MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Fire Department contained a fire after a BMW caught on fire inside a stall at a Sonic restaurant on N York Street Monday afternoon. Jeff Watkins, Muskogee Fire Department’s public information officer, told FOX23 that three stalls at the Sonic are now unusable because of the fire. The restaurant is only doing drive-thru services at this time as well, Watkins explained. Despite exterior damage, he said the fire didn’t cause any structural damage to the building.

MUSKOGEE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO