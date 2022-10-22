In brief: News from Fox Chapel, O'Hara and Sharpsburg

Cooper-Siegel Community Library is hosting a weekend art studio 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 29.

The program is designed for youths ages 5-11 to explore different art media.

The studio is open every Saturday. Materials will be provided. Registration is recommended.

Contact Megan Fogt at fogtm2@coopersiegelcommunitylibrary.org or call 412-828-9520, ext. 5018 for more information.

—-

Wiggle Storytime, a special storytime for children ages 2 and younger with their parent/caregiver, is scheduled for 10:30-11 a.m. at Cooper-Siegel Community Library, 403 Fox Chapel Road.

The program is designed to engage young children in positive experiences with stories and songs to help them learn language, bond with their caregiver and explore the world around them.

Call 412-828-9520 for more information.

—-

Sharpsburg Community Library at 1212 Main St. is hosting a puppet party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 29.

The program is open to all ages. People will learn how to make their own puppet.

Supplies will be provided. Registration is not required.

Contact Alison Babusci at babuscia2@einetwork.net or call 412-781-0783 for more information.

—-

O’Hara Township’s long range comprehensive plan committee will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at the township building, 325 Fox Chapel Road.

The meeting is open to the public. Registration is not required. Call 412-782-1400 for more information.

—-

Sharpsburg is looking to hire a part-time crossing guard.

The crossing guard would be needed from 6:30-8: 30 a.m. and from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on days that the Fox Chapel Area School District is in session.

Crossing guards must have Act 33 clearances as well as FBI clearances. Hourly wage is $12.

People can apply for the job at the borough building, 1611 Main St.