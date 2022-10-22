Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
United Way Of Northern New Mexico Opens 2023 Community Action Fund Grant Process
The United Way of Northern New Mexico (UWNNM) has announced the opening of its 2023 Community Action Fund Grant Process. Starting Monday, Oct. 24, non-profits serving residents in Los Alamos, Rio Arriba County and other Northern New Mexico regions have the opportunity to request funding for their programs. “Last year...
losalamosreporter.com
Community Meeting Wednesday At Fuller Lodge To Discuss Legacy Waste Cleanup At Los Alamos National Lab
The Department of Energy’s Environmental Management Los Alamos Field Office and its legacy environmental cleanup contractor, N3B Los Alamos, are hosting a hybrid community meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. MT, Wednesday, October 26, at Fuller Lodge in Los Alamos and using the Webex platform. Topics will include the project to retrieve and ship off-site radiologically contaminated corrugated metal pipes from Technical Area 54, Area G.
losalamosreporter.com
Nine Los Alamos Researchers Named 2022 Laboratory Fellows
Nine Los Alamos National Laboratory Research named Laboratory Fellows are, top row from left: David Chavez, Tim Germann and Neil Harrison. Middle row: Ricardo Lebensohn, Hui Li and Babetta Marrone. Bottom row: Karissa Sanbonmatsu, Lin Yin and Jianxin Zhu. Photo Courtesy LANL. LANL NEWS RELEASE. Nine researchers have been named...
losalamosreporter.com
County: Broadband Survey Close This Friday, Recording Of Community Broadband Forum Posted Online
Los Alamos County Broadband Manager Jerry Smith extends his thanks to the many Los Alamos residents and businesses that have taken the time to complete the comprehensive broadband survey and speed test. For community members who have not yet taken the survey, Smith encourages them to do so before the deadline on October 28, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. by visiting https://lacnm.com/Broadband.
losalamosreporter.com
Community Invited To ‘Girl Scouting During The Manhattan Project And After’ Exhibit Oct. 31
A new exhibit is opening in the History Museum cases in the Los Alamos Municipal Building at the end of October, and you are invited! This project completes the Girl Scout Silver Award for McKenzie Gerlicher. The Girl Scout Silver Award is the highest award that a Cadette Girl Scout...
losalamosreporter.com
XiNu Chapter Of Beta Sigma Phi Is Hosting A Craft Fair Saturday At Crossroads Bible Church
The XiNu Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi is hosting a Craft Fair at Crossroads Bible Church, 97 East Rd, Los Alamos from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Close to 50 vendors will participate who are experts in the crafts. We will be raffling off a quilt made by one of our members as well as donations from the crafters. Please join us. Courtesy photo.
losalamosreporter.com
LAPS And School Board Response To Oct. 5 LAMS Event
As the community has now learned, on October 5 a large number of Los Alamos Middle School (LAMS) football players chanted a racial epithet in the boy’s locker room after the game with the Sante Fe Indian School. (Los Alamos Reporter, October 22). Such chanting is highly offensive to...
losalamosreporter.com
Mark Ronchetti To Host Meet And Greet Event At 11 a.m. Nov. 7 At Senor Tortas
Republican gubernatorial Mark Ronchetti will be in Los Alamos from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 – Election Eve. Lisa Hampton has been working with the Ronchetti campaign team to host a meet and greet with him for the entire community as his campaign winds down and the visit will be the next to last stop.
losalamosreporter.com
School Board To Discuss Recent Student Conduct Incidents And Superintendent’s Response In Closed Session Thursday
The agenda for Thursday evening’s Los Alamos School Board meeting indicates that President Melanie Colgan will ask for a motion to go into closed session to discuss “limited personnel matters and personally identifiable student information, specifically recent student conduct incidents and the superintendent’s response to same”. When the board comes out of closed session, it will have the option to take action on any items discussed if necessary.
losalamosreporter.com
County: Parking For Pumpkin Glow & Show At Overlook Park
Los Alamos County Community Services Department and the Los Alamos Arts Council are partnering together to bring an event like no other – the Halloweekend Pumpkin Glow and Show on Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Overlook Park in White Rock. Parking is limited within Overlook...
losalamosreporter.com
Applications For Sandoval County Online Master Gardener Classes Being Accepted
Applications for 2023 Sandoval County Extension Master Gardener Training Program are now being accepted. The classes for the training program are provided by New Mexico State University Extension Services and begin in mid-January. The training program follows a statewide standard curriculum and schedule of core horticulture classes over 15 weeks....
losalamosreporter.com
Memorial Service Announcement: Helen Elizabeth Sherman Finney – Mar. 14, 1935 – Oct. 31, 2021
There will be a memorial service for Helen Finney, who died during the pandemic, on October 29, 2022, at 1:00pm. The service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Los Alamos, 1738 N Sage St., Los Alamos. A life-long weaver, Helen’s work will be displayed throughout the space, accompanied by refreshments and ice cream. Please join us in celebrating Helen’s life. Her full obituary may be viewed at https://losalamosreporter.com/2021/12/07/obituary-helen-finney-mar-14-1935-oct-31-2021/
kunm.org
Former Española mayor and small business owner vying to be state auditor
Early voting is underway and the race for New Mexico’s next auditor is now between former Española mayor and a complete newcomer to the world of politics. The state auditor conducts regular financial reviews of state and local public entities and can step in to audit an agency if there are suspicions of mismanagement.
losalamosreporter.com
Planning & Zoning Commission To Hold Virtual Public Hearing On Chapter 16 Development Code Revision Wednesday
The Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a request from Los Alamos County Community Development Department (CDD) to recommend to the County Council to amend Chapter 16 Development Code, with a comprehensive update through Ordinance 02-333 at a public hearing held virtually on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m. Interested community members can join using the following Zoom link.
Albuquerque cracks down on homeless encampments across city parks
Many Albuquerque residents expressed concerns over the growing problem, saying they fear for their safety.
ksfr.org
Over Two Dozen Become U.S. Citizens At SFCC Ceremony
New Mexico has 25 new US citizens today after a Naturalization Ceremony was held Tuesday at Santa Fe Community College.- The new citizens come from various ages and walks of life, all looking forward to the benefits of being a U.S. citizen. The 25 came from Canada, Egypt, Guatemala, Mexico,...
losalamosreporter.com
Crisp Monday Morning On Los Alamos Mesa Trail
A crisp Monday morning on Los Alamos Mesa Trail. Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instagram@TerranceHaanenImages.
losalamosreporter.com
Reelect Randall Ryti
I’m writing to declare my endorsement for Randall (Randy) Ryti for County Council. A number of people have made compelling arguments in their endorsements. With my endorsement, I would like to focus on some specifics I believe have the greatest impact to the future of this county. When some...
Organ donors honored at Donor Memorial Commemoration in Albuquerque
The New Mexico Donor Services hosted their Annual Donor Memorial Commemoration Sunday.
Lawsuit alleges Bernalillo County Metro Detention Center failed to prevent inmate death
*Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect current staffing levels at the facility. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Bernalillo County’s Metro Detention Center is facing allegations that staff and operators violated inmate civil rights and ultimately failed to prevent the death of a high-profile inmate. The lawsuit filed Friday, October 21, 2022, alleges that a […]
