news8000.com
Aquinas Volleyball prepping for section semi-final clash with Westby on Thursday
The Aquinas volleyball team has yet lose a set in the playoffs so far. The Blugolds have shut out Mondovi, Fall Creek and Cashton at home, and now they're preparing for their biggest challenge to date; a showdown with the 32-1 Norsemen on Thursday night in Westby. "At the...
news8000.com
Caledonia football begins playoff run with shutout win over Lewiston-Altura
The Caledonia football team began its playoff run on Tuesday night with a shutout win over Lewiston-Altura, 47-0.
news8000.com
La Crescent-Hokah football begins postseason run with 49-28 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa
The La Crescent-Hokah football team began its playoff run with a 49-28 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Tuesday night.
news8000.com
Winona football soars past Albert Lea, 56-13
The Winona football team began its playoff run with a 56-13 victory over Albert Lea on Tuesday night. The Winhawks will travel to Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday.
thecountyline.net
Vehicle hits fence, gravestone markers at Mount Tabor Cemetery
A single-vehicle crash occurred at about 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the town of Forest, according to Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears. Jesse William Sherer, 26, of Norwalk was operating a mid-sized SUV northbound on County Highway V, north of Mount Tabor, when he lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve to the right. The vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch and guardrail end. The vehicle also struck a fence and several gravestone markers at the Mount Tabor Cemetery.
news8000.com
Charlotte Braniff
Charlotte F. Braniff, 83, of Houston, MN, died Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Northcrest Care Center in Waterloo, IA. Charlotte Florence Happel was born on December 17, 1938, in La Crosse, WI to Wesley and Stella (Evans) Happel. Charlotte was raised on South Ridge in rural Houston, MN on the family farm. She graduated from Houston High School and from Winona State University with a degree in elementary education. On March 16, 1963, Charlotte was united in marriage with Larry Braniff. The couple lived in Waterloo, IA for many years. Charlotte taught at Blackhawk, Emerson and Lowell Elementary Schools in Waterloo. Following their retirement, Charlotte and Larry moved back to the family farm on South Ridge. Over the years, Charlotte was very active in 4-H, Girl Scouts, Houston County Historical Society, South Ridge United Methodist Church and the church circle, was President of the Loretta Cemetery for many years, and was the organizer of the Day Valley Country School Reunions.
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after vehicle fire in Holmen
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a vehicle fire in Holmen Saturday. According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at the fuel pumps at Kwik Trip located at 1550 Holmen Drive South at 6:57 p.m.
news8000.com
Olive June Stern
Olive June Stern, 93, formerly of La Crosse, died on Friday, October 21, 2022 in Rosemount, MN. She was born on June 9, 1929 in Readstown, WI to Carl and Bessie Olson. Olive was the valedictorian of the Readstown High School class of 1947. She married Donald George Stern in 1951 and enjoyed 63 years of marriage with her soulmate. Olive enjoyed a long career at the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation and made many friends there among her colleagues. After retirement she and Don enjoyed 10 years of snowbirding in Tucson, AZ before they settled in Onalaska. They were lifelong residents of the La Crosse area. Olive was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in La Crosse for many years and enjoyed spending time with her family and helping others.
KCRG.com
Chase begins in Dubuque, ends in Wisconsin
Chase begins in Dubuque, ends in Wisconsin
One injured after gas pump fire at Holmen Kwik Trip
One person is injured after a gas pump fire at a Holmen Kwik Trip Saturday evening. Holmen Fire Captain Frank Garrow told News 8 Now that when responders arrived at the scene on 1550 Holmen Drive, the car and pump were fully engulfed.
news8000.com
Lois Ann Olson
Lois Ann Olson, 80 of La Crosse, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was born in Richland Center on October 6, 1942 to Alva and Mabel (Rockwell) Abbs. Lois was married to Robert C. “Bob” Olson for 44 years before he passed away in April of 2015.
Crash With Semi South of Rochester Injures Preston Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Preston man was injured after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report says 23-year-old Colton Kraling was traveling north on Hwy. 52 when his vehicle and a northbound semi-truck collided at Hwy. 52 and Olmsted County Rd. 19 south of Rochester shortly before 11 a.m.
Xcel Energy reporting power outage in La Crosse’s Valley View Mall area
Xcel Energy is reporting over 1,000 customers without power in the Onalaska-La Crosse area beginning earlier Sunday evening. The Xcel electric outage map reports that the outage, located in the Valley View Mall area in La Crosse, began shortly after 8 p.m. Power is expected to be restored by 11:15 p.m.
news8000.com
Arnold J. “Arnie” Breidel
Arnold J. Breidel, 87, of La Crosse, WI., died on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. He was born in rural La Crosse County on April 22, 1935 to Alfred and Isabella (Potaracke) Breidel. As a young man, Arnie attended Smith Valley School, while working on...
Onalaska teen charged with attempted intentional homicide headed to trial
The Onalaska teenager charged with attempted homicide and armed burglary is headed to trial. 17-year-old Austin Bailey is accused of breaking into a 15-year-old girl's home and trying to strangle her while she was asleep. According to the criminal complaint, the victim woke up when Bailey tried to stab her. He ran from the scene.
KIMT
Semi collides with pickup truck in Fillmore County
SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and a semi collided Monday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says both vehicles were westbound on Highway 16 when they crashed in the intersection with County Road 39. Tyler Steven Volkart, 35 of Spring Valley was driving the pickup and Anthony John Wille, 60 of Monona, was driving the semi.
news8000.com
Winona State University cuts ribbon on LESS Project
WINONA, Minn. — Five years of hard work just paid off. Winona State University has finally completed its Leading Energy Savings and Sustainability project. The project will reduce the university's environmental impact by using solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations, and other additions.
spmetrowire.com
BREAKING: Body found in Belmont ID’d
Sheriff Mike Lukas announced on Monday that the body of a person found in a Belmont cornfield last month has been identified. Portage County Medical Examiner Heather Schultz has confirmed the person was Bruce Vossekuil, 41, of Wisconsin Rapids. Schultz confirmed his identity via dental records and the assistance of a forensic dentist, Lukas said.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DOJ investigating officer-involved incident that initially started in Iowa
(WFRV) – An officer-involved critical incident that reportedly started in Iowa and ended in Wisconsin is under investigation by the DOJ. The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information regarding an officer-involved critical incident that happened on October 22. A Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a cross-country police chase that started in Grant County.
KIMT
One injured in Fillmore County motorcycle crash
HARMONY, Minn. – One rider is hurt in a motorcycle crash Friday in Fillmore County. It happened just before 1 pm near the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 139. The Minnesota State Patrol says Steven Paul Sitze, 76 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was northbound on Highway 52 and slowed to turn onto Highway 139 when he lost control and crashed.
