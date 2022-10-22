Read full article on original website
cbs19.tv
Intersection in Bullard to be closed this Thursday
BULLARD, Texas — On Thursday, the intersection of County Road 3801 and U.S. Highway 69 in Cherokee County will be closed for crews from the Texas Department of Transportation to overlay hot mix onto the roadways. The closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Signs...
Pedestrian identified after fatal crash in Tyler on Troup Highway
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man died after being hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to the Tyler Police Department. Officials said Caleb Roach, 46, was struck in the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened in the 3700 block of Troup Highway around 12:13 a.m. Officials said he […]
Employee of Joyce Crane died in crane incident in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — The person who died in an incident involving a crane at Eastman Chemical Company in Longview has been identified as a contracted employee of Joyce Crane. The name of the deceased will not be released at this moment. “Today, an employee of Joyce Crane was working...
cbs19.tv
Officials believe lightning caused Rusk County house fire
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials believe a lightning strike caused a home to catch fire early Tuesday morning in Rusk County while significant storms were moving through East Texas. Laneville Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, and New Salem Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of a home...
‘Dedicated to serving’: East Texas Fire Department Captain dies in Tyler accident
UPDATE: Mount Pleasant Texas Fire Department announced Monday that Captain Bragg’s funeral service will be held at Jefferson Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant on Thursday Oct. 27. Visitation starts at 10 a.m. and the service starts at 11 a.m., according to Mount Pleasant Fire Department. MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas Fire Department […]
KLTV
Crane company employee killed in incident at Eastman Chemical in Longview
Officials say electrical issue likely caused coffee shop fire in Henderson. KTRE’s Avery Gorman provides an update on a Sunday morning fire that broke out at Campfire Coffee. Officials say the building was saved but it may be a while before Campfire can resume business. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Car rolls over in East Texas crash
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
KWTX
Firefighters in Bell County extinguish large grass fire north of Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Fire Fighters on Friday afternoon extinguished a large grass fire in Pendleton, a community north of Temple. Structures in the area of Cleghorn, Rose Hall, and Old Howard were reportedly in the fire’s path. This is a developing story.
ktalnews.com
East Texas sting operation leads to 6 arrests, charged with soliciting minors
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Department of Public Safety announced Friday they’ve arrested six people after conducting an undercover investigation into sexual predators soliciting minors online. According to authorities, the following people were arrested for online solicitation of a minor and booked into Smith County Jail:. Peyton Brewer,...
One person shot, two on the run in alleged Tyler North Broadway shooting
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department said that a person was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon, near the 2500 block of North Broadway Avenue. According to authorities, officers are searching for two people who allegedly took off on foot after the shooting. The victim was shot multiple times and has been taken to a […]
Tyler man dies following shooting on North Broadway, police looking for information
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man died after a shooting and police are investigating the incident, said the Tyler Police Department. The shooting happened on Oct. 22 at approximately 2:47 p.m. in the 2400 block of N. Broadway Ave. Police said they found a man on the sidewalk. He was taken to a local […]
Mineola mobile home burned down in Enchanted Lakes neighborhood
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Lindale Fire Department responded to a mobile home which caught on fire and burned to the ground in Mineola on Thursday. The fire took place in the the Enchanted Lakes neighborhood of Mineola. No injuries were reported by Lindale Fire.
ktbb.com
Two school bus crashes in East Texas; no one reported hurt
EAST TEXAS — Two East Texas school districts are reporting school bus crashes, but no one was rported hurt in either incident. According to our news partner KETK, officials say Tyler ISD bus 44 was involved in a crash on Loop 323 on Thursday afternoon. The bus was carrying students from Tyler Legacy High School and Three Lakes Middle School, the district said in a Facebook post. Longview ISD announced that bus number 23 was hit while carrying students from Judson Middle School Thursday evening. The bus was struck while crossing the intersection of Judson and George Richey Roads.
Tyler man indicted for murder in shooting of 2 at family gathering
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was indicted for murder and aggravated assault, and is accused of shooting two men at a family gathering in June. According to court documents, the shooting happened on Moore Street around 9 p.m. on June 25 while the family had gathered to celebrate the birthday of a deceased […]
East Texas girl allegedly found in car of man she had protective order from
COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – Coffee City Police Department announced that, during a traffic stop on Friday, Darren McKinley of Chandler was found to have a “female juvenile” in his car who had a protection order against him. Officials said McKinley was stopped near FM 3506 on FM 315 by Sergeant C. Welch. Welch then […]
KLTV
18-wheeler wreck leaves driver hospitalized
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and and West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene of an 18 wheeler wreck that left the driver hospitalized. The wreck took place early morning on I-20@603 Westbound. Hallsville Fire Department also responded to the call and were...
cbs19.tv
Officials continue to search for the suspects involved in a shooting in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — One person is in surgery with gunshot injuries at a local hospital after a shooting in Tyler. Tyler Police Department officers arrived at the scene at the 2400 block North of Broadway Avenue with a victim on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds, according to Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh.
KLTV
Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash near Canton
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Both drivers were killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred just outside Canton in Van Zandt County. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, just after Noon on Wednesday, Ricky Daniel, 42, of Canton, was traveling westbound on State Highway 64. At the same time, Thelbert Thompson, 89, of Canton, was traveling eastbound on the same road when Daniel apparently drove into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck Thompson’s vehicle head-on.
Bullets fell out of Winnsboro High School student’s pocket into hallway, officials say
WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – .22-caliber bullets fell out of a Winnsboro High School student’s pocket and onto the hallway floor on Thursday morning, according to the district. Officials said the incident was immediately investigated and it was found no weapon was on school property. “Ensuring the safety of our students and staff remains our top […]
1 dead after plane crash in Henderson County
CHANDLER, Texas — One person is dead after a plane crashed the near the shoreline of Lake Palestine in Henderson County Friday evening, officials say. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed one person died following a plane crash in Henderson County. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the...
