EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four of the seven seats on the EVSC school board are on the ballot in November, and there is intrigue surrounding the open at-large seat. Each candidate has ties to Evansville and Vanderburgh County, and they all care deeply about the future of education. What separates them is their vision of what the future looks like. All five hope to bring new ideas and perspectives to the board.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO