Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Pier 39 in San Francisco is a one-of-a-kind experience with waterfront views, sea lions, a picturesque angle of the Golden Gate Bridge, a peek at Alcatraz, and tons of delicious restaurants and high-end shopping. If you plan on visiting, it might be hard to choose which of the dozens of restaurants you should dine at, but don’t worry! We’ve listed the top twenty restaurants in and near Pier 39 with the best dishes they offer.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO