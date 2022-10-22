EAST TEXAS — Two East Texas school districts are reporting school bus crashes, but no one was rported hurt in either incident. According to our news partner KETK, officials say Tyler ISD bus 44 was involved in a crash on Loop 323 on Thursday afternoon. The bus was carrying students from Tyler Legacy High School and Three Lakes Middle School, the district said in a Facebook post. Longview ISD announced that bus number 23 was hit while carrying students from Judson Middle School Thursday evening. The bus was struck while crossing the intersection of Judson and George Richey Roads.

TYLER, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO