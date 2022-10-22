Read full article on original website
Teen caught with guns, drugs, stolen IDs in smoke-filled car, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A teenager is facing multiple charges after Clayton County police say he was caught with guns, drugs, and stolen items in his car. Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers were conducting a general patrol on Riverdale Road when they noticed a black Chevrolet Tahoe filled with smoke.
Police arrest man they say was behind string of business break-ins
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they have arrested a man behind burglaries at several businesses in northeast Atlanta. Officers say Demetrius Holt broke into the Brewhouse Cafe on Moreland Avenue and Neighbor’s Pub on N. Highland Avenue last month by breaking windows to get inside. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
“Psychic” busted in Braselton
Police in Gainesville level charges against a Braselton man accused of defrauding victims while claiming to be a psychic healer. Jackson Ramirez-Reyes faces a half-dozen counts of theft by deception after allegedly scamming a couple out of $70 thousand. From WSB TV…. Police have arrested a Braselton man whom investigators...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Gun, magazines and ammo stolen from vehicle; call resulted in disabled person kept in poor conditions; K9 left locked in car
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 13 – 20, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Vehicle –...
East Athens shootings: two teens wounded, one killed
Athens-Clarke County Police have a homicide on their hands: a 19 year-old was shot and killed and 18 year-old wounded in a shootout on Gaines School Road in Athens. Police say it looks like they shot each other. They say the wounded 18 year-old is expected to survive. Athens-Clarke County...
Monroe Local News
Good Samaritans help Gwinnett police officer in distress
(Lawrenceville, Ga., October 21, 2022) – On July 25, 2022 Gwinnett Police Officer Anderson #2043 was attempting to arrest an armed robbery suspect and was violently assaulted while making the arrest. Two citizens who lived nearby assisted Ofc. Anderson to subdue the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, and likely saved the officer’s life.
Police searching for person who opened fire into front of Coca-Cola Roxy at the Battery
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are searching for a shooter who opened fire into Coca-Cola Roxy Theater. Officers responded to the theater at the Battery Atlanta around 10:28 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found several shattered windows at the front of the theater. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Police report released | 2 teenagers shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story. It's been nearly two weeks since two teenagers were gunned down outside a Clayton County Townhome, and police have finally released a redacted incident report following multiple requests. Clayton County officers were called to the...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Entering autos; theft reports and slew of arrests from traffic stops
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Oct. 13 – 18, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. ZONE 1. Entering Auto- Deputies took a report at a residence on Waters...
Clayton jail workers warned not to give inmates keys to the facility
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A memo sent out to workers at the Clayton County Jail this week warned them of inappropriate behavior that won’t be tolerated, including giving inmates keys to the jail. Workers sent Channel 2′s Tom Jones a copy of the memo command staff sent to...
The Citizen Online
More vehicles entered, more guns and cash stolen in Fayetteville, Peachtree City
The theft of handguns from vehicles continues to be a popular item for thieves. Two handguns were recently stolen from two vehicles in Fayetteville, with one of those at a residence and the other at a downtown restaurant. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said the victim in one case...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: 2 Monroe arrested for Fentanyl possession; slew of arrests following DUI accidents / traffic stops
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Wednesday, Oct. 1 to Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2022. ZONE 5. Arrest- 30-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence...
Police make shocking discovery in case of missing Douglasville teen
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - The search for missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri took an unexpected turn when Douglasville police said they found human remains in the area the teen was last seen. On Oct. 22, officers discovered remains between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard. They have not concluded that the body belonged...
Man arrested by SWAT at Atlanta hotel
Police arrived and saw the man allegedly throwing things out of a hotel window. He was arrested without incident.
Sheriff Victor Hill federal trial: Jury expected to resume deliberation
ATLANTA - Jurors in the federal trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill are expected to resume deliberations Monday. The prosecution and defense teams made their closing arguments on Friday, and the judge put the case into the hands of the jury. At the end of the day, the judge decided to send the jury home to resume deliberation after the weekend.
Teen’s remains found behind Douglasville mall, family says
Human remains found Saturday morning behind Arbor Place mall have been identified as a Douglasville teenager reported missing three weeks ago, his family confirmed.
Levi Frady: 25th anniversary of tragic case that created Georgia’s Amber Alert system
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — When a child goes missing, it is important to call and alert each and every person you know. Twenty-five years ago, an 11-year-old boy’s case inspired everyone to answer, “Levi’s Call.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On...
Georgia man arrested for going nearly 100mph over the speed limit
HOWELL COUNTY — In a twitter post Friday night, Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a person was stopped for traveling more than two and a half times the speed limit. The post said it is believed to be a record speeding violation for the troop.
Levi Frady case: Georgia 11-year-old's disappearance, death still mysterious 25 years later
ATLANTA - Levi Frady was reported missing in Forsyth County on Oct. 22, 1997. His body was found the next day. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still searching for leads in the 11-year-old boy's disappearance and death. Here's what investigators know about that day 25 years ago. Who was...
Monroe Local News
Walton County Extension Agency seeks a FACS Agent for Walton County
The Walton County Extension Agency is hiring a Walton County FACS Agent. Click or tap on this link for more information and to apply. The position is located in Walton County. Editor’s Note: This posting was found on the web on Oct. 22, 2022. Please note it could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
