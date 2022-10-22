The New York Choral Society in partnership with The New School College of Performing Arts is set to present Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concerts. The performances, which are set for Nov. 18 and 19 at the Tishman Auditorium at The New School, will be staged for the first time in a concert hall setting in New York City in 35 years due to the magnitude of the production.

