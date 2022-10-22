Read full article on original website
Employee of Joyce Crane died in crane incident in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — The person who died in an incident involving a crane at Eastman Chemical Company in Longview has been identified as a contracted employee of Joyce Crane. The name of the deceased will not be released at this moment. “Today, an employee of Joyce Crane was working...
Pedestrian identified after fatal crash in Tyler on Troup Highway
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man died after being hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to the Tyler Police Department. Officials said Caleb Roach, 46, was struck in the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened in the 3700 block of Troup Highway around 12:13 a.m. Officials said he […]
1 dead after ‘crane incident’ at Eastman Chemical in Longview
UPDATE: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday evening that their preliminary investigation has concluded that the death of a Joyce Crane contractor was a “horrible accident.” “The preliminary investigation indicates this is a horrible accident. Loss of life is tragic in any circumstance, and we will continue to keep this family in our thoughts and […]
‘Dedicated to serving’: East Texas Fire Department Captain dies in Tyler accident
UPDATE: Mount Pleasant Texas Fire Department announced Monday that Captain Bragg’s funeral service will be held at Jefferson Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant on Thursday Oct. 27. Visitation starts at 10 a.m. and the service starts at 11 a.m., according to Mount Pleasant Fire Department. MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas Fire Department […]
Officials believe lightning caused Rusk County house fire
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials believe a lightning strike caused a home to catch fire early Tuesday morning in Rusk County while significant storms were moving through East Texas. Laneville Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, and New Salem Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of a home...
Crane company employee killed in incident at Eastman Chemical in Longview
Officials say electrical issue likely caused coffee shop fire in Henderson. KTRE’s Avery Gorman provides an update on a Sunday morning fire that broke out at Campfire Coffee. Officials say the building was saved but it may be a while before Campfire can resume business. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Tyler man indicted for murder in shooting of 2 at family gathering
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was indicted for murder and aggravated assault, and is accused of shooting two men at a family gathering in June. According to court documents, the shooting happened on Moore Street around 9 p.m. on June 25 while the family had gathered to celebrate the birthday of a deceased […]
One person shot, two on the run in alleged Tyler North Broadway shooting
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department said that a person was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon, near the 2500 block of North Broadway Avenue. According to authorities, officers are searching for two people who allegedly took off on foot after the shooting. The victim was shot multiple times and has been taken to a […]
Tyler man dies following shooting on North Broadway, police looking for information
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man died after a shooting and police are investigating the incident, said the Tyler Police Department. The shooting happened on Oct. 22 at approximately 2:47 p.m. in the 2400 block of N. Broadway Ave. Police said they found a man on the sidewalk. He was taken to a local […]
Car rolls over in East Texas crash
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
East Texas sting operation leads to 6 arrests, charged with soliciting minors
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Department of Public Safety announced Friday they’ve arrested six people after conducting an undercover investigation into sexual predators soliciting minors online. According to authorities, the following people were arrested for online solicitation of a minor and booked into Smith County Jail:. Peyton Brewer,...
Two school bus crashes in East Texas; no one reported hurt
EAST TEXAS — Two East Texas school districts are reporting school bus crashes, but no one was rported hurt in either incident. According to our news partner KETK, officials say Tyler ISD bus 44 was involved in a crash on Loop 323 on Thursday afternoon. The bus was carrying students from Tyler Legacy High School and Three Lakes Middle School, the district said in a Facebook post. Longview ISD announced that bus number 23 was hit while carrying students from Judson Middle School Thursday evening. The bus was struck while crossing the intersection of Judson and George Richey Roads.
East Texas girl allegedly found in car of man she had protective order from
COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – Coffee City Police Department announced that, during a traffic stop on Friday, Darren McKinley of Chandler was found to have a “female juvenile” in his car who had a protection order against him. Officials said McKinley was stopped near FM 3506 on FM 315 by Sergeant C. Welch. Welch then […]
Son of Tyler pastor pleads guilty to assisting father in defrauding elderly couple
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The son of a Tyler pastor who is serving 10 years probation for defrauding an elderly couple has pleaded guilty to the same charge. Jerome Anthony Milton pleaded guilty to a charge of credit/debit card abuse against an elderly individual in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court Thursday. He received two years of deferred adjudication. He is the son of the Rev. Jerome Milton, the pastor of Open Door Bible Church in Tyler, who was convicted for charges of credit card or debit card abuse of elderly, among other charges.
Marshall woman arrested in stabbing, officials say
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall woman was arrested on Wednesday after a reported stabbing, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies are “currently working on a stabbing” on Foster Drive and the victim was transported to a Longview hospital. The suspect, who officials identified as Emily Roberts, 31, was arrested for […]
Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of a man killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. Kenneth Walker, 61, of Timpson was pronounced dead at the scene following an incident involving a two commercial trucks and a passenger vehicle. According to a preliminary report by the...
Nacogdoches woman arrested for allegedly leaving 4-year-old at home alone
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that they arrested 28-year-old, Britnie Nicole Jeffress for allegedly leaving a 4-year-old child at home alone on Oct. 21. The sheriff’s office said they were alerted to the child’s alleged abandonment after the child went outside and knocked on a neighbor’s door to say […]
Smith County officials identify victim in fatal fire
Officials have released the identity of a person who died in a mobile home fire Thursday morning in Smith County. Kenneth Delbert Hilton was found dead in the mobile home in the 16800 block of Lakeway Circle in Flint around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office.
An accident has occurred on I-20 at 603 Westbound
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — An accident involving an 18-wheeler has closed down roadways in Harrison County. According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, patrol officers and Texas DPS troopers arrived at the scene which occurred on I-20 at 603 Westbound. The Hallsville Fire Department and the West Harrison Volunteer...
