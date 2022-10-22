Read full article on original website
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com
High school volleyball ‘22: Seven area teams win playoff openers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Seven area teams are moving on after the first of two nights in the opening round of the high school volleyball state playoffs. Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Christ’s Church, Fernandina Beach, Harvest Community and St. Johns Country Day all won their opening round matches on Tuesday night to advance to Friday night’s regional semifinals.
Jacksonville, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Two local Fantasy 5 winning tickets sold in St. Johns and Duval Counties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been lucky lotto for two local residents. On Oct. 18, Florida Lottery’s Fantasy 5 numbers 15-22-24-29-31 were on three tickets sold in the state. One of those tickets was sold at the Winn Dixie at 3551 N. Ponce De Leon Blvd. in St. Augustine.
News4Jax.com
Parking, traffic & safety: Georgia-Florida details released ahead of Saturday’s game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The gates are open for RV City ahead of the annual Georgia-Florida game – as fans from both SEC schools come together for days of tailgating, festivities, and football. The City of Jacksonville held a news conference on Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s game at TIAA...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Former Jaguar Gardner Minshew sells Ponte Vedra Beach home for $890,000
Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II sold his St. Johns County home for $890,000 on Oct. 14. Minshew sold the house at 436 Marsh Cove Drive in the Preserve at Ponte Vedra Lakes to Derek and Elizabeth Hyatt of Ponte Vedra Beach. The four-bedroom, 3½-bath home was originally listed...
Hurricane Ian could be contributing to flooding on Southbank riverwalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville missed the brunt of Hurricane Ian but it’s possible that water from the storm has contributed to flooding on the Southbank riverwalk. Here’s video of that flooding. The area has had high water problems in the past. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Florida Head Coach Billy Napier Accredits Kirby Smart
Florida's head coach Billy Napier praises Kirby Smart claiming he wouldn't be at Florida if it weren't for Smart.
News4Jax.com
MONDAY HUDDLE: Forget Kirby Smart. Florida-Georgia game should never leave Jacksonville
Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. This summer at SEC Media Days, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart made some headlines when he said that Florida and Georgia should not play its annual showdown in Jacksonville, but on the respective campuses of the two schools. The same sentiment was expressed five years ago by ESPN analyst Lee Corso.
Jacksonville man wanted on 10 Georgia felony charges arrested after 7-hour search in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville man wanted in Southeast Georgia and a Callahan woman are facing charges after deputies say they abandoned a stolen truck and stole items from a hunting camp in Flagler County. Jerrod D. Oats, 21, and Jada A. Wells, 21, were arrested by the...
News4Jax.com
Avoid gameday traffic Saturday with the St. Johns River Taxi
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is another method of transportation being offered this weekend for those who want to avoid traffic when heading to the Georgia-Florida game on Saturday. The St. Johns River Taxi is offering roundtrip tickets in advance. Those interested can pay $20 and select a pick-up location.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Gate stores coming to Glen Kernan Park and North Jacksonville
The city is reviewing building-permit applications for construction of a Gate Petroleum Co. convenience store and Gate Express Carwash at 4755 Hodges Blvd. in Glen Kernan Park. The project costs are shown at an estimated $2.87 million for the store and $2.1 million for the car wash, totaling almost $5...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida, Georgia release joint statement about future of game in Jacksonville
Florida and Georgia have released a joint statement about the future of the rivalry game in Jacksonville as the contract runs through 2023 with options to expand in 2024 and 2025. They called it an important decision, and that both teams are focused on their current seasons. “Typically both schools...
Jacksonville police: Reported traffic fatality in Lackawanna
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported traffic fatality in Lackawanna. Police said they are responding to the 3000 block of Nolan Street, which is off of McDuff Avenue South between West Beaver Street and Lenox Avenue. Investigators are set to give an update...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Dunkin’ to build in Mandarin and Middleburg
Dunkin’ intends to build a 1,251-square-foot double-drive-thru-only shop on 0.65-acre along Old St. Augustine Road in the Mandarin area. Prem & Alaina LLC is the developer. EnVision Design + Engineering LLC is the civil engineer. The vacant land is north of Losco Road and Interstate 295. In Middleburg, the...
News4Jax.com
Georgia-Florida fans roll out their RVs as RV City opens Tuesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Ultimate Tailgate Party — also known as the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party — returns Tuesday to Jacksonville. The madness began at 8 a.m. as Georgia Bulldog and Florida Gator fans dominate the area across the street from TIAA Bank Field ahead of Saturday’s much-anticipated matchup.
News4Jax.com
🌡️ John Gaughan celebrates 30 years at WJXT
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – October 24, 1992. The Toronto Blue Jays beat Atlanta Braves, 4-3 in Game 6 at Atlanta–Fulton County Stadium to win their first-ever title. The number one song on the radio was End Of The Road by Boyz II Men. The average cost for a gallon of cost across the country was $1.11.
News4Jax.com
Early voting starts Monday in Duval and other area counties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election starts Monday in Jacksonville as well as Alachua, Bradford, Flagler and Putnam counties. Voting sites are open by the end of the week in all Florida counties. Voting continues through the Saturday before Election Day across the state and through the Sunday before the election in Duval, Bradford and one early voting site in Gainesville.
cohaitungchi.com
25 Free Things to do in Jacksonville, FL & Budget Tips
Jacksonville is an amazing city with pristine ocean beaches, enchanting architecture, interesting museums, and great spots along the St. Johns River. You are reading: Fun cheap things to do in jacksonville fl | 25 Free Things to do in Jacksonville, FL & Budget Tips. Since Jacksonville is the most populous...
Jacksonville attorney discusses what Amendment 2 means for you
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every 20 years a new Constitution Revision Commission (CRC) is formed to consider changes to Florida's constitution presented by the people. Hank Coxe, a Jacksonville attorney, was appointed to the most recent commission in 2017-2018. He was honored having seen the previous work of the commission.
News4Jax.com
Northeast Florida Clerks of Court team up against property and mortgage fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Clerks of Court for Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties want the residents they serve to take advantage of free property fraud alert services offered by each of their offices. The clerks joined forces Monday to urge property owners to protect themselves...
