Man on trial, accused of attacking mailman in Albuquerque
A video of Elias Gallegos will most likely be played in federal court when he's tried for attacking a mailman. It shows moments after the supposed attack. Man on trial, accused of attacking mailman in Albuquerque. A video of Elias Gallegos will most likely be played in federal court when...
2 accused of possessing stolen vehicles in Bernalillo
A whole lot of stolen property has been recovered in Sandoval County.
Albuquerque BioPark looking to hire bug keeper
It's an unusual job, but the BioPark is searching for someone who isn't afraid of the creepy, crawly residents inside one of their exhibits. It's an unusual job, but the BioPark is searching for someone who isn't afraid of the creepy, crawly residents inside one of their exhibits. APD overtime...
Albuquerque woman accused of stealing plants awaits trial behind bars
The shoplifting crimes started over a year ago, officials said.
Behind the Story: Fired APD officer gets job back amid overtime settlement
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this year, KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Larry Barker uncovered the story of a high ranking Albuquerque Police officer who racked up more than $132,000 worth of overtime between April 2020 and 2021. That officer, Lt. Jim Edison, was eventually fired in October 2021 following two internal affairs investigations. However, that firing […]
Albuquerque woman accused of entering apartment uninvited, throwing things
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman, Josie Abeyta, is due in court Monday afternoon. Abeyta is facing charges after being accused of bursting into a couple’s home and throwing things. According to a criminal complaint, a man and his girlfriend were watching TV in an apartment near Eubank and Spain when Abeyta walked in and […]
Colorado suspects arrested in Santa Fe as part of homicide investigation
On Monday, the Denver Police Department asked for help from the Santa Fe Police Department as a part of a homicide investigation.
APD: 1 dead after shooting in NW Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in northwest Albuquerque. They say just after 5:15 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to South Sky St. near Paseo Del Norte on reports of a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found the man had died. The […]
Albuquerque cracks down on homeless encampments across city parks
Many Albuquerque residents expressed concerns over the growing problem, saying they fear for their safety.
Albuquerque police identify man found dead on road over weekend
A man was found dead on the road near Palomas Drive Southeast and Eastern Avenue Southeast.
Santa Fe police look into crash after pedestrian death
Officials said they were called to the area near Saint Michael's Drive and Llane Street.
Bernalillo County funded thousands by environment department to stomp on illegal dumping
The award is a part of the Recycling and Illegally Dumping (RAID) grant for the fiscal year 2023.
FBI offers reward for info on missing Navajo Nation woman
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a reward for information in the case of a Navajo Nation woman who went missing last year. Investigators say 64-year-old Ella May Begay has not been since June 2021 when a Ford F-150 was seen leaving her home in Sweetwater, Arizona. Investigators believe it may have headed toward […]
Tools of late Queen of England’s former master saddler stolen in Albuquerque
Richard Castelow, originally from England, is a master saddler.
Bernalillo County searching for solutions to keep people off medians of busy areas
Bernalillo County is considering an ordinance to keep people off of the medians at dangerous intersections.
APD overtime scandal: Lt. accused of bilking taxpayers reinstated
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is a well-documented case of high-level wrongdoing at the Albuquerque Police Department. While assigned to the Chief’s office, Lieutenant Jim Edison pocketed tens of thousands of dollars in illicit overtime. Over a 12-month period, the lieutenant was paid $242,758. That’s more than the police chief and even the mayor.
Student robbed at University of New Mexico
Details are limited about the incident as of Sunday evening.
Valencia County Sheriff’s Office looking for info on dead woman
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying a deceased woman. Officials say on July 16, 2022 deputies responded to the 1700 block of Rio Communities Blvd where they found the woman dead. She is described as a white woman in her mid 30s or 40s, about […]
“Great addition”: APD says ShotSpotter helping with a number of investigations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s called ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system that alerts officers where a shot was fired within seconds. It’s been a part of the Albuquerque Police Department since 2020 and Chief Harold Medine says the device is working.”Many times we have incidents where individuals are claiming self-defense and with ShotSpotter they can determine […]
Trial begins for man accused of killing his aunt
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Jury selection began Tuesday for the trial of Craig Smith, the man accused of murdering his elderly aunt. 86-year-old Josephina Ortega was found asphyxiated inside her home, with her hands zip-tied behind her back in 2017. Ortega’s nephew, Craig Smith and his girlfriend Evonne Jaramillo were charged with the murder after police […]
