Wiener Staatsoper Announces Opernstudio Artists for 2022-23 & 2023-24 Seasons
The Wiener Staatsoper has announced the members of its Opernstudio for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. The company selected 12 young singers out of 734 applications. This year’s artists include Austrian soprano Miriam Kutrowatz, who is a member of the young ensemble of the Theater an der Wien and Jenni Hietala who has a scholarship from the Hilde Zadek Foundation.
Théâtre des Champs-Elysées Appoints New General Director
The Théâtre des Champs-Elysées has announced a new General Director. The company said that Baptiste Charoing will succeed Michel Franck starting in 2025. Charroing is the current director of production and distribution at the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in Paris. He first started working with the company in 2020 and is a trained violist.
Canadian Opera Company’s Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition Announces Finalists
The Finalists have been announced for the Canadian Opera Company’s Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition. The finals will be held on Nov. 3, 2022 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts with all proceeds from the evening supporting the COC’s groundbreaking artist development program. This year...
Lise Lindström Signs with New Management
American soprano Lise Lindström has signed with Artist Management Zurich for General Management. The soprano announced the news via social media and said, “I’m completely honored and excited to join the team at Artists Management Zürich for world-wide General Management! It was a happy circumstance that I was able to kick off this new partnership with my house debut at operhaus zuerich. Here’s to many exciting projects together!!”
Michael Fabiano to Present VIP Soiré in Support of ArtSmart
Michael Fabiano is set to present a musical VIP Soirée on Nov. 29, 2022 at the Rubin Museum in Manhattan. The event will preview ArtSmart’s upcoming online art auction in support of the organization’s mission to support youth in under-resourced communities through tuition-free music lessons and mentorship by paid professional artists.
Cast Change: Maggie Gawrysiak to Debut Into Met Opera’s ‘Peter Grimes’ Cast
There will be a major cast change for the Metropolitan Opera’s performance of “Peter Grimes” on Oct. 26, 2022. Maggie Gawrysiak will make her company debut in the role of Auntie, replacing Denyce Graves in the role. Gawrysiak is represented by Fletcher Artists has performed with such...
New York Choral Society to Present Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concerts
The New York Choral Society in partnership with The New School College of Performing Arts is set to present Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concerts. The performances, which are set for Nov. 18 and 19 at the Tishman Auditorium at The New School, will be staged for the first time in a concert hall setting in New York City in 35 years due to the magnitude of the production.
Curtis Institute Announces Fall 2022 Programing
The Curtis Institute is set to present two vocal concerts this fall season. The Curtis Symphony is set to open its season with a French-themed program conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin at the Verizon Hall. The concert will feature Eric Owens in works by Debussy, Gounod, Ravel, and Paul Dukas, among others.
The Atlanta Opera to Present Chevalier de Saint-Georges’ ‘The Anonymous Opera’
The Atlanta Opera will present “The Anonymous Lover” as part of its Discoveries Series this March. The production of the Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges work, will be showcased in partnership with Morehouse College. This represents the first-ever production of an opera by a Black composer by The Atlanta Opera. Performances open on March 31 at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center with additional showcases scheduled for April 1 and 2, 2022.
International Contemporary Ensemble to Present ‘A Pin Drops’
International Contemporary Ensemble joins contemporary string quartet The Rhythm Method for “A Pin Drops.”. The program, which will premiere new works by composers Kevin Ramsay and Lewis Nielson at Target Margin Theater in Brooklyn, will be presented on Oct. 28. The opening of the program will be “A Pin...
Afton Battle Steps Down From Top Position at Fort Worth Opera
Afton Battle has resigned from her position as General and Artistic Director of Fort Worth Opera. Her final day shall be Nov. 23, 2022. Battle joined the company back in 2020 and was a major proponent of “Noches de Ópera,” an initiative to honor Hispanic Heritage Month. She also developed FWOGO! And expanded the Children’s Opera Theatre. Battle also led the development of an online curriculum for local music students during closures due to COVID-19.
Tamara Wilson Leads Dutch National Opera’s ‘Turandot’
The Dutch National Opera is set to present “Turandot.”. The work, which is part of a Puccini cycle, will be conducted by chief-conductor Lorenzo Viotti and staged by director Barrie Kosky. For his new production, Barrie Kosky has decided to steer clear of the orientalism of the early 20th...
Artist of the Week: Julien Behr
French Tenor Makes History with ‘Beatrice et Benedict’ in Italy. On Oct. 28, the Teatro Carlo Felice will make history with the first Italian production of Berlioz’s “Beatrice et Benedict.” The opera, which had its world in 1862, has been performed all over the world by many great interpreters. For this upcoming production, the Genoa theater has brought together a cast of important artists including Julien Behr.
Opera Zuid to Kick off ‘Lady in the Dark’ Tour This November
Opera Zuid is set to kick off its tour of “Lady in the Dark” starting on Nov. 12, 2022. The “Broadway opera” by Kurt Weill will be presented in co-production by Les Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg, in collaboration with philharmonie zuidnederland. It will be supported by the Kurt Weill Foundation for Music.
Cincinnati Opera Partners With Public Radio Station to Broadcast 2022 Festival
Cincinnati Opera is set to partner with 90.9 WGUC to broadcast performances from the 2022 summer festival. The public radio station will broadcast four works, including “La Bohème,” “Pirates of Penzance,” the world premiere of “Fierce,” and “Aida.”. Audiences will be able...
ABAO 2022-23 Review: I Puritani
Jessica Pratt Shines in Emilio Sagi’s Impressive Production. The ABAO 2022-23 season opened with an offering of the critical edition of Bellini’s “I Puritani” by Fabrizio della Seta. It featured Bel Canto expert Jessica Pratt and promising tenors Xavier Anduaga in the award-winning production by Emilio Sagi.
Q & A: Composer Finola Merivale on her Virtual-Reality Opera “Out of the Ordinary”
“What is opera, and what does ‘operatic’ and ‘opera’ mean to you?” It is a question that has the potential to uproot tradition. No longer bound by traditional methods and procedures (not even 3-dimensions!), artists now use ‘opera’ in imaginative ways: a profession of some emotion and inner feeling that lies deep within their core. It is my goal, through interviews with all manner of people involved in the multifaceted world of ‘operatic theatre,’ to examine projects and works with an aim of figuring out just what, exactly, it means to do opera in the 21st century: what is the statement that modern opera makes?
Opera Naples Announces New Date & Venue for ‘¡Olé! A Celebration of Spanish Song’
Opera Naples has announced that due to the devastating hurricane damage that impacted the Wang Opera Center, “¡Olé! A Celebration of Spanish Song” will be held as a special fundraising event. The performance, which will be held on Nov. 7 at the Tobye Studio & Lobby...
St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum Canceled
The IX St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum has been canceled due to the war in Ukraine. In a press release, the organizers said, “the forum has always been more than just a meeting point for professionals. It is a platform for sharing best practices and for establishing creative and business contacts. It has become a real feast for the professionals of creative industries which is reflected by Forum’s extensive festival programme.”
