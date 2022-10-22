Read full article on original website
Wiener Staatsoper Announces Opernstudio Artists for 2022-23 & 2023-24 Seasons
The Wiener Staatsoper has announced the members of its Opernstudio for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. The company selected 12 young singers out of 734 applications. This year’s artists include Austrian soprano Miriam Kutrowatz, who is a member of the young ensemble of the Theater an der Wien and Jenni Hietala who has a scholarship from the Hilde Zadek Foundation.
Q & A: Rafael Colon on Metropolitan Opera Painted Jackets & Violins
Did you know the Metropolitan sells jean jackets inspired by some of its productions? Did you know that it also sells painted violins with unique designs?. For three years the company has now been selling Rafael Colon’s unique designs which include the aforementioned jean jackets and violins. Born in...
Lise Lindström Signs with New Management
American soprano Lise Lindström has signed with Artist Management Zurich for General Management. The soprano announced the news via social media and said, “I’m completely honored and excited to join the team at Artists Management Zürich for world-wide General Management! It was a happy circumstance that I was able to kick off this new partnership with my house debut at operhaus zuerich. Here’s to many exciting projects together!!”
Cast Change: Maggie Gawrysiak to Debut Into Met Opera’s ‘Peter Grimes’ Cast
There will be a major cast change for the Metropolitan Opera’s performance of “Peter Grimes” on Oct. 26, 2022. Maggie Gawrysiak will make her company debut in the role of Auntie, replacing Denyce Graves in the role. Gawrysiak is represented by Fletcher Artists has performed with such...
Michael Fabiano to Present VIP Soiré in Support of ArtSmart
Michael Fabiano is set to present a musical VIP Soirée on Nov. 29, 2022 at the Rubin Museum in Manhattan. The event will preview ArtSmart’s upcoming online art auction in support of the organization’s mission to support youth in under-resourced communities through tuition-free music lessons and mentorship by paid professional artists.
Opera Queensland Announces 2023 Season
Opera Queensland has announced its 2023 season. Verdi’s “Macbeth“ is set to be Conducted by Umberto Clerici and directed by Laura Hansford. Jose Carbo, Anna-Louise Cole, and Rosario La Spina star. Performance Dates: March 9 & 11, 2023. Samantha Clarke Anna Dowsley, Jeremy Kleeman, Brenton Spiteri, Leanne...
International Contemporary Ensemble to Present ‘A Pin Drops’
International Contemporary Ensemble joins contemporary string quartet The Rhythm Method for “A Pin Drops.”. The program, which will premiere new works by composers Kevin Ramsay and Lewis Nielson at Target Margin Theater in Brooklyn, will be presented on Oct. 28. The opening of the program will be “A Pin...
Wet Ink Ensemble to Present Major Premieres at The DiMenna Center in NYC
Wet Ink Ensemble will present a concert full of premieres on Nov. 19, 2022 at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music’s Benzaquen Hall in New York City. The showcase will feature the world premiere of a new work by Mariel Roberts as well as the NYC premiere of Alex Mincek’s “So Many Ways” and Sam Pluta’s “Star Taker.” Rounding out the program will be Rick Burkhardt’s “Prologue.”
Curtis Institute Announces Fall 2022 Programing
The Curtis Institute is set to present two vocal concerts this fall season. The Curtis Symphony is set to open its season with a French-themed program conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin at the Verizon Hall. The concert will feature Eric Owens in works by Debussy, Gounod, Ravel, and Paul Dukas, among others.
ABAO 2022-23 Review: I Puritani
Jessica Pratt Shines in Emilio Sagi’s Impressive Production. The ABAO 2022-23 season opened with an offering of the critical edition of Bellini’s “I Puritani” by Fabrizio della Seta. It featured Bel Canto expert Jessica Pratt and promising tenors Xavier Anduaga in the award-winning production by Emilio Sagi.
