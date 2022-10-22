Read full article on original website
Related
operawire.com
New York Choral Society to Present Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concerts
The New York Choral Society in partnership with The New School College of Performing Arts is set to present Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concerts. The performances, which are set for Nov. 18 and 19 at the Tishman Auditorium at The New School, will be staged for the first time in a concert hall setting in New York City in 35 years due to the magnitude of the production.
operawire.com
Wiener Staatsoper Announces Opernstudio Artists for 2022-23 & 2023-24 Seasons
The Wiener Staatsoper has announced the members of its Opernstudio for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. The company selected 12 young singers out of 734 applications. This year’s artists include Austrian soprano Miriam Kutrowatz, who is a member of the young ensemble of the Theater an der Wien and Jenni Hietala who has a scholarship from the Hilde Zadek Foundation.
operawire.com
Radio Filarmonía Singing Contest Announces 2022 Winners
Mexican baritone Carlos Arámbula has won the Radio Filarmonía Singing Contest. Mexican mezzo-soprano Itzeli Jáuregui took home Second Prize and Peruvian soprano Luz Merlina Honorio was the Third Prize winner. Luz Merlina Honorio also won the Best Peruvian voice award while Mexican tenor Osvaldo Martínez took home the Dempsey Rivera Special Award.
operawire.com
José Carreras & Placido Domingo to Reunite for Concert
José Carreras and Plácido Domingo are set to reunite for a concert in 2023. The two tenors will reunite to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their last Three Tenors concert in 2003. The performance will be held at the Tokyo Garden Theater on Jan. 26, 2023 and will be dedicated to Luciano Pavarotti.
operawire.com
International Contemporary Ensemble to Present ‘A Pin Drops’
International Contemporary Ensemble joins contemporary string quartet The Rhythm Method for “A Pin Drops.”. The program, which will premiere new works by composers Kevin Ramsay and Lewis Nielson at Target Margin Theater in Brooklyn, will be presented on Oct. 28. The opening of the program will be “A Pin...
operawire.com
Opera Queensland Announces 2023 Season
Opera Queensland has announced its 2023 season. Verdi’s “Macbeth“ is set to be Conducted by Umberto Clerici and directed by Laura Hansford. Jose Carbo, Anna-Louise Cole, and Rosario La Spina star. Performance Dates: March 9 & 11, 2023. Samantha Clarke Anna Dowsley, Jeremy Kleeman, Brenton Spiteri, Leanne...
operawire.com
Curtis Institute Announces Fall 2022 Programing
The Curtis Institute is set to present two vocal concerts this fall season. The Curtis Symphony is set to open its season with a French-themed program conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin at the Verizon Hall. The concert will feature Eric Owens in works by Debussy, Gounod, Ravel, and Paul Dukas, among others.
operawire.com
Q & A: Rafael Colon on Metropolitan Opera Painted Jackets & Violins
Did you know the Metropolitan sells jean jackets inspired by some of its productions? Did you know that it also sells painted violins with unique designs?. For three years the company has now been selling Rafael Colon’s unique designs which include the aforementioned jean jackets and violins. Born in...
operawire.com
Michael Fabiano to Present VIP Soiré in Support of ArtSmart
Michael Fabiano is set to present a musical VIP Soirée on Nov. 29, 2022 at the Rubin Museum in Manhattan. The event will preview ArtSmart’s upcoming online art auction in support of the organization’s mission to support youth in under-resourced communities through tuition-free music lessons and mentorship by paid professional artists.
operawire.com
Artist of the Week: Julien Behr
French Tenor Makes History with ‘Beatrice et Benedict’ in Italy. On Oct. 28, the Teatro Carlo Felice will make history with the first Italian production of Berlioz’s “Beatrice et Benedict.” The opera, which had its world in 1862, has been performed all over the world by many great interpreters. For this upcoming production, the Genoa theater has brought together a cast of important artists including Julien Behr.
operawire.com
Lise Lindström Signs with New Management
American soprano Lise Lindström has signed with Artist Management Zurich for General Management. The soprano announced the news via social media and said, “I’m completely honored and excited to join the team at Artists Management Zürich for world-wide General Management! It was a happy circumstance that I was able to kick off this new partnership with my house debut at operhaus zuerich. Here’s to many exciting projects together!!”
operawire.com
Tamara Wilson Leads Dutch National Opera’s ‘Turandot’
The Dutch National Opera is set to present “Turandot.”. The work, which is part of a Puccini cycle, will be conducted by chief-conductor Lorenzo Viotti and staged by director Barrie Kosky. For his new production, Barrie Kosky has decided to steer clear of the orientalism of the early 20th...
operawire.com
Cast Change: Maggie Gawrysiak to Debut Into Met Opera’s ‘Peter Grimes’ Cast
There will be a major cast change for the Metropolitan Opera’s performance of “Peter Grimes” on Oct. 26, 2022. Maggie Gawrysiak will make her company debut in the role of Auntie, replacing Denyce Graves in the role. Gawrysiak is represented by Fletcher Artists has performed with such...
operawire.com
Chicago Opera Theater Opens New Season With Historic ‘King Roger’
The Chicago Opera Theatre will kick off its 2022-23 season with Karol Szymanowski and Jaroslaw Iwaszkiewicz’s “King Roger.”. The opera, which will be presented in Polish with English subtitles, will open on Nov. 18th with one additional showcase on the 20th. Presented at the Harris Theater for Music...
operawire.com
Cincinnati Opera Partners With Public Radio Station to Broadcast 2022 Festival
Cincinnati Opera is set to partner with 90.9 WGUC to broadcast performances from the 2022 summer festival. The public radio station will broadcast four works, including “La Bohème,” “Pirates of Penzance,” the world premiere of “Fierce,” and “Aida.”. Audiences will be able...
operawire.com
Canadian Opera Company’s Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition Announces Finalists
The Finalists have been announced for the Canadian Opera Company’s Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition. The finals will be held on Nov. 3, 2022 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts with all proceeds from the evening supporting the COC’s groundbreaking artist development program. This year...
operawire.com
Opera Zuid to Kick off ‘Lady in the Dark’ Tour This November
Opera Zuid is set to kick off its tour of “Lady in the Dark” starting on Nov. 12, 2022. The “Broadway opera” by Kurt Weill will be presented in co-production by Les Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg, in collaboration with philharmonie zuidnederland. It will be supported by the Kurt Weill Foundation for Music.
operawire.com
ABAO 2022-23 Review: I Puritani
Jessica Pratt Shines in Emilio Sagi’s Impressive Production. The ABAO 2022-23 season opened with an offering of the critical edition of Bellini’s “I Puritani” by Fabrizio della Seta. It featured Bel Canto expert Jessica Pratt and promising tenors Xavier Anduaga in the award-winning production by Emilio Sagi.
operawire.com
Theater Basel to Preview First Ring Cycle in 40 Years
Theater Basel is set to preview its upcoming production of “Der Ring des Nibelungen” on Oct. 31, 2022. The organization announced that artistic director Benedikt von Peter and his team will present ideas for the first Ring cycle to grace the company’s stage in over 40 years. Von Peter will direct the cycle alongside co-director Caterina Cianfarini.
operawire.com
Riccardo Frizza to Lead Gran Teatre del Liceu’s ‘Il Trovatore’
The Gran Teatre del Liceu is set to open its 2022-23 season with Verdi’s “Il Trovatore.”. Maestro Riccardo Frizza will lead the opera for 10 performances with two different casts and will mark his latest foray into Verdian repertory since the Festival Verdi’s “Simon Boccanegra.”. In...
Comments / 0