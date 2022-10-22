Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Tuesday is a News 5 WEATHER AWARE day. Scattered showers and storms are possible starting Tuesday morning, but the bulk of the storms and severe weather threat comes after lunch Tuesday. Currently, there is a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather in place for a few of our northern counties while the rest of the WKRG News 5 viewing area is under a level 1 of 5 risk. The main threat Tuesday will be damaging winds, but brief isolated tornadoes are also possible. The storms should move out before midnight.

