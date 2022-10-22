Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
chapelboro.com
One on One: Bad News for Tar Heel Basketball?
What is the bad news for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team?. They are ranked No.1 in the pre-season polls, and a high rank in the early polls can be a setup for bitter disappointment when the regular season doesn’t turn out so well. Better maybe to be ranked low...
goduke.com
Duke Women Win, Men Fall to Virginia Tech in Season Opener
DURHAM - The Duke swimming and diving team split meets with Virginia Tech on Saturday at the Taishoff Aquatic Center to open the 2022-23 season. The Blue Devils' women topped No. 24 Virginia Tech, 183.5-116.5, while the men lost to the 11th-ranked Hokies 107-193. HOW IT HAPPENED. In the 200-yard...
goduke.com
Johnson Named PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week
DURHAM – Duke sophomore defensive back Brandon Johnson has been named Duke's PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week, following his career-high nine tackle performance in the Blue Devils' 45-21 victory over the Miami Hurricanes. In addition, Johnson added 2.0 sacks, 2.0 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one...
Will Duke newcomer Christian Reeves redshirt?
Had Dereck Lively II played in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage in Cameron Indoor Stadium at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night, it's unlikely that fellow freshman center Christian Reeves would have enjoyed such a high level of success. RELATED: Status of injuries to Duke's two ...
goduke.com
No. 10 Duke Posts 4-0 Win Over Louisville on Senior Day
DURHAM – On Sunday at Koskinen Stadium, the 10th-ranked Duke women's soccer team celebrated senior day with a 4-0 victory over Louisville. Both Michelle Cooper and Kat Rader collected two goals each, while the Blue Devil defense registered their eighth clean sheet of the year. With the victory, Duke...
Status of injuries to Duke's two top-ranked freshmen
Nobody expected five-star freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead to play in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night. But when the program announced a few hours beforehand that five-star freshman center Dereck Lively II would also be on the bench, ...
goduke.com
Zhang Advances to Semifinals at ITA Carolina Regional
DURHAM – Senior Andrew Zhang advanced to the semifinals of the ITA Carolina Regional Championships for the second consecutive season after two additional wins on Sunday at the Cary Tennis Park. Zhang defeated No. 17-32 Fons Van Sambeek of N.C. State 6-4, 6-4 in his first match of the...
goduke.com
No. 2 Duke Remains Unbeaten With Draw Against Pitt
DURHAM – The second-ranked Duke men's soccer team closed out an undefeated home regular season slate on Friday night, playing to a scoreless draw against Pittsburgh on Senior Night. Eliot Hamill logged his fifth consecutive, and 10th total, shutout in 2022 to help extend Duke's unbeaten streak to 14 games.
goduke.com
Duke Welcomes North Carolina Sunday
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team is primed to take on North Carolina Sunday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Opening serve is set for 1 p.m., on ACCNX with Evan Budrovich and Hailey Brooke Weiss on the call. LAST TIME OUT. Duke tallied a 3-1 victory (25-23, 22-25, 25-17,...
goduke.com
Leonard, Blue Devils defeat Miami, 45-21
DURHAM – Duke quarterback Riley Leonard rushed for three touchdowns and threw for a fourth while the Blue Devils forced eight total turnovers en route to a 45-21 win over Miami in front of 57,421 fans at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Duke built a 17-7 lead...
Everything Coach Mike Elko said following Duke's commanding victory over Miami
Duke Football broke a two game losing streak in emphatic fashion on Saturday, forcing eight turnovers by the heavily favored Miami Hurricanes en route to a 45-21 win. After building a 10 point halftime advantage the Blue Devils watched as Miami scored two quick touchdowns to open the third quarter and retake the lead. Rather than fold, Duke responded with and 18-play, 79-yard scoring drive, capped by a Nicky Dalmolin two-yard touchdown reception. The drive was highlighted by two fourth down conversions, including a 4th-and-9 attempt.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Strong During Day One of ITA Carolina Regional
CARY, N.C. – Duke men's tennis won eight of its 12 matches during Day One of the ITA Carolina Regional Championship on Friday at Cary Tennis Park. Three of the six individuals playing in the singles draw advanced to Saturday's Round of 32 in Faris Khan, Pedro Rodenas and Andrew Zhang.
Southern Alamance extends winning streak to 6 with win at Jordan
Durham, N.C. — Southern Alamance posted 40-plus points for the sixth straight game and the Patriots stayed alive in the fight for the DAC-VII 4A conference with a 44-36 win at Jordan on Friday. Southern Alamance, winners of six straight, is now 7-2 (4-0) on the year and has...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jalen Fowler leads North Carolina A&T past Robert Morris
Jalen Fowler threw four touchdown passes in the first half as North Carolina A&T rolled to a 30-point lead and kept Robert Morris winless with a 38-14 win on Saturday. Fowler connected with Zachary Leslie for 1- and 32-yard touchdowns in the first quarter. In the second, Fowler went 52 yards to Bhayshul Tuten and 34 to Sterling Berkhalter.
WBTV
Former UNC coach speaks about the future of the Atlantic Coast Conference
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Matt Doherty’s history with the Atlantic Coast Conference extends back several decades. In the 1980s he played for the North Carolina Tar Heels. In 1982 he helped the team win a national championship. Doherty went on to coach the Heels for a brief stint in...
Thousands to pack out Greensboro coliseum for 'GHOE' events
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is celebrating its homecoming, better known as the 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' (GHOE), with events packing out the Greensboro Coliseum all weekend long. The NC A&T Student Government Association (SGA), Student University Activities Board (SUAB), and Diamond Life Concerts have announced...
James Thompson, 16: Raleigh shooting victim was a fan of basketball, cooking, fishing
In the first funeral for victims of Raleigh’s mass shooting, the 16-year-old is remembered as a young entrepreneur interested in all sports.
2 NC cities, including 1 in the Triangle, move up on ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
Who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle? Vote now for your favorite.
The perfect biscuit can be fluffy or flaky or pillowy, maybe even crispy. But who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle?
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
Comments / 0