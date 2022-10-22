Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
Grab your tickets now for 2023 events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis 500 is still 215 days away, but the time to buy tickets for the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” and other 2023 racing events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is right now. Tickets for the best available seats at the lowest remaining prices for...
Hoosiers save historical Westfield log cabin set to open in November
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A historical cabin in Westfield will finally be opening next month after it was nearly lost. The community says it’s the only historical structure, specifically a family dwelling, that’s been saved, in the city. The president of the Westfield Washington Historical Society Diana...
How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
Planned improvements to the Red Line will close North Meridian for approx. 30 days
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo is planning to shut down North Meridian Street for approximately 30 days on Nov. 7 for planned improvements on the Fall Creek Ivy Tech Red Line Station; some riders said this will cause issues in their commutes. David Bennett frequently uses this bus stop, he...
Mayor Hogsett: Adding 200 cops to IMPD will help anti-violence campaign
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett said Monday his three year anti-violence campaign depends on a fully staffed police department. The city has sweetened the deal for new cops at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department with signing bonuses and raises. “I think primarily the challenge here in Indianapolis has...
India Johnson is rewriting the book on education at Thrival Indy Academy
In today’s “Success Story” segment we meet Indiana Johnson, an educator who is making a global impact on her students’ lives. Johnson is an administrator at Thrival Academy in Indianapolis. She specifically enjoys making a positive impact on her students, and she designed her own school...
IMPD: Person killed on northeast side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was fatally shot Sunday afternoon on Indy’s northeast side, according to police. Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call of a person shot on the 4000 block of Hampshire Court. When police arrived there was a person at the scene with inquires consistent to gunshot wounds.
Thieves steal Halloween decorations in Irvington neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A couple of Halloween displays in Irvington did not scare thieves away. Now people in the neighborhood are taking action to not only find the culprits, but deter future thefts. “It’s for the children to enjoy. They’re essentially giant toys and what kind of man would...
IMPD: Missing 4-year-old girl, mother found safe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing girl. IMPD is searching for 4-year-old Gemma Hadler who was last seen on Wednesday with her mother, Brandi Hadler, 36, and Shane Reynolds, 37. They are believed to be driving a Mazda 4-door vehicle with an Indiana license plate number reading NKI807.
1 person dies in overnight crash involving semi on I-65
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person died Tuesday night in a crash involving a semitruck on I-65 on the south side of Indianapolis. The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. near Emerson Avenue and Southport Road, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Several lanes of the interstate...
Africana Repertory Theatre spotlights Black playwrights in annual OnyxFest
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Onyx Fest is entering its 12th year showcasing Black playwrights in Indiana. Organizers say it was developed out of necessity, but it’s became more than that. It has helped create a much-needed avenue for Black story telling. Historically theater has been considered a not so...
Tracking rain into early Wednesday with much cooler air to settle in
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A welcomed gift arrived into our area for Tuesday in the form of rain showers. This rain has been much needed statewide, and we will track rain chances into early Wednesday with cooler air to sink in for the rest of the week. Tuesday night: Scattered...
Demolition of Fishers City Hall begins Monday; public invited to watch
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Construction crews will begin demolition of the former Fishers City Hall building on Monday and the public is invited to watch. The demolition and site preparations will last for the next several weeks, according to city leaders. Visitors can watch the crews at work from...
New genetic newborn screening test is a ‘quantum leap forward’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new screening for newborns could expand the number of genetic diseases infants are tested for before they leave the hospital. The project is called BeginNGS, with the NGS standing for Newborn Genomic Sequencing. Dr. Amy Shapiro is a pediatric hematologist and the medical director and...
Indy Pride Career Fair welcomes LGBTQ job seekers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of the LGBTQ community who are looking for a new career are encouraged to check out Monday’s Indy Pride Career Fair in downtown Indianapolis. The career fair, presented by Delta Faucet Company, will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The...
Hamilton County secures $9M to expand broadband access
CARMEL, Ind. (The REPORTER) — The Hamilton County Commissioners and Invest Hamilton County have attracted an estimated $9 million to expand broadband access to nearly 3,600 unserved or underserved homes, businesses, and farms in the county. The funding, which comes from a mix of federal, state, and private sources, will be used to extend high-speed internet access, including fiber optic access.
Doctors warn of superstorm ‘tripledemic’ of respiratory viruses coming this winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – COVID-19 cases are surging, the flu has returned and hospital beds are overridden with infant RSV cases. The combined triple threat has the nation’s doctors gearing up for a superstorm of respiratory infections that some warn will hit harder and faster this year. They’re calling it a ‘tripledemic.’
IMPD arrests man ‘within minutes’ of fatal Denny Street shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say officers apprehended a man just minutes after responding to the scene of a fatal October shooting on the city’s northeast side. Officers apprehended 43-year-old Gerald Gray shortly after the Oct. 12 shooting death of 47-year-old Anthony Myers Sr., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police...
Indianapolis company Creative Works expands, looks to hire more workers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Creative Works, an entertainment company in business for 25 years, just opened a new 69,000-square-foot facility in Indianapolis called the Theme Factory. Creative Works is known nationwide for bringing fun by designing, fabricating, and installing items for amusement venues like laser tag, mini golf, escape rooms,...
Some babies with RSV are struggling to breathe so much their rib cages are collapsing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Shallow and rapid breathing, wheezing, unusual tiredness, and irritability are all symptoms of RSV. There is also another frightening physical sign parents need to know about. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health who explains what’s known as intercostal retractions.
