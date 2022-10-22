Read full article on original website
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
WDIO-TV
No. 4 UMD volleyball bests No. 7 St. Cloud, improves to 22-2
The fourth ranked University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) volleyball team was riding two straight shutout wins in Tuesday night’s home game against seventh ranked St. Cloud State University. Cianna Selbitschka lead the game with 23 total kills, while Madison Gordon topped the Bulldogs with 49 assists. UMD improved to...
WDIO-TV
Section football brackets released for 2022 playoffs
The Minnesota prep football seedings have been released for the section playoffs this week. In 7A Deer River is No.1 and will play Mille Lacs. No.4 Chisholm will play No.5 North Woods. While Ely at No.7, plays No.2 Braham. In 7AA Moose Lake/Willow River has a round one by. In...
WDIO-TV
Section Football Quarterfinals: Duluth East, Cloquet, Esko, Two Harbors advance
Prep football playoffs kicked off on Tuesday in Minnesota. In Section 7AAAAA, three Austan Orvedahl touchdowns lifted fifth seeded Duluth East passed fourth seeded Cambridge-Isanti 35-26. The Greyhounds advance to visit top-seeded Elk River in the semifinals Saturday at 1 p.m. In Section 7AAAA, fourth seeded Cloquet rallied from an...
fox9.com
Angler's sunfish ties Minnesota state record
(FOX 9) - The sunfish an angler recently caught in northern Minnesota has tied a state record, according to the Minnesota DNR. Aaron Ardoff on Sept. 18 caught a 1-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish (a cross between two species of sunfish) from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County, which the Minnesota DNR has certified as tying the state's weight-based record.
KIMT
Rainfall totals through Monday evening
Decorah - 1.05" If you have a rainfall total for your city/town, please email it to weather@kimt.com.
Do You Carry A Sidearm When Hunting In Minnesota Or Wisconsin?
When rifle hunting deer for example, you're of course out there with your main firearm. What about some kind of a sidearm though? It's almost Minnesota Deer Season Opener, with Wisconsin Rifle Season shortly after, so it's a good time to discuss the topic. We deer hunt about 25 minutes...
fox9.com
It rained mud in Minnesota
Dust from drought-stricken areas of the United States found its way to Minnesota. This dust became mud as it mixed with the rain that fell overnight, leaving mud caked on people's cars across the Twin Cities metro.
Minnesota DNR Sets Winter Walleye Bag Limit on Upper Red Lake
RED LAKE (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set the bag limit for walleye on Upper Red Lake this winter. There will be a three-walleye bag limit with only one fish over 17 inches. The fall fisheries assessment on the Red Lakes found the walleye population...
Severe storms possible after dark Sunday in Minnesota
It'll be luck of the draw for thirsty ground in Minnesota on Sunday night as not everyone will get rain, but where it does rain it could be associated with some intense thunderstorms. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a slight risk of severe weather in...
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Warmer after today
Stubborn cloud cover overnight has kept temps in low to upper 30s this morning. These clouds may produce a few flurries near and north of the Iron Range until mid-morning. Clouds erode going into the afternoon, but temps stay cooler with highs in low to mid-40s across the Northland. Clouds...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted In Minnesota
An extremely rare animal was spotted in Northern Minnesota recently and chances are, you've never seen this animal. Thanks to some amazing cameras, we all can enjoy a glimpse of this unusual sighting. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted in Minnesota. Minnesota is home to so many amazing animals!...
Minnesota math and reading test scores hit lowest marks in decades
ST PAUL, Minn. — New data released Monday in the "Nation's Report Card" by the National Assessment of Educational Progress shows standardized test scores in math and reading have declined sharply in Minnesota and nationwide. Across the country, math scores saw their largest decreases ever. Reading scores dropped to...
This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest
It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
NOAA’s Winter Forecast for Minnesota, Midwest Region
UNDATED (WJON News) -- NOAA has released its winter weather forecast for the United States. They say La Niña returns for the third consecutive winter. What the meteorologists are expecting for us in Minnesota is a colder than normal winter with about average snowfall amounts. Starting in December 2022...
Could Finding a Good BANG Get Surprisingly Difficult in Minnesota?
First off, if you thought this was going to be sexual it's not, not even a little bit. However, I promise you, a bang or two is most definitely a part of what I am going to tell you about. I'll never forget my first BANG, it was about eight...
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Windy today, cooler tomorrow
The strong low pressure system responsible for last night’s thunderstorms will continue to influence our weather today with strong winds, additional showers, and an eventual cool down. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. with a south wind 15-25 mph gusting near 45 mph. Temperatures start off mild in 50s and 60s this morning, then highs stay in low to upper 60s. Cooler conditions settle into the Northland tonight with lows returning to the 30s. Tuesday will then be a quiet and cooler day with highs mostly in the 40s.
boreal.org
Minnesota DNR Seedling sales start November 1
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - October 24, 2022. The Nursery is happy to announce that seedling sales kickoff on Tuesday, November 1. We have updated our process to improve efficiency and customer experience. A few highlights are below. If you are planning to order seedlings this fall, please visit our seedling ordering webpage for complete information.
WDIO-TV
Winter season walleye regulations change on Upper Red Lake
Anglers fishing during the winter season on Upper Red Lake in northern Minnesota need to be aware of changes in regulations. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), there will be a three-walleye bag limit, with one walleye longer than 17 inches allowed in possession. The new regulation becomes effective Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Minnesota's biggest races are tightening: Latest analysis and poll numbers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's just two weeks until Election Day and polls are reflecting that the biggest races are tightening. Campaign officials and the major parties acknowledge the attorney general's race between Keith Ellison and Jim Schultz is getting closer, so too is the heated 2nd District race between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 digital election guideThe latest poll shows the governor's race is tied at 46% between Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.So far, this year more than 172,000 voters have voted absentee. Two years ago at this same time that figure was more than 911,000. WCCO's Esme Murphy looks at the latest numbers and talked with voters and analysts about what's happening. Watch above.
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
