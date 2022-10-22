(Linn County, IA) -- One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Linn County. Robins Police say the crash happened around 3pm Sunday when the motorcyclist, 19 year-old Kiliegh Burge from East Moline, Illinois, lost control of the bike, went into a ditch, and crashed into a tree. He was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in stable condition. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

LINN COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO