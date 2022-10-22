ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HIGHLIGHTS: Central drops first district 2-6A game to Midland Legacy

By Ryan Compeau
SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Central Bobcats would see their four game winning streak snapped Friday night, falling to Midland Legacy 56-29.

The loss moves the Bobcats to 2-1 in District 2-6A play, in a four-way tie for first place, and will host Odessa Permian next October 28th.

