Saint Paul, MN

WDIO-TV

No. 4 UMD volleyball bests No. 7 St. Cloud, improves to 22-2

The fourth ranked University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) volleyball team was riding two straight shutout wins in Tuesday night’s home game against seventh ranked St. Cloud State University. Cianna Selbitschka lead the game with 23 total kills, while Madison Gordon topped the Bulldogs with 49 assists. UMD improved to...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Section football brackets released for 2022 playoffs

The Minnesota prep football seedings have been released for the section playoffs this week. In 7A Deer River is No.1 and will play Mille Lacs. No.4 Chisholm will play No.5 North Woods. While Ely at No.7, plays No.2 Braham. In 7AA Moose Lake/Willow River has a round one by. In...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Section Football Quarterfinals: Duluth East, Cloquet, Esko, Two Harbors advance

Prep football playoffs kicked off on Tuesday in Minnesota. In Section 7AAAAA, three Austan Orvedahl touchdowns lifted fifth seeded Duluth East passed fourth seeded Cambridge-Isanti 35-26. The Greyhounds advance to visit top-seeded Elk River in the semifinals Saturday at 1 p.m. In Section 7AAAA, fourth seeded Cloquet rallied from an...
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

Angler's sunfish ties Minnesota state record

(FOX 9) - The sunfish an angler recently caught in northern Minnesota has tied a state record, according to the Minnesota DNR. Aaron Ardoff on Sept. 18 caught a 1-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish (a cross between two species of sunfish) from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County, which the Minnesota DNR has certified as tying the state's weight-based record.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

It rained mud in Minnesota

Dust from drought-stricken areas of the United States found its way to Minnesota. This dust became mud as it mixed with the rain that fell overnight, leaving mud caked on people's cars across the Twin Cities metro.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Brandon Weatherz: Warmer after today

Stubborn cloud cover overnight has kept temps in low to upper 30s this morning. These clouds may produce a few flurries near and north of the Iron Range until mid-morning. Clouds erode going into the afternoon, but temps stay cooler with highs in low to mid-40s across the Northland. Clouds...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest

It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
MANTORVILLE, MN
MIX 94.9

NOAA’s Winter Forecast for Minnesota, Midwest Region

UNDATED (WJON News) -- NOAA has released its winter weather forecast for the United States. They say La Niña returns for the third consecutive winter. What the meteorologists are expecting for us in Minnesota is a colder than normal winter with about average snowfall amounts. Starting in December 2022...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Brandon Weatherz: Windy today, cooler tomorrow

The strong low pressure system responsible for last night’s thunderstorms will continue to influence our weather today with strong winds, additional showers, and an eventual cool down. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. with a south wind 15-25 mph gusting near 45 mph. Temperatures start off mild in 50s and 60s this morning, then highs stay in low to upper 60s. Cooler conditions settle into the Northland tonight with lows returning to the 30s. Tuesday will then be a quiet and cooler day with highs mostly in the 40s.
WISCONSIN STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota DNR Seedling sales start November 1

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - October 24, 2022. The Nursery is happy to announce that seedling sales kickoff on Tuesday, November 1. We have updated our process to improve efficiency and customer experience. A few highlights are below. If you are planning to order seedlings this fall, please visit our seedling ordering webpage for complete information.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Winter season walleye regulations change on Upper Red Lake

Anglers fishing during the winter season on Upper Red Lake in northern Minnesota need to be aware of changes in regulations. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), there will be a three-walleye bag limit, with one walleye longer than 17 inches allowed in possession. The new regulation becomes effective Tuesday, Nov. 1.
RED LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's biggest races are tightening: Latest analysis and poll numbers

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's just two weeks until Election Day and polls are reflecting that the biggest races are tightening. Campaign officials and the major parties acknowledge the attorney general's race between Keith Ellison and Jim Schultz is getting closer, so too is the heated 2nd District race between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 digital election guideThe latest poll shows the governor's race is tied at 46% between Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.So far, this year more than 172,000 voters have voted absentee. Two years ago at this same time that figure was more than 911,000. WCCO's Esme Murphy looks at the latest numbers and talked with voters and analysts about what's happening. Watch above. 
MINNESOTA STATE

