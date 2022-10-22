Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (10/24): Bianca Belair Vs. Bayley
Tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" will emanate from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, just 12 days away from the Crown Jewel premium live event taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A major encounter has been booked for tonight's broadcast, as reigning "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair will take...
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Advertised For Upcoming WWE Raw
Brock Lesnar is heading back to WWE Monday Night Raw even though the last time he was on the show, it was not a fun time for him!. On the October 17th episode of Raw, Bobby Lashley started the show with a promo calling for Brock Lesnar to come out there. The reason for that was because one week earlier on Raw, Lesnar attacked Lashley before his US Title defense against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Since Lashley was hurt during the match, Rollins beat Lashley in under three minutes to win the US Title. Lashley was justified in blaming Lesnar for the title loss.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Set For Title Defense On 10/28 WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey will host an Open Challenge for her "SmackDown" Women's Championship on next week's episode of the Blue Brand show. On the 10/21 episode, Rousey essentially completed her heel turn by calling out WWE fans for "disrespecting" her ever since she returned to the promotion at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. When asked by Kayla Braxton if she was issuing an Open Challenge due to the fans' expectations based on her previous reign in 2018-19, Rousey said, "I didn't come back for them and I don't win for them." Rousey would also criticize the fanbase for rooting for their favorites, rather than showing appreciation for the superior performers in WWE. "Now they're stuck with the best," she added while dissing the state of Ohio and walking away.
itrwrestling.com
Bret Hart Questions WWE’s Decision To Release FTR
Released by WWE on April 10th, 2020, the then-Revival – comprised of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder – ended their six-year tenure with the sports entertainment giant. They’d held the Raw, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships and were heralded as one of the most impressive tandems of the modern generation.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UNITED STATES TITLE HEADLINES LIVE EVENTS: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
This Saturday, WWE will run The Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio with Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE United States Championship on top, plus SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre and The Usos locally advertised.
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE WWE NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC PPV REPORT: TRIPLE THREAT, TWO WHEEL MATCHES, A LADDER MATCH, AMBULANCE MATCH, AND MORE
Welcome to PWInsider.com’s coverage of NXT’s Halloween Havoc event from Orlando, Florida. Make sure to check out all of the news about the show, including interviews, reports, news stories, preview audio, post show press conference, blogs, and post game show. Your hosts for the Kickoff Show are Sam...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT NEXT FOR CM PUNK, ATTENDING NXT EVENTS AT THE WWE PC, WHERE IN THE WORLD IS SABU SANDIEGO, WWE IN MSG AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. What's more likely to be his next move, CM Punk returns to Chicago to wrestle for AEW or returns to MSG to wrestle for WWE?. I guess they are all as likely as Punk never wrestling again. I don't see...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHERE THE LATEST BRAY WYATT QR CODE ON SMACKDOWN LEADS...
Tonight’s Smackdown segment of the Bray Wyatt villain had another QR Code. It forwards to here: https://www.wwe.com/8552111333. While it is a psych evaluation form, the client ID listed in the upper right corner of the document is actually a phone number that has a creepy little message from Bray saying he didn’t lose control.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS & NOTES
Chucky the sets stage for Halloween Havoc: NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 (WWE Network Exclusive) Rangoli Tributes for Roman Reigns and Logan Paul on Diwali | I-MegaFan Ep. 6: WWE Now India. Rey Mysterio doesn’t need any backup against Gunther: The SmackDown LowDown, Oct. 22, 2022. If you enjoy PWInsider.com...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BROCK TO HALLOWEEN RAW, SMACKDOWN TO FS1 NEXT WEEK, REY VS. GUNTHER AND MORE
Brock Lesnar is being advertised for the 10/31 edition of Raw in Dallas, Texas. Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory are being sent to next week's Smackdown taping, likely for a dark match. Due to FOX's Major League Baseball coverage, next week's WWE Friday Night Smackdown will air on FS1, featuring...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT IS SET FOR THE HAVOC FALLOUT EDITION OF WWE NXT AND MORE NOTES
Scheduled for Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *The fallout of NXT Halloween Havoc 2022. *WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe. *Shotzi vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC TONIGHT, COMPLETE COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER
WWE NXT will present their first-ever Halloween Havoc PPV tonight from the WWE Performance Center, featuring:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragonuv. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre. *Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING SPOILER
Earlier today, we ran spoiler results from Impact Wrestling's TV taping last night noting that Alan Angels has joined Violence by Design. We are also hearing that Big Kon, aka the former Konor from The Ascension during his time in WWE, has also been added to the group. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
HBK TO MEET WITH REPORTERS AFTER HAVOC, NEW MERCH, LIV WORKS WITH SHEAMUS AND MORE
Shawn Michaels will be hosting a reporter call after tonight's Halloween Havoc PLE. WWE Shop has released Raw Halloween T-shirt designs. The online retailer also has a new Signature Series WWE Championship for the Ultimate Warrior for $499.99. Burning Questions With Dwayne Johnson & The 'Black Adam' Cast. Liv Morgan...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MOXLEY VS. PENTA SET FOR AEW DYNAMITE THIS WEDNESDAY
AEW released the following video setting up AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Penta of the Lucha Brothers this Wednesday on Dynamite:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
ONE ASPECT OF WWE BRAY WYATT IS CONQUERING ALREADY AND MORE WWE-BRAY NOTES
WWE has internally slotted Bray Wyatt as the top babyface for the Smackdown brand, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Drew McIntyre is currently slotted as the second on that list. WWE has been absolutely thrilled with the rollout of the Wyatt return as he's been the company's top merchandise seller in recent weeks. There are plans to roll out additional Wyatt merchandise including plush versions of the Firefly Funhouse characters.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BATTLE OF FORMER BULLET CLUB MEMBERS SET FOR RAW
WWE has announced Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson has been added to tonight's episode of Raw. The battle of former Bullet Club members in New Japan will be Anderson's first singles bout since returning to WWE several weeks ago alongside Luke Gallows. Already announced for the episode, emanating from Charlotte,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
G4 PULLS WWE SERIES, RAW STARS HEADING TO SMACKDOWN FRIDAY, BOOGEYMAN AND MORE
WWE is currently adding the 1996 episodes of WWF Superstars to the WWE Network. G4 has pulled all forthcoming broadcasts, including repeats, of the WWE x G4's The Arena, so the episode taped with Bayley and Tyler Breeze won't be seen anytime soon. PWInsider.com is told that once former WWE exec Brian Terwilliger (who helped launch UpUpDownDown with Xavier Woods) parted ways with G4 several weeks ago during the G4 bloodletting, there were issues between the two sides. That would explain the Washington Post report that the crew for the series quit prior to G4 being shut down.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THIS WEEK'S WWE NETWORK & PEACOCK ADDITIONS
WWE NXT (10/25/22) Best of WWE: Halloween Havoc’s Most Hellacious Matches – 10 am. ET. WWE Main Event (10/13/22) If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING STAR SIGNS NEW DEAL
Pat LaPrade reported this evening that former ROH Champion PCO has signed a new one year deal with Impact Wrestling that will carry him through Halloween 2023 with the promotion:. PCO's next storyline feud will be against Eddie Edwards. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider...
