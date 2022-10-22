Today at Ordean East Middle School, members of the Duluth Police Department, Duluth Minnesota Fire Department and Starks Academy played in the revitalized event, Slam Jam. The event began as a basketball game between the Duluth Police Department and the Duluth Fire Department. The winner of that game then played against the Starks Academy Youth AAU team. Bringing together first responders and the community is quite the task. It’s no secret there has been tension for quite some time now between service members and the community.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO