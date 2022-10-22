Read full article on original website
KWQC
Police: 3 injured Rock Island crash
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Three people were injured in a crash on 78th Avenue West Tuesday morning in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department responded around 12:06 a.m. Tuesday to a head-on crash near the intersection of Route 92 and 78th Avenue West, according to a media release.
KWQC
Police: Juvenile charged in connection to Burlington shooting
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A juvenile was charged Tuesday in connection to the two people injured after a shooting in Burlington Saturday, according to police. The Burlington Police Department, with the help of Des Moines County deputies, West Burlington police and Des Moines County Sheriff’s K-9, officers found the person of interest in the shooting Saturday, according to a media release.
KCRG.com
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Sunday. In a press release, Robins police said 19-year-old Kiliegh Burge, of East Moline, Illinois, is listed as being in fair condition after being flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash...
Davenport Police allege suspect fled, crashed car with 2 loaded guns inside
Shortly before 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Davenport did a traffic stop on a 2011 red Chevy Impala without plates near the intersection of West 35th and Harrison streets.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids teen faces charges including Homicide by Vehicle after fatal crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a man they say was involved in a crash that resulted in the death of a woman in Cedar Rapids on Monday night. First responders were called to the three-vehicle crash in the 800 block of 1st Avenue SW at about 9:23 p.m.
ourquadcities.com
2 shot in Burlington
Two people were shot Saturday in Burlington. It happened just after midnight in the area of 9th Street and Locust Street, according to the Burlington Police Department. Police responded to a report of gunfire and found evidence of a shooting, including shell casings and blood — but no victims.
iheart.com
One Injured in Linn County Motorcycle Crash
(Linn County, IA) -- One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Linn County. Robins Police say the crash happened around 3pm Sunday when the motorcyclist, 19 year-old Kiliegh Burge from East Moline, Illinois, lost control of the bike, went into a ditch, and crashed into a tree. He was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in stable condition. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
KWQC
Crews respond to Bettendorf house fire Sunday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a house fire Sunday in Bettendorf. The Bettendorf Fire Department responded around 1:36 a.m. Sunday to a report of a house fire in the 2500 block of Brambleberry Court, according to a media release. Firefighters first on the scene said the house had...
KBUR
Two people injured in Burlington shooting
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department says that two people were injured in a shooting Saturday. According to a news release, on Saturday, October 22nd, at about 12:01 AM, police responded to the area of 9th and Locust Streets in reference to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting taking place, including shell casings and blood. Shortly after, Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center reported two gunshot victims, a 17-year-old and a 21-year-old, had checked into the emergency room.
KCRG.com
Victim identified in Iowa City homicide investigation
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday at approximately 1:59 am, Iowa City Police responded to the 200 block of Van Buren St. for a report of shots fired in an alleyway. Responders arrived on scene and located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers rendered medical aid until the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
KWQC
Search warrant reveals new details in assault that left East Moline officer injured
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A search warrant filed Tuesday provided new details about an assault that left an East Moline police officer in critical condition with severe head injuries. Sgt. William Lind, who has been with the department for seven years, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Genesis...
KWQC
Police: Rock Island man was arrested on drug charges
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was arrested on drug charges in Davenport Monday. Preston R. Orr, 26, is charged with controlled substance violation, a Class D felony; failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D Felony; interference with officials acts - bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor; person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, a serious misdemeanor.
cbs2iowa.com
Robins man charged after leading PD in pursuit
Robins — Monday night, Robins Police Department (PD) announced they have apprehended charged the suspect involved in Monday's pursuit. This is Linn County's second pursuit within two months. At around 2:30 p.m., Linn County Dispatch put out an attempt to locate a Toyota Rav 4 heading north on Interstate...
KWQC
East Moline Police sergeant in critical condition after attack by arson suspect, police say
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline police officer is in critical condition after police say he attempted to make contact with a wanted suspect Monday night. According to media releases from Rock Island and East Moline police:. Around 3:40 p.m. Monday, Rock Island fire and police responded to...
KWQC
Scott County Supervisor candidate Jean Dickson
Rain expected to increase in coverage and intensity this morning into the afternoon hours, with highs in the 40's to low 50's. East Moline Police Sergeant in critical condition, suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours ago. An East Moline police officer is in critical condition after attempting to make contact...
KCCI.com
One dead after shooting in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) — One person is dead after a shooting in Iowa City just after bar close, KCRG reports. Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the H-Bar, 220 South Van Buren Street, for a report of multiple shots fired in an alley. When police arrived they found an adult male had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for failing to appear arrested in Texas
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in Scott County was arrested on Oct. 22 in Tarrant County, Texas, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Paige Lafary, 30, was wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court on theft charges. She is also wanted for failing to appear in court in Dewitt and Clinton.
Daily Iowan
Victim identified in fatal Iowa City shooting
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Iowa City Police Department identified an Iowa City man as the victim of the fatal shooting on Van Buren Street on Sunday. Waymond Thomas, 36, of Iowa City, was shot near H-Bar, on 220 S. Van Buren St., at around...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Rock Island County on a probation violation arrested
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted in Rock Island County was apprehended, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Jack Hillburn, 34, was wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on a charge of delivery/possession of meth with intent to deliver. Hillburn was apprehended in Henry County,...
KCRG.com
Marion man faces 26 charges for allegedly recoding videos of a minor
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion man has been arrested and faces 24 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and two charges of invasion of privacy. In a criminal complaint, officials said an investigation revealed that Zachary Peters, of Marion, installed a camera in the bathroom and the bedroom of a 10-year-old girl at a Marion home.
