Bangor, WI

news8000.com

Winona football soars past Albert Lea, 56-13

The Winona football team began its playoff run with a 56-13 victory over Albert Lea on Tuesday night. The Winhawks will travel to Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WINONA, MN
thecountyline.net

Vehicle hits fence, gravestone markers at Mount Tabor Cemetery

A single-vehicle crash occurred at about 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the town of Forest, according to Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears. Jesse William Sherer, 26, of Norwalk was operating a mid-sized SUV northbound on County Highway V, north of Mount Tabor, when he lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve to the right. The vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch and guardrail end. The vehicle also struck a fence and several gravestone markers at the Mount Tabor Cemetery.
NORWALK, WI
news8000.com

Charlotte Braniff

Charlotte F. Braniff, 83, of Houston, MN, died Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Northcrest Care Center in Waterloo, IA. Charlotte Florence Happel was born on December 17, 1938, in La Crosse, WI to Wesley and Stella (Evans) Happel. Charlotte was raised on South Ridge in rural Houston, MN on the family farm. She graduated from Houston High School and from Winona State University with a degree in elementary education. On March 16, 1963, Charlotte was united in marriage with Larry Braniff. The couple lived in Waterloo, IA for many years. Charlotte taught at Blackhawk, Emerson and Lowell Elementary Schools in Waterloo. Following their retirement, Charlotte and Larry moved back to the family farm on South Ridge. Over the years, Charlotte was very active in 4-H, Girl Scouts, Houston County Historical Society, South Ridge United Methodist Church and the church circle, was President of the Loretta Cemetery for many years, and was the organizer of the Day Valley Country School Reunions.
HOUSTON, MN
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after vehicle fire in Holmen

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a vehicle fire in Holmen Saturday. According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at the fuel pumps at Kwik Trip located at 1550 Holmen Drive South at 6:57 p.m.
HOLMEN, WI
news8000.com

Olive June Stern

Olive June Stern, 93, formerly of La Crosse, died on Friday, October 21, 2022 in Rosemount, MN. She was born on June 9, 1929 in Readstown, WI to Carl and Bessie Olson. Olive was the valedictorian of the Readstown High School class of 1947. She married Donald George Stern in 1951 and enjoyed 63 years of marriage with her soulmate. Olive enjoyed a long career at the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation and made many friends there among her colleagues. After retirement she and Don enjoyed 10 years of snowbirding in Tucson, AZ before they settled in Onalaska. They were lifelong residents of the La Crosse area. Olive was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in La Crosse for many years and enjoyed spending time with her family and helping others.
LA CROSSE, WI
KCRG.com

Chase begins in Dubuque, ends in Wisconsin

Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. In this 'Show You Care Spotlight,' KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad shows us how a nine-year-old is helping the community. Bush kept working hard for Cedar Rapids Schools amid cancer fight. Updated: 6 hours ago. Bush, oversaw the district during some...
DUBUQUE, IA
news8000.com

Lois Ann Olson

Lois Ann Olson, 80 of La Crosse, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was born in Richland Center on October 6, 1942 to Alva and Mabel (Rockwell) Abbs. Lois was married to Robert C. “Bob” Olson for 44 years before he passed away in April of 2015.
LA CROSSE, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Crash With Semi South of Rochester Injures Preston Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Preston man was injured after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report says 23-year-old Colton Kraling was traveling north on Hwy. 52 when his vehicle and a northbound semi-truck collided at Hwy. 52 and Olmsted County Rd. 19 south of Rochester shortly before 11 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
news8000.com

Arnold J. “Arnie” Breidel

Arnold J. Breidel, 87, of La Crosse, WI., died on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. He was born in rural La Crosse County on April 22, 1935 to Alfred and Isabella (Potaracke) Breidel. As a young man, Arnie attended Smith Valley School, while working on...
LA CROSSE, WI
KIMT

Semi collides with pickup truck in Fillmore County

SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and a semi collided Monday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says both vehicles were westbound on Highway 16 when they crashed in the intersection with County Road 39. Tyler Steven Volkart, 35 of Spring Valley was driving the pickup and Anthony John Wille, 60 of Monona, was driving the semi.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
news8000.com

Winona State University cuts ribbon on LESS Project

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) — Five years of hard work just paid off. Winona State University has finally completed its Leading Energy Savings and Sustainability project. The project will reduce the university’s environmental impact by using solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations, and other additions. Overall, the project will...
WINONA, MN
spmetrowire.com

BREAKING: Body found in Belmont ID’d

Sheriff Mike Lukas announced on Monday that the body of a person found in a Belmont cornfield last month has been identified. Portage County Medical Examiner Heather Schultz has confirmed the person was Bruce Vossekuil, 41, of Wisconsin Rapids. Schultz confirmed his identity via dental records and the assistance of a forensic dentist, Lukas said.
BELMONT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin DOJ investigating officer-involved incident that initially started in Iowa

(WFRV) – An officer-involved critical incident that reportedly started in Iowa and ended in Wisconsin is under investigation by the DOJ. The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information regarding an officer-involved critical incident that happened on October 22. A Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a cross-country police chase that started in Grant County.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
KIMT

One injured in Fillmore County motorcycle crash

HARMONY, Minn. – One rider is hurt in a motorcycle crash Friday in Fillmore County. It happened just before 1 pm near the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 139. The Minnesota State Patrol says Steven Paul Sitze, 76 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was northbound on Highway 52 and slowed to turn onto Highway 139 when he lost control and crashed.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN

