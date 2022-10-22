Read full article on original website
UMD’s Isaac Howard suspended two games
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team will be without the services of freshman forward Isaac Howard this weekend, who’s been suspended for two games. The NCHC issued the suspension for a cross check to the head of a Wisconsin skater on Saturday. Howard was also ejected after that second period major penalty.
UMD football seniors relishing last game at Malosky Stadium
After falling in this weekends game to Bemidji State, the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team returns to Duluth for their last home game of the season. A bitter sweet moment for the seniors this year who this weekends game against Minot State could very much be their last at Malosky Stadium. A place where they are undefeated this season.
No. 4 UMD volleyball bests No. 7 St. Cloud, improves to 22-2
The fourth ranked University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) volleyball team was riding two straight shutout wins in Tuesday night’s home game against seventh ranked St. Cloud State University. Cianna Selbitschka lead the game with 23 total kills, while Madison Gordon topped the Bulldogs with 49 assists. UMD improved to...
UMD men slip 9 spots, women fall one in USCHO national polls
Suffering back-to-back losses to a previously winless University of Wisconsin squad, the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team has dropped nine spots in the national poll. The Bulldogs (2-4) now sit 19th in the latest USCHO.com rankings, teetering on the brink of falling out of the top...
UMD men’s hockey looking for better forecheck in upcoming games
This weekend the No.10 Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team was swept by Wisconsin in their back-to-back home series. Losing the first game 5-2, and being shut out in the second 3-0. “To me, when things aren’t going well, you find ways to simplify your game. Shorten your shifts,...
Beyond the Playbook: Hibbing football has a new home field
Hibbing football kicked off its last regular-season finale, and their only game in Hibbing was on Wednesday, October 19th, on a new field. The school held a ground opening ceremony for their brand new Dr. Ben Owens Stadium at Cheever Field. “We have not played here since the covid season...
Niya Wilson named offensive player of the week, reflects on record setting year
The University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) men’s and women’s soccer teams celebrated a pair of Superior natives earning Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) player of the week honors. On the women’s side, after becoming the Yellowjackets all-time leading goal scorer, junior Niya Wilson was named offensive player of...
Solon Springs boy’s cross country is off to State
The Solon Springs boy’s cross country team placed second at the WIAA D3 boys cross country sectional race on Saturday. The team now gears up for the 2022 State Boys & Girls Cross Country Championships on Saturday, October 29th at Ridges Golf Course in. Wisconsin Rapids. This is the...
Bridging the gap: Duluth Police, Duluth Fire Department, and Starks Academy hold basketball tournament with the community
Today at Ordean East Middle School, members of the Duluth Police Department, Duluth Minnesota Fire Department and Starks Academy played in the revitalized event, Slam Jam. The event began as a basketball game between the Duluth Police Department and the Duluth Fire Department. The winner of that game then played against the Starks Academy Youth AAU team. Bringing together first responders and the community is quite the task. It’s no secret there has been tension for quite some time now between service members and the community.
Remembering Riana Barry and her family
It’s now been six months since that terrible moment when Anjela Ayllon found out her big sister was gone. “It’s still an everyday thing of not being able to wakeup from this nightmare,” she told us. Back in April, Riana and Sean Barry, along with their two...
Ghosts and Goblins: Will Halloween weekend be a Trick or a Treat?
As Halloween weekend approaches, the WDIO Storm Track team says the weather should cooperate nicely with all frightening festivities. The forecast is mysteriously mild and creepily quiet with highs in the mid-50s Saturday, Sunday and Monday. This forecast is very kind considering the ghosts of Halloween’s past. The normal...
Tips for a safe and fun Halloween
Halloween is one of the spookiest times of the year, but we’ve got a reminder from the Duluth Police Department that all scares should be harmless. Officer Jim Forsyth shared ways to make sure that it stays safe and fun. Tip No. 1: Watch for pedestrians. Tip No. 2:...
Denfeld bus driver sentenced for DWI
Denfeld bus driver, Shawn Edward Zelazny, 48, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and 60 days in custody, which will will be served one weekend per a month. On August 29, 2022, Zelazny pleaded guilty to Second Degree DWI charges. Zelazny admitted to driving drunk with the Duluth Denfeld boys’ basketball team to and from a tournament in Hibbing while under the influence of alcohol. After being arrested, Zelazny provided a breath test of .218 BrAC.
Duluth Coffee Company celebrates 10 years
Tuesday, Duluth Coffee Company celebrated its 10 year anniversary. The company, which started out in the owner’s garage now, is home to a 70 kilo roaster. Sales Manager Sam Levar says, “in about 10 minutes we roast about 100 pounds of coffee.”. Duluth Coffee Company is also serving...
St. Luke’s unveils new medical spa for skin care treatments
St. Luke’s has undergone remodeling of their new medical spa and rejuvenation center at their Medical Office Pavilion. The remodeling costed $140,000 to expand their services in skin care treatment and massage therapy. Some of the services provided aesthetic procedures, skin facials and chemical exfoliation. Part of the remodel...
