississippi in the 4th Congressional District. Republican nominee and Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell is facing off against Democratic nominee and former Hattiesburg mayor...
WDAM-TV
Annual Spooky Hollow wraps up at Lake Thoreau
HAZTTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the past eight autumns,, the University of Southern Mississippi has staged a Halloween drive-thru event at Lake Thoreau Environmental Center. Spooky Hollow is a drive-thru Halloween trail that we designed specifically for kids,” said event organizer Mike Davis. “It’s idea is that it’s spooky hollow not scary hollow.”
WDAM-TV
2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday in Laurel. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Loper’s Laundry on a shooting complaint at around 12:05 p.m. On the scene, officers located two...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi schools consider option of adding electric school buses to their fleet
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Mississippi school districts may soon shift from gas to battery-powered buses. However, it likely won’t be for their full fleet for now. An all-electric ride also comes with a bigger price tag. So, you may be wondering how cash-strapped school districts could even consider a switch like this.
WDAM-TV
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office hosts 3rd annual ‘Shop with the Sheriff’ event
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its third annual “Shop with the Sheriff” this holiday season. The sheriff’s office is asking for donations from businesses and citizens to ensure that they can fulfill the wishes of Forrest County families in need.
Comments / 0