Burn Bans lifted in several counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
Tulsa police searching for missing man with medical needs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a 75-year-old missing man with medical and memory issues. Jack Churchwell was last seen leaving the area near 41st and Mingo on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. driving a silver 2009 Nissan Rogue and heading to Owasso. Churchwell is...
Muskogee firefighters contain car fire at a Sonic
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Fire Department contained a fire after a BMW caught on fire inside a stall at a Sonic restaurant on N York Street Monday afternoon. Jeff Watkins, Muskogee Fire Department’s public information officer, told FOX23 that three stalls at the Sonic are now unusable because of the fire. The restaurant is only doing drive-thru services at this time as well, Watkins explained. Despite exterior damage, he said the fire didn’t cause any structural damage to the building.
Admiral Twin Drive-In announces final weekend of 2022 season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's Admiral Twin Drive-In has announced its final weekend for the 2022 season will be Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. This season was the drive-in's 76th anniversary. "What a great season for us! Some of the highlights of the 2022 season were our...
Thousands without power in Oklahoma
Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
JJ's Gourmet Burger, legendary Tulsa restaurant, closes after 53 years
The longtime restaurant posted about the closure on the Facebook page Monday night, the property has been on the market for several years.
Tulsa police find lost child in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are looking for the home of a lost child who was found in south Tulsa. Police said a 911 caller found the child walking along South Peoria Avenue near East 61st Street and called police. The child appears to be about 2...
Road rage leads to shots fired in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department says they responded to a road rage and shots fired call on Oct. 22 around 11 p.m. in downtown Tulsa. According to the victim, a person driving a white vehicle came out of nowhere and pulled into the parking space they were trying to park in.
Fast-moving grassfires plague the area
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 4 p.m. Saturday reports of a fast-moving grassfire near CR300 and Juniper Road north of Carl Junction. This is the second large fire of the day for Carl Junction Fire Protection District. Google Map screenshot, yellow marks general location of fire. About 1 p.m. CJ battled an hours-long grassfire to the NE of MO-96 and...
Fire crews monitor area after containing Talala wildfire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rogers County Emergency Management said they battled a wildfire in Talala. The Northwest Rogers County Fire Protection District worked on putting out the fire near East 390 Road and South 4070 Road. They said the fire has been contained but they will continue to monitor...
Haskell man dead after concrete truck fails to make it up hill
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — A 53-year-old man is dead after being run over by a concrete truck, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said on Tuesday afternoon, Royce Harp, age 53 of Haskell, was driving a 2002 Kenworth concrete truck up a steep hill on State Highway 10A.
Missing Female in Jasper County found
The Jasper Sheriff's Office says residents should be on the lookout for a missing person last seen walking from the intersection of the 7th and Malang Road area.
Tulsa non-profit auctions off sport memorabilia during fundraiser
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Teach Not Punish Family Resource Center held a fundraiser Sunday auctioning off valuable sports memorabilia. Included in the auction were game shoes signed by Atlanta Hawks NBA player and Oklahoma alum Tre Young, as well as a football signed by Super Bowl champion RW McQuarters.
Tulsa police looking to identify several people from church burglaries
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Tulsa police say the group has been identified. The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify several people who were seen on camera burglarizing a church in north Tulsa. Police say the people in the pictures were involved in two recent burglaries at the...
Tulsa police sergeant put on restrictive duty after controversial comments during class
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — During a recent Citizen Police Academy class, a Tulsa Police Department supervisor and sergeant said some things that were recorded by an anonymous individual. A NewsChannel 8 employee who was in attendance at the class confirmed the one making the statements was Sgt. Mike Griffin.
TU prepares for homecoming game against SMU, Plain White T's to perform at tailgate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa has announced its homecoming game against Southern Methodist University will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on October 29 at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Tickets can be purchased online at TulsaHurricane.com, by calling 918-631-4688, or at the Donald W. Reynolds Center Athletic Ticket...
State investigates cause of Carthage blaze that destroyed entire block
CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating what sparked a large fire in Carthage, Missouri Saturday, leaving the entire block leveled in ash by Sunday morning. The Carthage Fire Department said its crews were dispatched to the scene just before 8 p.m. They found a commercial building near the old Henson Metal […]
Driverless tractor kills pedestrian in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas man has died after being hit by a driverless tractor in eastern Kansas on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a 190 Allis Chalmers driverless tractor struck 73-year-old Joseph Carlson while he was outside of a pickup truck at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It happened […]
The Judds The Final Tour coming to Tulsa in February
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Judds the Final Tour will be coming to the BOK Center in February. Wynonna Judd announced the expansion of dates for her farewell to include a stop in Tulsa on February 2, 2023. Judd said in a Facebook post that the tour "[has] been...
