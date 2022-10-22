Read full article on original website
Houma, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Thibodaux High School football team will have a game with Terrebonne High School on October 26, 2022, 16:00:00.
GALLERY: Central Lafourche celebrates Homecoming
Central Lafourche celebrated Homecoming on Friday. See some photos of the pregame Homecoming ceremonies online. Photos by CATHERINE BOURGEOIS | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
2022 Terrebonne Parish Rec Basketball League Important Dates to Know
Basketball season is upon us! Terrebonne Parish Recreation recently released important dates to remember for the 2022 Recreation Basketball League. Registration for basketball for boys and girls ages seven through 12 is open until Friday, November 18 at 4:00 p.m. No late registrations will be offered, so register early at TPREC.ORG. Mark your calendars with the following important dates:
Kickoff time for Cajuns home game vs. Troy announced
NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football team’s home Sun Belt Conference contest on Nov. 5 against Troy has been scheduled for a 4 p.m. kickoff, the Sun Belt Conference Office and ESPN announced on Monday. The game at Cajun Field will be streamed live on...
Nicholls to host ‘Print Thing’ Printmaking Conference this week
The 8th Annual Print Thing printmaking conference will be hosted by Nicholls State University on Oct. 25-27, 2022. The free three-day event is open to the public and will be held in Talbot Hall and the HUB makerspace in Ellender Library. Print Thing is a conference for undergraduate and graduate...
Acadia Music Fest ready to rock Thibodaux
Acadia Music Fest returns this Saturday with a fantastic lineup that is sure to rock Thibodaux!. Acadia Music Fest is Thibodaux’s largest outdoor music festival, held on the grounds of Acadia Plantation Town Center, off Percy Brown Road. The annual festival, which kicks off at 1pm on Saturday, Oct. 29, features local musicians, artists, and the best southern food. Funds raised go to The Ben Myer Foundation, which was founded in 2016 to honor the memory of Ben by giving back to charities in the community.
2022-2023 Terrebonne Parish All-State Honor Students Announced
The 2022-2023 Terrebonne Parish All-State Honor Students were recently announced! Congratulations to the following students:. The Louisiana Music Educators Association (LMEA) sponsors six All-State Ensembles which include Symphonic Band, Concert Band, Mixed Choir, Women’s Chorale, Orchestra, and Jazz Ensemble. Students across the state have to audition for the ensembles, in which band and choir have two rounds of auditions. The selected students have the opportunity to perform under nationally recognized ensemble directors and the ensembles perform at LMEA’s Annual Professional Development Conference which is held in November. Congratulations to all of our Terrebonne All-State Honor Students!
One killed in head-on collision in St. Mary Parish
Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that one person was killed in a head-on collision, Sunday, in Morgan City.
Meet The New Coach: LSU's Danny Bryan
Danny Bryan may have left LSU to start his head coaching career, but his heart never left LSU. The former LSU All-American and Tigers assistant was named the head coach of his alma mater last May. Bryan returns to Baton Rouge after six seasons as the head coach at Wichita...
New Orleans Athletics announces 2022 Hall of Fame Class
NEW ORLEANS – The University of New Orleans Athletic Department is proud of announce the first seven inductees to the New Orleans Athletics Hall of Fame in over 12 years. “I’m so excited to bring back the New Orleans Athletics Hall of Fame with a tremendously talented and decorated class of former student-athletes and coaches. We are proud to honor these legends and their families as we recognize them as the best to ever lace them up for Privateers,” said Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Tim Duncan.
Early Voting begins today!
Early voting for the November 8 Primary begins today!. You may vote October 25 – November 1, 2022 (closed Sundays) from 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Terrebonne Parish Registrar of Voters is located at 8026 Main Street, Houma, inside the Government Towers. The entrance is on the Gabasse Street side.
Rotary Centennial Plaza Plans to Light Up Downtown Houma
The Rotary of Houma Club celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2021 and a part of the celebration includes the Rotary Centennial Plaza that will be built in Downtown Houma with construction beginning very soon. Chris Pulaski, Director of the Houma-Terrebonne Regional Planning Commission and Director of Zoning and Land Use,...
City of Thibodaux Political Forum to be held Monday, Oct. 24
The City of Thibodaux Political Forum is being held tonight, October 24, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the Dr. Ridley Gros Auditorium, inside Powell Hall, at Nicholls State University College of Business. The forum is organized and hosted by the Lafourche Alliance for Good Government and will feature candidates for City Council District C and Mayor.
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LSU, Tulane in Top 25 together for first time in 24 years
The last time it happened was October 12, 1998. LSU and Tulane are both ranked in the latest college football top polls released Sunday, and they’ll likely remain there for at least another week, since both teams have open dates next week. In the coaches poll, the Tigers went...
Aerial Mosquito Spraying in Terrebonne Parish Scheduled for October 27th
Terrebonne officials have scheduled an aerial spray operations this week in preparation for Halloween festivities. The aerial spraying will take place Thursday evening, October 27th between 7:00 pm and 11:00 pm, weather permitting. If there is a weather delay, aerial spraying will begin the next suitable night. The aerial spraying will be completed in one evening. The areas to be covered are as follows: East Houma, Bourg, Lisa Park, Oakshire, Mulberry, Summerfield, Hwy 311, Mandalay, Gray and Central Houma areas.
Bayou Lafourche to Triple Pumping Capacity; Will Protect Drinking Water and Restore the Coast
On Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, Gov. John Bel Edwards, members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation and several elected officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a critically needed $96 million pump station in Donaldsonville where Bayou Lafourche meets the Mississippi River. The pump station will protect the drinking water supply for Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, and Terrebonne parishes and will combat saltwater intrusion in the Lafourche and Terrebonne estuaries, which experience some of the highest land loss rates in the world.
One Driver Killed in Head-On Crash in St. Mary Parish
Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on October 23, 2022 Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 182 Long-Allen Bridge (old bridge) between Morgan City and Berwick in St. Mary Parish. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified male. The preliminary investigation revealed the...
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After nearly seven years of leading the FOX 8 weather team, David Bernard has decided to step away from local television. Since the fall, David has been back in school. He’s enrolled at Tulane University and is earning his master’s degree in social work. David admits, it was a hard decision to make.
