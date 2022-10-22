ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharpsburg, PA

In brief: News from Fox Chapel, O'Hara and Sharpsburg

By Michael DiVittorio
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HmpuM_0iiWwe6z00

Cooper-Siegel Community Library is hosting a weekend art studio 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 29.

The program is designed for youths ages 5-11 to explore different art media.

The studio is open every Saturday. Materials will be provided. Registration is recommended.

Contact Megan Fogt at fogtm2@coopersiegelcommunitylibrary.org or call 412-828-9520, ext. 5018 for more information.

—-

Wiggle Storytime, a special storytime for children ages 2 and younger with their parent/caregiver, is scheduled for 10:30-11 a.m. at Cooper-Siegel Community Library, 403 Fox Chapel Road.

The program is designed to engage young children in positive experiences with stories and songs to help them learn language, bond with their caregiver and explore the world around them.

Call 412-828-9520 for more information.

—-

Sharpsburg Community Library at 1212 Main St. is hosting a puppet party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 29.

The program is open to all ages. People will learn how to make their own puppet.

Supplies will be provided. Registration is not required.

Contact Alison Babusci at babuscia2@einetwork.net or call 412-781-0783 for more information.

—-

O’Hara Township’s long range comprehensive plan committee will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at the township building, 325 Fox Chapel Road.

The meeting is open to the public. Registration is not required. Call 412-782-1400 for more information.

—-

Sharpsburg is looking to hire a part-time crossing guard.

The crossing guard would be needed from 6:30-8: 30 a.m. and from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on days that the Fox Chapel Area School District is in session.

Crossing guards must have Act 33 clearances as well as FBI clearances. Hourly wage is $12.

People can apply for the job at the borough building, 1611 Main St.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park happenings, week of Oct. 24, 2022

The Ruthfred Acres Woman’s Club will hold its next regular meeting on Nov. 8 at Crowne Plaza Suites Pittsburgh South, 164 Fort Couch Road, Bethel Park. Lunch is at noon. The program, “Pittsburgh on Your Plate,” will be presented by author Joanne Niehl. “Pittsburgh on Your Plate” is a cookbook filled with 175 recipes and stories that define the city, its people and its culture. There is even a special Pittsburgh cookie table section featuring 30 of her favorites.
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Oakmont, Plum, Verona happenings, week of Oct. 24, 2022

Verona Chamber of Commerce’s annual Halloween Parade begins at 11 a.m. Oct. 29 at Railroad Park. The same day, a fall festival organized by the Oakmont Chamber of Commerce is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Allegheny River Boulevard in Oakmont, rain or shine. A parade will begin at 11 a.m., and children’s treat bags will be distributed by stores and businesses afterward.
VERONA, PA
Tribune-Review

No nails in this 18th century Windsor-style chair

One thing is missing from a Windsor-style chair that is on display at the Westmoreland Historical Society’s education center. “This is really very primitive. There’s no nails,” said Joanna T. Moyar, collections manager. The wooden chair, made in the late 18th century, is connected to Fort Walthour...
IRWIN, PA
Tribune-Review

North Huntingdon to join regional SWAT team

North Huntingdon police officers will join a Westmoreland Special Weapons and Tactics team the police chief said will afford his officers a higher level of training while spreading the cost of operating such a tactical unit, with its ammunition, special equipment and armored vehicles, among eight other municipalities. “It’s an...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

These are the biggest office buildings in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Office buildings in Pittsburgh’s center can be clumped into several waves of construction. In the the late 1960s and first half of the 1970s was the great building wave that reshaped the downtown skyline, with the U.S. Steel Tower (1970), No. 9 One PNC Plaza (1972), No. 12 K&L Gates Center (1968), No. 17 Two PNC Plaza (1974) and 11 Stanwix Street (1970) built during this time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

RUSTIC LODGE HOSTED FINAL BRUNCH ON SUNDAY

A longtime Indiana event center closed its doors for the final time on Sunday. After 77 years of operation, Rustic Lodge on Sunday hosted its final event, the traditional Sunday Brunch. Rustic Lodge was purchased on July 5th, 1945 by Tony and Emma Ricupero and since then, the business has stayed in the family, with grandson Joseph Lubold running the family business for the last 29 years. The closure was announced last December, in order to allow the business to honor all commitments and continue to offer its services until the end day.
INDIANA, PA
butlerradio.com

Adopt a Veteran Bake Sale set for Sunday

Delicious treats are available today as part of an effort to provide local veterans with a happy holiday season. The annual Adopt a Veteran Bake Sale is taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joseph T Black VFW on West Jefferson Street in Butler. This bake sale...
BUTLER, PA
Tribune-Review

Football fans lining up for coveted Central Valley vs. Aliquippa tickets

The hottest ticket in Beaver County isn’t for a British pop star or an 80’s rock band on tour. The top ticket is for a high school football game between rivals Aliquippa and Central Valley, two undefeated state champions who’ll play for a conference title Friday night. When Aliquippa announced that tickets would go on sale at 5 p.m. Monday, fans started lining up around 3.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy