Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud, Buckeyes offense overcome ‘weird’ first half in 360-yard outing against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
KCRG.com
Cool and Dry
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Much-needed rainfall continues to move to the east. A northwest flow of air continues to push into the state. This is both a cooler and drier air mass. Quiet and tranquil weather is with us as a result, lasting into the weekend. High fall to more seasonal levels in the 50s with lows in the 30s. Look for more clouds to gather as the ghouls are out on Halloween with a showery start to November. Have a great night!
KCRG.com
Liberty, Xavier, Marion, all punch their ticket to the state volleyball tournament
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Volleyball powers Liberty, Xavier and Marion all punched their ticket to Xtream Arena for the 2022 state volleyball tournament. Liberty is looking to win their first ever state championship, took down Prairie at home. Xavier is looking for their second title in three years, they...
KCRG.com
Sunshine returns today, 50s likely
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a sunny sky for your Wednesday along with highs into the 50s. The wind looks pretty light as well. Tonight through tomorrow, clouds will slowly build as the next system passes to our southwest. No rain is expected here with that system and the sky will clear back out again by Friday. This weekend, conditions continue to look great with highs in the lower 60s. Halloween also looks ideal. As we start November, several days of highs into the 60s look likely with a few 70s also possible. Rain chances may come into play later next week as well. Have a great day!
KCRG.com
“We’re not always holding up our end of the deal,” Iowa offense holding each other accountable
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa offense hasn’t scored a touchdown since October 1st. A change at quarterback might help, but no matter who is lining up under center, everyone on the Hawkeye offense is holding themselves accountable. ““It’s just sticking together like looking across the other side...
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa adds to Homecoming lineup
Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. In this 'Show You Care Spotlight,' KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad shows us how a nine-year-old is helping the community. New Hampton voters to take on ambulance funding in ballot measure. Updated: 6 hours ago. Voters in New Hampton have a...
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KCRG.com
Chase begins in Dubuque, ends in Wisconsin
Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. In this 'Show You Care Spotlight,' KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad shows us how a nine-year-old is helping the community. Bush kept working hard for Cedar Rapids Schools amid cancer fight. Updated: 6 hours ago. Bush, oversaw the district during some...
KCCI.com
Wind turbine malfunctions, causes field fire in Iowa
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa — A malfunction on a wind turbine near Williamsburg started a field fire early Monday morning. A photo from the Williamsburg Fire Department shows the turbine on fire just after 12:30 a.m. Firefighters said they had to secure the burning turbine before they could put out the...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Hold Up, Iowa is One of the Scariest States?
Oooh, it's that time of the year: it's the spooky season! The time of year when we celebrate dressing up, handing out candy, watching horror flicks, and trying to scare those around us!. It's also a great time to revisit a simple question: do you believe in ghosts? When you...
KCRG.com
Educators across the state mourn the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Educators across the state are mourning the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush died Sunday after a more than two year battle with cervical cancer. We spoke with several peers and friends. Bush was described as having the heart of a servant. One friend...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Monday, October 24th, 2022
Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Syncbak has offices in New York, but the headquarters are right here, in Marion, Iowa. With the media technology space expanding, they are looking to hire, to keep up with the company's growth. Cedar Rapids Halloween Parade returns after...
KCRG.com
One-on-one with Mariannette Miller-Meeks, candidate for Iowa’s 1st congressional district
A haunted house on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids is prepping for the season. Teen facing homicide charges after fatal crash in Cedar Rapids. Cedar Rapids police have arrested a man they say caused a crash that killed a 77-year-old woman and seriously injured another person in the car.
Iowa Farmers And Firefighters Tackle Massive Field Fire [PHOTOS]
As drought conditions worsen across the state, we are starting to see the effects in more than some farmers' yields. Over the weekend, dry conditions illustrated that as a small grass fire spread through hundreds of acres. It was a busy weekend for firefighters across Iowa. Over in Muscatine County...
KCRG.com
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Sunday. In a press release, Robins police said 19-year-old Kiliegh Burge, of East Moline, Illinois, is listed as being in fair condition after being flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash...
KCRG.com
Fluffy’s Funhouse: A look at the preparation of the free haunted house
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Haunted houses are a staple of Halloween... and one on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids is looking to scare as many people as they can. Christin Maiers, better known as ‘Fluffy,’ has been putting together her haunted backyard since 2007. It includes...
KCRG.com
University of Iowa adds two new events to homecoming
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Homecoming week for the University of Iowa kicked off on Sunday, with two new additions to the usual lineup of events. The Hawks Run Home 5k, and (Hot)Dogs with the Dean were added in 2022. 66 runners took part in the 5k with the $330 raised from registration fees going towards the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. People also got to enjoy free food and drinks while having the opportunity to speak with the Angie Reams, the school’s dean of students.
KCRG.com
Jones County Public issue
A haunted house on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids is prepping for the season. One-on-one with Mariannette Miller-Meeks, candidate for Iowa’s 1st congressional district. Election day is just two weeks away now and we're giving you a look at candidates on the ballot.
KCRG.com
Two killed, 7 injured in shooting at St. Louis high school
Cedar Rapids police have arrested a man they say caused a crash that killed a 77-year-old woman and seriously injured another person in the car. A Marion man faces 24 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after authorities say he installed a camera in a 10-year-old girl's bedroom and bathroom.
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeye women land top-50 post player
With the reputation of developing top-level post players Megan Gustafson and Monika Czinano in recent years, the University of Iowa women’s basketball program earned a verbal commitment Sunday from a 2024 top-50 prospect. Ava Heiden, a 6-foot-4 post player from Sherwood, Ore., announced on social media that she has...
Comments / 0