Q & A: Composer Finola Merivale on her Virtual-Reality Opera “Out of the Ordinary”
“What is opera, and what does ‘operatic’ and ‘opera’ mean to you?” It is a question that has the potential to uproot tradition. No longer bound by traditional methods and procedures (not even 3-dimensions!), artists now use ‘opera’ in imaginative ways: a profession of some emotion and inner feeling that lies deep within their core. It is my goal, through interviews with all manner of people involved in the multifaceted world of ‘operatic theatre,’ to examine projects and works with an aim of figuring out just what, exactly, it means to do opera in the 21st century: what is the statement that modern opera makes?
José Carreras & Placido Domingo to Reunite for Concert
José Carreras and Plácido Domingo are set to reunite for a concert in 2023. The two tenors will reunite to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their last Three Tenors concert in 2003. The performance will be held at the Tokyo Garden Theater on Jan. 26, 2023 and will be dedicated to Luciano Pavarotti.
New York Choral Society to Present Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concerts
The New York Choral Society in partnership with The New School College of Performing Arts is set to present Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concerts. The performances, which are set for Nov. 18 and 19 at the Tishman Auditorium at The New School, will be staged for the first time in a concert hall setting in New York City in 35 years due to the magnitude of the production.
The Atlanta Opera to Present Chevalier de Saint-Georges’ ‘The Anonymous Opera’
The Atlanta Opera will present “The Anonymous Lover” as part of its Discoveries Series this March. The production of the Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges work, will be showcased in partnership with Morehouse College. This represents the first-ever production of an opera by a Black composer by The Atlanta Opera. Performances open on March 31 at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center with additional showcases scheduled for April 1 and 2, 2022.
Sara Bañeras, Julián Henoa to Headline Teatro Julio Mario Santo Domingo’s ‘L’Elisir d’Amore’
The Teatro Julio Mario Santo Domingo in Bogotá, Colombia is set to present Donizetti’s “L’Elisir d’Amore” starting on Oct. 26, 2022. The showcase, which is presented in co-production with Ópera de Colombia, will feature performances on the 26th, 28th, and 30th of October. It will be conducted by Manuel López-Gómez and directed by Sergio Cabrera. This is the first opera production by the famed Colombian filmmaker behind such works as “La Estrategia del caracol” and “Aguilas no cazan moscas.”
Canadian Opera Company’s Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition Announces Finalists
The Finalists have been announced for the Canadian Opera Company’s Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition. The finals will be held on Nov. 3, 2022 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts with all proceeds from the evening supporting the COC’s groundbreaking artist development program. This year...
Theater Basel to Preview First Ring Cycle in 40 Years
Theater Basel is set to preview its upcoming production of “Der Ring des Nibelungen” on Oct. 31, 2022. The organization announced that artistic director Benedikt von Peter and his team will present ideas for the first Ring cycle to grace the company’s stage in over 40 years. Von Peter will direct the cycle alongside co-director Caterina Cianfarini.
‘Béatrice et Bénédict’ to Make Italian Debut at Teatro Carlo Felice
On Oct. 28, The Teatro Carlo Felice is set to present Berlioz’s “Béatrice et Bénédict.”. The opera will be performed in Italy for the first time and will open the 2022-23 season in Genoa. This opéra-comique based on Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” will be...
Opera Naples Announces New Date & Venue for ‘¡Olé! A Celebration of Spanish Song’
Opera Naples has announced that due to the devastating hurricane damage that impacted the Wang Opera Center, “¡Olé! A Celebration of Spanish Song” will be held as a special fundraising event. The performance, which will be held on Nov. 7 at the Tobye Studio & Lobby...
re:Naissance Opera Receives 2022 AUREA Award Nomination
Re:Naissance Opera has been nominated for the 2022 AUREA Awards. The organization received the recognition for its “Eurydice: Live from the Underworld,” “an operatic XR experience with computer-generated sets and mythological avatars brought to life by the remarkable collaboration of opera, dance, hip hop and video game professionals.”
