Troup, TX

cbs19.tv

Intersection in Bullard to be closed this Thursday

BULLARD, Texas — On Thursday, the intersection of County Road 3801 and U.S. Highway 69 in Cherokee County will be closed for crews from the Texas Department of Transportation to overlay hot mix onto the roadways. The closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Signs...
BULLARD, TX
CBS19

Employee of Joyce Crane died in crane incident in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — The person who died in an incident involving a crane at Eastman Chemical Company in Longview has been identified as a contracted employee of Joyce Crane. The name of the deceased will not be released at this moment. “Today, an employee of Joyce Crane was working...
LONGVIEW, TX
cbs19.tv

Officials believe lightning caused Rusk County house fire

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials believe a lightning strike caused a home to catch fire early Tuesday morning in Rusk County while significant storms were moving through East Texas. Laneville Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, and New Salem Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of a home...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Car rolls over in East Texas crash

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
HENDERSON, TX
ktalnews.com

East Texas sting operation leads to 6 arrests, charged with soliciting minors

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Department of Public Safety announced Friday they’ve arrested six people after conducting an undercover investigation into sexual predators soliciting minors online. According to authorities, the following people were arrested for online solicitation of a minor and booked into Smith County Jail:. Peyton Brewer,...
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Two school bus crashes in East Texas; no one reported hurt

EAST TEXAS — Two East Texas school districts are reporting school bus crashes, but no one was rported hurt in either incident. According to our news partner KETK, officials say Tyler ISD bus 44 was involved in a crash on Loop 323 on Thursday afternoon. The bus was carrying students from Tyler Legacy High School and Three Lakes Middle School, the district said in a Facebook post. Longview ISD announced that bus number 23 was hit while carrying students from Judson Middle School Thursday evening. The bus was struck while crossing the intersection of Judson and George Richey Roads.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

18-wheeler wreck leaves driver hospitalized

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and and West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene of an 18 wheeler wreck that left the driver hospitalized. The wreck took place early morning on I-20@603 Westbound. Hallsville Fire Department also responded to the call and were...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
cbs19.tv

Officials continue to search for the suspects involved in a shooting in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — One person is in surgery with gunshot injuries at a local hospital after a shooting in Tyler. Tyler Police Department officers arrived at the scene at the 2400 block North of Broadway Avenue with a victim on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds, according to Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash near Canton

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Both drivers were killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred just outside Canton in Van Zandt County. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, just after Noon on Wednesday, Ricky Daniel, 42, of Canton, was traveling westbound on State Highway 64. At the same time, Thelbert Thompson, 89, of Canton, was traveling eastbound on the same road when Daniel apparently drove into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck Thompson’s vehicle head-on.
CANTON, TX
CBS19

1 dead after plane crash in Henderson County

CHANDLER, Texas — One person is dead after a plane crashed the near the shoreline of Lake Palestine in Henderson County Friday evening, officials say. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed one person died following a plane crash in Henderson County. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX

