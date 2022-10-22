Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man killed at Grant Union High School identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Alfred Ayodele Myah has been identified as the man killed in a shooting at Grant Union High School in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office logs. The 24-year-old was killed in the high school’s parking lot on Oct. 21 during a football game...
abc10.com
Suspected East Sacramento killer of former Capradio director appears in court
Officials say the shooting followed an apparent robbery just before 1 p.m. Thursday. Police arrested 23-year-old Deasan Brasser Jr., hours after the shooting.
Man accused of East Sacramento homicide to appear in court Monday
SACRAMENTO - The man accused of shooting and killing a man in an affluent neighborhood of Sacramento last week is scheduled to appear in court Monday. Desean Basser Jr. is accused of shooting Charles Starzynski on October 20. Starzynski had just stepped out of the car for a weekly game of pinochle with friends and was shot, authorities say. Basser Jr. had also robbed Starzynski and vandalized his car.Basser Jr. was later arrested following a lengthy SWAT standoff in connection with the shooting. He was out on bond for felony domestic violence at the time. "It's pretty shocking, it's really incredibly sad, to have something this extreme happen, ending in a swat showdown," said Amber Elliott, Starzynski's niece.
KCRA.com
Stockton serial killings: Judge denies pretrial publicity gag order request for Wesley Brownlee
STOCKTON, Calif. — A judge on Tuesday denied a pretrial gag order request for Wesley Brownlee, the man charged in connection with Stockton’s serial killings. Brownlee is currently charged in three of the six homicides that police say are connected. Five of those were in Stockton and the other was in Oakland. A woman survived one of the six attacks in Stockton.
SFist
Public Defender In Stockton Serial Killer Case Calls Law Enforcement Statements 'Inflammatory,' But Gag Order Denied
It's sort of inevitable that cops who think they nabbed a serial killer after six killings occurred are going to make inflammatory statements. But serial killer suspect Wesley Brownlee is still technically a suspect, he has not entered a plea, and his public defender is doing her best to get him a fair trial.
CBS News
Accused East Sacramento shooter, Deasan Basser, Jr., in court Monday
A 23-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man in East Sacramento will appear in court Monday. The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the victim of an Oct. 20 shooting as 70-year-old Charles Starzynski. Police believe the alleged shooter, Desean Basser, Jr., also robbed Starzynski.
$5 million for safety changes on Folsom Blvd outside Sacramento school where mother was killed
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nine months after the death of a mother who was struck by a car while picking up her child from Phoebe Hearst Elementary School, the City of Sacramento has secured funds for safety improvements on Folsom Boulevard. Announcing the $5 million in state funds for the...
Sacramento City Unified teacher arrested for hiding teen makes first court appearance
SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento teacher was granted zero bail and pretrial release that includes a no-contact order with a teenager who was hidden at her house for nearly two years. 61-year-old Holga Castillo Olivares is a second-grade teacher at Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School in the Sacramento City Unified School District. According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, Holga was arrested on Oct. 20 and charged with the detention of a minor with intent to conceal from a parent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.Then-15-year-old Michael Ramirez, now 17, disappeared in June 2020 and was gone for nearly two...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect with 3 previous murder arrests accused of killing Vallejo man
RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond police said they made an arrest Wednesday in the murder of a 26-year-old Vallejo man. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, was taken into custody for killing Emari Cook on July 14, officials said. Dozier allegedly had three previous murder arrests, and was released on parole in 2020.
Woman found burning in Antioch identified, two arrested
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A woman whose body was found burning in Antioch last week was identified on Monday. Mykaella Sharlman, 25, was identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office using her dental records, according to a statement from Antioch Police Department. Police say two people of interest have been arrested in connection to […]
Man arrested in Yolo County pleads guilty to human smuggling: DOJ
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man from Mexico who was accused of smuggling people into the United States pleaded guilty on Monday, the Department of Justice said. The DOJ identified him as 29-year-old Mateo Gomez Gonzalez. Gonzalez was arrested in late September after he allegedly tried to hold the people he was transporting for more […]
'My mom is our best friend' | Mother killed in alleged DUI crash near Yuba City
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A family is seeking justice for 35-year-old Toni Morgan, who was killed by a suspected drunk driver just three days ago. “We want justice and I am not stopping,” said Lanisha Elder, the victim's sister. Elder was the one to be told by officials...
'Gag order' denied in suspected Stockton serial killer case
STOCKTON, Calif. — Update, Tuesday 9 a.m.: A judge denied a gag order request Tuesday morning in the case of Wesley Brownlee, who is accused of shooting and killing three people. Original story Monday:. The defense for 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee argued for a "gag order" Monday afternoon in San...
KTVU FOX 2
Coroner's office IDs Jane Doe found burned along paved Antioch trail, arrests made
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch Police Department on Monday say they have identified a Jane Doe whose badly-burned body was found last week, along a trail. Contra Costa County Coroner's Office has identified Mykaella Sharlman, 25, as the victim, based on dental records. In addition, two people of interest have been arrested and are currently in police custody, officials said.
abc10.com
District attorney explains why it's hard to charge fentanyl dealers with murder
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Mike Wood wished he didn't have to do this interview. “We're here today because of the tragic death of my daughter, Victoria,” he told Political Reporter Morgan Rynor Tuesday afternoon. He called his 22-year-old daughter 'Tori' for short. “I love you, little bear, and I'll...
KCRA.com
Big safety changes are coming to Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento after mother's death outside school
Major improvements are coming to Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento after a crash killed a mother picking up her daughter from school earlier this year. Lupe Jimenez Brown was killed on Jan. 13 while crossing Folsom at 60th Street to get to Phoebe Hearst Elementary School. Police said the driver ran a red light.
KCRA.com
Man killed during Grant High School football game shooting identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office on Monday identified a man who diedafter a shooting during a football game. That man was identified as 24-year-old Alfred Ayodele Myah of Sacramento, according to the coroner's website. A KCRA 3 photojournalist was covering the game Friday night between Grant...
CBS News
Removal of chemicals from Sacramento home could take days
A hazmat crew is removing and testing chemicals found inside a vacant Sacramento home. Authorities say it could take them up to two days to complete the process.
KCRA.com
Pursuit reaching 115 mph ends when suspect crashes into 2 East Sacramento homes, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is in the hospital Saturday after the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said he led deputies on a chase from Highway 99 to an East Sacramento neighborhood where he crashed into two homes. Just before 4 p.m., deputies observed the vehicle traveling northbound on Highway...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Guilty plea in $1.2 million EDD fraud that filed hundreds of California claims from same address
One man charged in an unemployment insurance fraud case that prosecutors say collected $1.2 million from California’s troubled Employment Development Department pleaded guilty Tuesday in Sacramento federal court, while a second may plead guilty next week in the case. The fraud ring operated out of an apartment in Maryland...
