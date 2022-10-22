PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Family Dollar in Upper Lawrenceville was hit with a consumer alert. The Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert for the store on 56th Street. According to an inspection report from Friday, there were fresh rodent droppings in and around food for sale. The inspector also saw two live mice and found a dead one in a trap. When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO