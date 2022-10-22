ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school volleyball ‘22: Seven area teams win playoff openers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Seven area teams are moving on after the first of two nights in the opening round of the high school volleyball state playoffs. Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Christ’s Church, Fernandina Beach, Harvest Community and St. Johns Country Day all won their opening round matches on Tuesday night to advance to Friday night’s regional semifinals.
High School Football PRO

Jacksonville, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

MONDAY HUDDLE: Forget Kirby Smart. Florida-Georgia game should never leave Jacksonville

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. This summer at SEC Media Days, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart made some headlines when he said that Florida and Georgia should not play its annual showdown in Jacksonville, but on the respective campuses of the two schools. The same sentiment was expressed five years ago by ESPN analyst Lee Corso.
Avoid gameday traffic Saturday with the St. Johns River Taxi

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is another method of transportation being offered this weekend for those who want to avoid traffic when heading to the Georgia-Florida game on Saturday. The St. Johns River Taxi is offering roundtrip tickets in advance. Those interested can pay $20 and select a pick-up location.
Gate stores coming to Glen Kernan Park and North Jacksonville

The city is reviewing building-permit applications for construction of a Gate Petroleum Co. convenience store and Gate Express Carwash at 4755 Hodges Blvd. in Glen Kernan Park. The project costs are shown at an estimated $2.87 million for the store and $2.1 million for the car wash, totaling almost $5...
Dunkin’ to build in Mandarin and Middleburg

Dunkin’ intends to build a 1,251-square-foot double-drive-thru-only shop on 0.65-acre along Old St. Augustine Road in the Mandarin area. Prem & Alaina LLC is the developer. EnVision Design + Engineering LLC is the civil engineer. The vacant land is north of Losco Road and Interstate 295. In Middleburg, the...
Georgia-Florida fans roll out their RVs as RV City opens Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Ultimate Tailgate Party — also known as the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party — returns Tuesday to Jacksonville. The madness began at 8 a.m. as Georgia Bulldog and Florida Gator fans dominate the area across the street from TIAA Bank Field ahead of Saturday’s much-anticipated matchup.
🌡️ John Gaughan celebrates 30 years at WJXT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – October 24, 1992. The Toronto Blue Jays beat Atlanta Braves, 4-3 in Game 6 at Atlanta–Fulton County Stadium to win their first-ever title. The number one song on the radio was End Of The Road by Boyz II Men. The average cost for a gallon of cost across the country was $1.11.
Early voting starts Monday in Duval and other area counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election starts Monday in Jacksonville as well as Alachua, Bradford, Flagler and Putnam counties. Voting sites are open by the end of the week in all Florida counties. Voting continues through the Saturday before Election Day across the state and through the Sunday before the election in Duval, Bradford and one early voting site in Gainesville.
25 Free Things to do in Jacksonville, FL & Budget Tips

Jacksonville is an amazing city with pristine ocean beaches, enchanting architecture, interesting museums, and great spots along the St. Johns River. You are reading: Fun cheap things to do in jacksonville fl | 25 Free Things to do in Jacksonville, FL & Budget Tips. Since Jacksonville is the most populous...
