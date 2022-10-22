ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Roslyn heads for weekend hit on Mexico's coast

 4 days ago
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Hurricane Roslyn is expected to strengthen some as its curves toward Mexico’s Pacific coast Saturday and head for landfall in the region around the resort of Puerto Vallarta.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn's maximum sustained winds had increased to 85 mph (140 kph) late Friday.

The storm was centered about 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of Cabo Corrientes — the point of land jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta — and moving west-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).

The forecast called for Roslyn to begin shifting to a northward movement and then northeast, putting it on path that could take it near or over Cabo Corrientes and Puerto Vallarta on Saturday night or early Sunday.

Hurricane Orlene made landfall Oct. 3 a little farther north in roughly the same region, about 45 miles (75 kilometers) southeast of the resort of Mazatlan.

Hurricane-force winds extended out 15 miles (30 kilometers) from Roslyn's core, while tropical storm-force winds extended out to 70 miles (110 kilometers), the U.S. hurricane center said.

Mexico issued a hurricane warning covering a stretch of coast from Playa Perula south of Cabo Corrientes north to El Roblito and for the Islas Marias.

The National Water Commission said rains from Roslyn could cause mudslides and flooding. and the U.S. hurricane center warned of dangerous storm surge along the coast.

Jalisco state Gov. Enrique Alfaro said on Twitter that any school activities in the region would be cancelled Saturday and he urged people to avoid touristic activities at beaches and in mountainous areas over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

