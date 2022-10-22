Read full article on original website
3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama
Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
Shelby Reporter
The Shelby County Football Show: Week 11
On this week’s Shelby County Football Show, we dive into the final week of the regular season. That includes several Thursday night games, some teams concluding their season and others fine tuning their play ahead of the playoffs. We also name our SCR Stars of the Week at the 32:24 mark.
wvtm13.com
Miss State quarterback Will Rogers comforted an older Alabama event staffer after Saturday's game
It was approaching midnight Saturday night. Thousands of fans had left Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, and there in the dark night it came: The kindest gesture ever. It had been a long night for Miss State quarterback Will Rogers. He had attempted 60 passes against the Crimson Tide and completed 30. He had been sacked four times and very often tossed around like a rag doll. He also lost his teammate Sam Westmoreland days ago. The past few days have been very difficult for Will and the Bulldogs.
Rodney Bivens Jr. Resigns as Central Football Head Coach
Saturday morning, October 22nd, Central High School Football Coach Rodney Bivens announced his resignation as head football coach. “Thank you to the Tuscaloosa City Schools and Central High School for allowing me the opportunity to serve my Alma Mater and community in the capacity of head football coach,” Bivens said in an exclusive statement made to 105.1 The Block.
Five Star Quarterback’s Reaction to Visiting the Capstone
During Alabam's 30-6 win over Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide hosted 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin on his official visit to the Capstone. Sayin is currently the 12th-ranked recruit and third-best player in the state of California according to 247 Sports. The 2024 recruit also currently has the Carlsbad Lancers at 8-1 on the season and 6-0 in their region.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum reveals whether or not he thinks Alabama will crack the CFP field
Paul Finebaum was direct when asked whether or not he thinks Alabama will crack the College Football Playoff field at the end of the season. There’s just too much the Crimson Tide would have to do. “No, and here’s the reason. They’ve lost their margin for error by losing...
Where were the lights in Bryant-Denny Stadium during Alabama vs. Mississippi State?
When Alabama announces a nighttime kickoff, fans know they’re in for a long day of tailgating and other pregame fun that will leave them exhausted by game’s end. But they also know they can expect the lightshow in Bryant-Denny Stadium, a still-new gameday experience fans already adore. But...
Shelby Reporter
Engineering excellence: Montevallo alum paving the way in racing
MONTEVALLO – Montevallo native Cole Frederick has spent untold amounts of time working on cars, and based on his long list of accomplishments, it was time well spent. Frederick, 28, graduated from Montevallo High School in 2012 and left his hometown to study mechanical engineering at the University of Alabama, where he is now earning his doctorate in computer science and working with a faculty member to create software that makes decisions for cars.
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Where Alabama Football is Ranked after Beating Mississippi State
After a wild weekend of college football with three undefeated teams suffering their first loss, here's where the Crimson Tide stands in the national polls.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL
If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide perspective on poll rankings and Playoffs
For Alabama Football, Saturday night was one more step. Going forward, the Homecoming win over Mississippi State was one down and (hopefully) seven more to go. All of the Alabama Crimson Tide’s 2022 goals, going back to a January disappointment, are still in play. Most Alabama football fans believe...
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County Schools to dismiss early
SHELBY COUNTY – Shelby County Schools announced that all district schools will dismiss one hour prior to their normal dismissal times due to the threat of inclement weather. Buses will run their routes one hour earlier than normal as well. In a Facebook post, SCS also stated that all...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham City Schools dismisses early due to weather concern
PELHAM – Pelham City Schools will be dismissing classes early on Tuesday, Oct. 25 due to a weather concern. “Due to the potential for severe weather this afternoon, Pelham City Schools will dismiss one hour early today,” an official post from Pelham City Schools’ Facebook said. “Parents should expect buses to arrive at scheduled stops approximately one hour earlier than normal afternoon drop-off times.”
wvtm13.com
Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey to retire after 35 years at WVTM 13
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey announced Monday that he plans to retire in December, capping a 47-year career in broadcasting. On Dec. 9, Tracey will deliver his final weather forecast after 35 years at WVTM 13 – making him the longest-tenured chief meteorologist in the station’s 73-year history. Tracey also holds the distinction of being the longest-tenured chief meteorologist at a single station in the history of local television in Birmingham.
Child who drowned in Alabama swimming pool identified
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
Alabama 8-year-old killed in Interstate accident, state troopers report
An Alabama 8-year-old died after an Interstate accident Sunday night, Alabama troopers reported. The juvenile, an 8-year-old from Alabaster, Alabama, was a passenger in a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that reportedly rear-ended a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage, state police said Monday. The driver of the truck, Reginald E. Jones, 33, of...
Alabama Homecoming Queen: Meet the 2022 candidates
The University of Alabama has named its 2022 homecoming court. The winner will be announced during the annual pep rally and right before the bonfire on UA’s Quad Friday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m., and crowned at halftime of the homecoming game between Alabama and Mississippi State in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Pregnant woman killed in north Alabama accident
Troopers with ALEA say a pregnant woman was killed in a car accident just outside of Athens early Saturday morning.
thehomewoodstar.com
2 longtime Homewood businesses close this year
Two Homewood businesses that have been in the city for more than 50 years are closing their doors this year. Huffstutler’s Hardware will be closing its doors after 85 years of business, and Nabeel’s Cafe and Market closed its doors after 50 years. “It’s sad,” said Gracie Salmen,...
