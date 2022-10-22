NEW ORLEANS – The University of New Orleans Athletic Department is proud of announce the first seven inductees to the New Orleans Athletics Hall of Fame in over 12 years. “I’m so excited to bring back the New Orleans Athletics Hall of Fame with a tremendously talented and decorated class of former student-athletes and coaches. We are proud to honor these legends and their families as we recognize them as the best to ever lace them up for Privateers,” said Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Tim Duncan.

