kjluradio.com
Columbia man accused of murdering ex-wife scheduled for March 2023 jury trial
A Boone County man accused of murdering his ex-wife is scheduled for a jury trial to begin next year. Andrew Lucas, 56, of Columbia, was scheduled earlier this month for a trial to begin March 21, 2023. If there are conflicts with that date, Lucas’ trial will be moved to July 17, 2023.
kwos.com
Man draws prison time in fatal JCMO attack
A Jefferson City man draws an 18 – year prison term after admitting to his role in a 2017 killing. 39 – year old Robert Thrasher pleaded guilty this week in the death of Jerry Robertson. He had been facing murder charges. A co – defendant will go on trial later this month.
abc17news.com
Police: Ozark man charged with manslaughter in drunken driving crash
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Ozark man has been charged with several felonies after a Saturday night crash in Jefferson City that left one dead. Driving while intoxicated - causing the death of another;. Driving while intoxicated - casuing serious personal injury;. Second-degree assault;. Armed criminal action. The crash occurred...
krcgtv.com
Suspect in Columbia Casey's shooting in custody
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man suspected of shooting at an employee of a Casey's General Store Saturday is in custody without bond. According to court documents, 38-year-old Quentin Darnell Gilmore was at Casey's convenience store on Clark Lane in Columbia Saturday morning shortly after 9:00 a.m. when he got into an argument with the store clerk.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man arrested in connection with weekend shooting
A Columbia man has been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting on the city’s east side. Quintin Gilmore, 38, was arrested today and charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. He's being held without bond.
abc17news.com
Miller County judge orders forfeiture of more than $12,000 in asset seizure
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Miller County judge ordered the forfeiture of $12,412.00 in a lawsuit filed by the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney. The lawsuit was filed under Missouri’s Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA). Property and money seized under Missouri’s CAFA law, is distributed to public schools after it is paid out from investigating law enforcement agencies.
abc17news.com
Three men charged in FIJI hazing case appear in court Monday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Three men charged with felony hazing -- in relation to an incident at Phi Gamma Delta that left Danny Santulli disabled -- were in court on Monday. Harrison Reichman, Thomas Shultz and Benjamin Parres appeared through video at the Boone County Courthouse. Shultz's attorney said they would...
Sedalia Couple Arrested After Traffic Stop for Headlight Out
Two women were arrested by Sedalia Police Monday night after a traffic stop on a truck with a headlight out at 16th and Beacon. Investigation determined that the driver, 21-year-old Ashley Nicolle Bardin of Sedalia, was intoxicated by drugs. She also failed to register her motor vehicle and failed to maintain financial responsibility.
Cole Camp Man Arrested for Aggravated DWI
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Jeremiah J. Casdorph of Cole Camp at 2:35 p.m. Monday in Benton County. He was wanted on a felony Benton County warrant. Casdorph was taken to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. His bond was set at $25,000. He faces charges of aggravated driving...
krcgtv.com
Man charged after fatal Jefferson City crash
JEFFERSON CITY — An Ozark man was charged after a fatal traffic crash Saturday night. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, the Cole County Prosecutors Office charged Robert J. Harris, 58, with DWI involving a death, Involuntary Manslaughter, DWI causing serious physical injury and second degree assault.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon Man In Jail Facing Numerous Charges
A 29-year-old Lebanon man was taken into custody early Sunday morning and facing numerous charges, including property damage in both Laclede and Camden Counties, probation violation, possession of amphetamine, D.W.I., and several other charges. Joshua M. Harvey was taken to the Laclede County Jail by members of the Missouri Highway Patrol. No bond has been set.
Student with BB gun removed from Lewis & Clark Middle School, faces expulsion
Lewis & Clark Middle School in Jefferson City received a tip from a student that a classmate had a gun Tuesday but the weapon turned out to be a BB gun, police said. The post Student with BB gun removed from Lewis & Clark Middle School, faces expulsion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED FOR STEALING ITEMS FROM A STORAGE UNIT
A Sedalia man has been charged with burglary after several items were stolen from a storage unit in Green Ridge. According to a probable cause statement, authorities investigated a case involving several items being stolen from a storage unit. The value of the items stolen was approximately $1,500. Sedalia Police...
kjluradio.com
Sedalia man arrested on meth possession charge
A Pettis County man is arrested after officers find more than an ounce of methamphetamine in his home. It was Tuesday, October 18 when members of the Pettis County Drug Task Force conducted a “knock and talk” at a home in the 2800 block of S. Gate Loop in Sedalia. The sheriff reports Bryan Stevenson, 42, consented to a search of his residence. During the search, officers found numerous bags of a crystal substance and at least four digital scales in Stevenson’s bedroom.
abc17news.com
Three people injured in Osage County crash
LINN, Mo. (KMIZ) One woman and two girls were hurt in an Osage County crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 50 near Highway 801. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Theresa Heavin was driving a 15-year-old girl in her 2018 Cheverolet Malibu. The Highway Patrol said Heavin, 47, pulled into the path of a 2013 Toyota Scion driven by a 16-year-old girl.
krcgtv.com
Student found with BB gun at Lewis and Clark Middle School
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A student at Lewis and Clark Middle School in Jefferson City was removed from school Tuesday after being found in possession of a BB gun. According to an email sent to parents by LCMS Principal Dr. Justin Browning, "appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken." According to...
kjluradio.com
Sedalia woman sentenced to prison on felony drug charge
A Sedalia woman is sentenced to prison on a felony drug charge. Jamie King, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree drug trafficking last month. Earlier this month, she was sentenced to eight years in prison. King was arrested in January after the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at...
Warsaw Teen Injured in UTV Rollover
A Warsaw teenager was injured in a four-wheeler accident that occurred Monday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2013 Polaris Ranger XP 900, driven by a 14-year-old juvenile from Warsaw, was at Missouri 7 at Stevens Avenue at noon, when he was traveling on wet grass and the driver lost control of the UTV and he fell out the right side door and the Polaris partially rolled on top of him.
Central Missouri family seeks help locating missing teen
A family from central Missouri is asking for the public's help in locating their missing son, who left home earlier this month.
kwos.com
Man with a gun arrested in JCMO
A man faces charges after being arrested at a Jefferson City residential living center Wednesday. Police were called to Adams Street Place after man came into the home and said he had been shot. The man hadn’t been shot but did have a gun. He was arrested on weapons and other charges. The gun had been stolen from Columbia.
