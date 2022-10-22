ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Man on trial, accused of attacking mailman in Albuquerque

A video of Elias Gallegos will most likely be played in federal court when he's tried for attacking a mailman. It shows moments after the supposed attack. Man on trial, accused of attacking mailman in Albuquerque. A video of Elias Gallegos will most likely be played in federal court when...
Albuquerque BioPark looking to hire bug keeper

It's an unusual job, but the BioPark is searching for someone who isn't afraid of the creepy, crawly residents inside one of their exhibits. It's an unusual job, but the BioPark is searching for someone who isn't afraid of the creepy, crawly residents inside one of their exhibits. APD overtime...
Behind the Story: Fired APD officer gets job back amid overtime settlement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this year, KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Larry Barker uncovered the story of a high ranking Albuquerque Police officer who racked up more than $132,000 worth of overtime between April 2020 and 2021. That officer, Lt. Jim Edison, was eventually fired in October 2021 following two internal affairs investigations. However, that firing […]
APD: 1 dead after shooting in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in northwest Albuquerque. They say just after 5:15 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to South Sky St. near Paseo Del Norte on reports of a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found the man had died. The […]
FBI offers reward for info on missing Navajo Nation woman

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a reward for information in the case of a Navajo Nation woman who went missing last year. Investigators say 64-year-old Ella May Begay has not been since June 2021 when a Ford F-150 was seen leaving her home in Sweetwater, Arizona. Investigators believe it may have headed toward […]
APD overtime scandal: Lt. accused of bilking taxpayers reinstated

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is a well-documented case of high-level wrongdoing at the Albuquerque Police Department. While assigned to the Chief’s office, Lieutenant Jim Edison pocketed tens of thousands of dollars in illicit overtime. Over a 12-month period, the lieutenant was paid $242,758. That’s more than the police chief and even the mayor.
“Great addition”: APD says ShotSpotter helping with a number of investigations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s called ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system that alerts officers where a shot was fired within seconds. It’s been a part of the Albuquerque Police Department since 2020 and Chief Harold Medine says the device is working.”Many times we have incidents where individuals are claiming self-defense and with ShotSpotter they can determine […]
Trial begins for man accused of killing his aunt

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Jury selection began Tuesday for the trial of Craig Smith, the man accused of murdering his elderly aunt. 86-year-old Josephina Ortega was found asphyxiated inside her home, with her hands zip-tied behind her back in 2017. Ortega’s nephew, Craig Smith and his girlfriend Evonne Jaramillo were charged with the murder after police […]
