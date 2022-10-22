ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Dimas, CA

13-year-old San Dimas football player back home after suffering heart attack during game

By Jessica De Nova via
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u8qSr_0iiWrm4A00

After defying the odds stacked against him, a 13-year-old who suffered a heart attack last month during a football game is now back at home.

In a video his family shared with Eyewitness News, medical staff at Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) are seen cheering as Cash Hennessy was released on Tuesday.

"It feels great," Cash told ABC7 during a Zoom interview Thursday. "I'm so happy to be home."

On Sept. 17, a heart attack during a football game in Rancho Cucamonga landed the teenager in the hospital for more than a month.

Cash said he only remembered the night before the medical emergency.

Since then, his community and even some pro-athletes, have rallied around Cash, sending videos to lift up his spirits.

READ MORE | SoCal community rallies behind San Dimas 13-year-old who suffered heart attack during football game

Cash Hennessy is now recovering from open heart surgery and the community along with some of the biggest names in sports are showing their support: "That level of support and that level of rally has just been fantastic."

"I still felt kind of loopy from the anesthesia when they showed me them, so I was just more shocked than anything, and now I'm just kind of grateful," Cash said.

And there's a lot to be thankful for.

Doctors told his parents - Brenda and Chad Hennessy - their son was born with a congenital heart condition.

Though he's been through open heart surgery and was placed on a ventilator, he was hospitalized for much less time than expected.

His dad said the cardiologist was in awe.

"Every time he doubted Cash, Cash proved him wrong and his recovery was so fast. He was just amazed," Chad Hennessy said.

"When he started walking, after three days from being on an ECMO machine for close to eight days, there were nurses crying in the hallways," Brenda Hennessy said.

The boy's parents said all the support they've received helped them keep their promise to their son and they didn't leave the hospital until he did.

"We had kind of made a promise to him that we weren't leaving until he did, and for us as parents, that's really what got us through, was all the support and all the prayers and all the well wishes and the messages," Chad Hennessy said.

Cash began getting visits from his friends this week and his parents are finally getting some sleep, but said they were still getting up throughout the night to check on their son.

"Overall, I just feel so much better being home, like, mentally and physically, I just feel great," Cash said.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

20-year-old arrested for crash in Porter Ranch that killed 2 teenagers

Los Angeles police have arrested a 20-year-old man for the deadly crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers and injured several more.The suspect Alex Ceballos, who is still in the hospital, was arrested for murder and is being held on a $4.01 million bail. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Saturday evening, just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. Ceballos was allegedly speeding on Reseda Boulevard south of San Fernando Mission Boulevard when he veered onto the wrong side of the road, hitting a total of three cars, one of which was parked.In total 10 people, including Ceballos, were injured in the crash. Two teenagers, 16-year-old Magnus Joseph Robinson and an unidentified 14-year-old girl, died shortly after the collision. Robinson was a student at Panorama City High School. The others involved in the crash sustained moderate injuries but were expected to recover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Mom Charged with Killing 2-Year-Old Son in Eastvale

A woman accused of killing her 2-year-old son in their Eastvale home was charged Tuesday with murder and other offenses. Xiu Xiu Sun was arrested Thursday after a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Chris Cui. Along with the murder count, Sun is charged with assault...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Man dies after jumping from Huntington Beach Pier

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - A 44-year-old man died from injuries he suffered when he jumped with a woman off the Huntington Beach Pier, a city spokeswoman said Monday. The man, who was identified by Orange County Sheriff's Department authorities as Fenton Dee III of Norwalk, leapt off the pier Sunday evening with a 36-year-old woman, who was able to make it back to shore without injury, said Jennifer Carey, a spokeswoman for Huntington Beach.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

Fiery wrong-way crash leaves 3 dead on 15 Freeway in Fontana

Authorities are investigating the cause of a horrific crash involving a wrong-way driver that left three people dead on the 15 Freeway in Fontana. The crash was reported around 11:40 p.m. when a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes collided with another vehicle just south of Sierra Avenue, the California Highway Patrol said. A […]
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

17-year-old boy dies in three car crash in Porter Ranch

Reseda Boulevard in both directions between San Fernando Mission Boulevard and Chatsworth Street is closed after a three car collision. There are at least 10 patients that were injured in the crash, with a 17-year-old unfortunately being pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. He was trapped under the vehicle when first responders arrived.The department announced just after 7:00 pm that seven of the people injured were adults and the other three were minors.Nine of the patients were transported to a regional trauma center, according to LAFD.The cause of the crash is unknown at this moment.LAFD said to expect traffic delays around the area until it concludes its investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Motorcyclist killed in Lake Los Angeles crash ID’d

LAKE LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who was killed Monday morning in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area. He was 35-year-old Anthony Loaiza of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct....
LAKE LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Teenager arrested after fighting with deputies, carrying two loaded firearms

Authorities arrested a teenager in Adelanto for entering bringing two firearms onto  while armed with two firearms, and for attempted to fight with deputies. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the 16-year-old male entered the secured parking lot of the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station, and approached a deputy who was sitting inside of his vehicle. They were able to disarm him without further incident, detaining him right after. Both of the firearms were loaded with high-capacity magazines. "Once inside the station, the suspect attempted to fight deputies," a statement released to the public read. The suspect was arrested and booked at High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center in Apple Valley. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact deputies at (760) 552-6800.
ADELANTO, CA
HeySoCal

Sheriff’s deputies investigate body found on Azusa road

An investigation was underway Saturday after a body was found on San Gabriel Canyon Road in the Azusa area. Angeles National Forest officials contacted the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 12:34 p.m. to report the discovery of the body, according to Dispatch Supervisor Miguel Ornelas with the fire department.
AZUSA, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
144K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy