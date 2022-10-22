Republican gubernatorial Mark Ronchetti will be in Los Alamos from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 – Election Eve. Lisa Hampton has been working with the Ronchetti campaign team to host a meet and greet with him for the entire community as his campaign winds down and the visit will be the next to last stop.

