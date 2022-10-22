ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, TX

CBS19

Employee of Joyce Crane died in crane incident in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — The person who died in an incident involving a crane at Eastman Chemical Company in Longview has been identified as a contracted employee of Joyce Crane. The name of the deceased will not be released at this moment. “Today, an employee of Joyce Crane was working...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after ‘crane incident’ at Eastman Chemical in Longview

UPDATE: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday evening that their preliminary investigation has concluded that the death of a Joyce Crane contractor was a “horrible accident.” “The preliminary investigation indicates this is a horrible accident. Loss of life is tragic in any circumstance, and we will continue to keep this family in our thoughts and […]
LONGVIEW, TX
cbs19.tv

Officials believe lightning caused Rusk County house fire

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials believe a lightning strike caused a home to catch fire early Tuesday morning in Rusk County while significant storms were moving through East Texas. Laneville Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, and New Salem Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of a home...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Car rolls over in East Texas crash

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
HENDERSON, TX
ktalnews.com

East Texas sting operation leads to 6 arrests, charged with soliciting minors

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Department of Public Safety announced Friday they’ve arrested six people after conducting an undercover investigation into sexual predators soliciting minors online. According to authorities, the following people were arrested for online solicitation of a minor and booked into Smith County Jail:. Peyton Brewer,...
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Two school bus crashes in East Texas; no one reported hurt

EAST TEXAS — Two East Texas school districts are reporting school bus crashes, but no one was rported hurt in either incident. According to our news partner KETK, officials say Tyler ISD bus 44 was involved in a crash on Loop 323 on Thursday afternoon. The bus was carrying students from Tyler Legacy High School and Three Lakes Middle School, the district said in a Facebook post. Longview ISD announced that bus number 23 was hit while carrying students from Judson Middle School Thursday evening. The bus was struck while crossing the intersection of Judson and George Richey Roads.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Son of Tyler pastor pleads guilty to assisting father in defrauding elderly couple

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The son of a Tyler pastor who is serving 10 years probation for defrauding an elderly couple has pleaded guilty to the same charge. Jerome Anthony Milton pleaded guilty to a charge of credit/debit card abuse against an elderly individual in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court Thursday. He received two years of deferred adjudication. He is the son of the Rev. Jerome Milton, the pastor of Open Door Bible Church in Tyler, who was convicted for charges of credit card or debit card abuse of elderly, among other charges.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Marshall woman arrested in stabbing, officials say

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall woman was arrested on Wednesday after a reported stabbing, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies are “currently working on a stabbing” on Foster Drive and the victim was transported to a Longview hospital. The suspect, who officials identified as Emily Roberts, 31, was arrested for […]
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of a man killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. Kenneth Walker, 61, of Timpson was pronounced dead at the scene following an incident involving a two commercial trucks and a passenger vehicle. According to a preliminary report by the...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Nacogdoches woman arrested for allegedly leaving 4-year-old at home alone

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that they arrested 28-year-old, Britnie Nicole Jeffress for allegedly leaving a 4-year-old child at home alone on Oct. 21. The sheriff’s office said they were alerted to the child’s alleged abandonment after the child went outside and knocked on a neighbor’s door to say […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Smith County officials identify victim in fatal fire

Officials have released the identity of a person who died in a mobile home fire Thursday morning in Smith County. Kenneth Delbert Hilton was found dead in the mobile home in the 16800 block of Lakeway Circle in Flint around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Hiway 80 Garage Sale

Several years ago, articles started appearing trumpeting the advancement of 3D printing. Since then, 3D print capabilities have jumped significantly to the point that 3D printers are now available for consumers to use to create just about anything. But, now you can find articles discussing the printing of food. |
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

An accident has occurred on I-20 at 603 Westbound

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — An accident involving an 18-wheeler has closed down roadways in Harrison County. According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, patrol officers and Texas DPS troopers arrived at the scene which occurred on I-20 at 603 Westbound. The Hallsville Fire Department and the West Harrison Volunteer...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX

