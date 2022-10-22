ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Man on trial, accused of attacking mailman in Albuquerque

A video of Elias Gallegos will most likely be played in federal court when he's tried for attacking a mailman. It shows moments after the supposed attack. Man on trial, accused of attacking mailman in Albuquerque. A video of Elias Gallegos will most likely be played in federal court when...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Behind the Story: Fired APD officer gets job back amid overtime settlement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this year, KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Larry Barker uncovered the story of a high ranking Albuquerque Police officer who racked up more than $132,000 worth of overtime between April 2020 and 2021. That officer, Lt. Jim Edison, was eventually fired in October 2021 following two internal affairs investigations. However, that firing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD overtime scandal: Lt. accused of bilking taxpayers reinstated

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is a well-documented case of high-level wrongdoing at the Albuquerque Police Department. While assigned to the Chief’s office, Lieutenant Jim Edison pocketed tens of thousands of dollars in illicit overtime. Over a 12-month period, the lieutenant was paid $242,758. That’s more than the police chief and even the mayor.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque BioPark looking to hire bug keeper

It's an unusual job, but the BioPark is searching for someone who isn't afraid of the creepy, crawly residents inside one of their exhibits. It's an unusual job, but the BioPark is searching for someone who isn't afraid of the creepy, crawly residents inside one of their exhibits. APD overtime...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: 1 dead after shooting in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in northwest Albuquerque. They say just after 5:15 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to South Sky St. near Paseo Del Norte on reports of a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found the man had died. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

“Great addition”: APD says ShotSpotter helping with a number of investigations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s called ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system that alerts officers where a shot was fired within seconds. It’s been a part of the Albuquerque Police Department since 2020 and Chief Harold Medine says the device is working.”Many times we have incidents where individuals are claiming self-defense and with ShotSpotter they can determine […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Homicide detectives investigate NW ABQ shooting

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead following reports of a shooting in a Northwest Albuquerque neighborhood Monday evening. Officer Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said around 5:15 p.m. officers were called to the 9000 block of South Sky NW, near Paseo Del Norte and Rainbow NW.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
nmag.gov

AG Balderas Announces Pretrial Detention of Serial Organized Retail Criminal Who Enlisted the Help of Her 15-Year-Old Daughter

ALBUQUERQUE — Today, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that at a pretrial detention hearing on Monday afternoon, Judge Cindy Leos granted the State’s pretrial detention motion on Lovelea Degeer. Judge Leos determined Degeer will be held pending trial and found that Degeer showed “terrible judgment” through her pattern of conduct, which includes Degeer’s current criminal charges and the allegation that she stored a gun under the bed of her 12-year-old son. Judge Leos concluded that no release conditions could be fashioned that would protect the community.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lawsuit alleges Bernalillo County Metro Detention Center failed to prevent inmate death

*Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect current staffing levels at the facility. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Bernalillo County’s Metro Detention Center is facing allegations that staff and operators violated inmate civil rights and ultimately failed to prevent the death of a high-profile inmate. The lawsuit filed Friday, October 21, 2022, alleges that a […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico organizations provide resources for Domestic Violence victims

October is Domestic Violence awareness month. It's the time to acknowledge survivors and provide resources to victims. It's a busy month for the domestic violence resource center, but they work year-round to offer victims ways out of dangerous domestic situations. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

