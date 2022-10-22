ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, GA

WGAU

“Psychic” busted in Braselton

Police in Gainesville level charges against a Braselton man accused of defrauding victims while claiming to be a psychic healer. Jackson Ramirez-Reyes faces a half-dozen counts of theft by deception after allegedly scamming a couple out of $70 thousand. From WSB TV…. Police have arrested a Braselton man whom investigators...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

East Athens shootings: two teens wounded, one killed

Athens-Clarke County Police have a homicide on their hands: a 19 year-old was shot and killed and 18 year-old wounded in a shootout on Gaines School Road in Athens. Police say it looks like they shot each other. They say the wounded 18 year-old is expected to survive. Athens-Clarke County...
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Good Samaritans help Gwinnett police officer in distress

(Lawrenceville, Ga., October 21, 2022) – On July 25, 2022 Gwinnett Police Officer Anderson #2043 was attempting to arrest an armed robbery suspect and was violently assaulted while making the arrest. Two citizens who lived nearby assisted Ofc. Anderson to subdue the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, and likely saved the officer’s life.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police make shocking discovery in case of missing Douglasville teen

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - The search for missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri took an unexpected turn when Douglasville police said they found human remains in the area the teen was last seen. On Oct. 22, officers discovered remains between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard. They have not concluded that the body belonged...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Sheriff Victor Hill federal trial: Jury expected to resume deliberation

ATLANTA - Jurors in the federal trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill are expected to resume deliberations Monday. The prosecution and defense teams made their closing arguments on Friday, and the judge put the case into the hands of the jury. At the end of the day, the judge decided to send the jury home to resume deliberation after the weekend.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County Extension Agency seeks a FACS Agent for Walton County

The Walton County Extension Agency is hiring a Walton County FACS Agent. Click or tap on this link for more information and to apply. The position is located in Walton County. Editor’s Note: This posting was found on the web on Oct. 22, 2022. Please note it could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
WALTON COUNTY, GA

