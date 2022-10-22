ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

crawlsf.com

The Best Pumpkin Patches in the San Francisco Bay Area

It’s that time of year again and we couldn’t be more excited to go in search of the perfect pumpkins for our Fall decor. Here are our top picks for Bay Area pumpkin patches and some more Fall fun!. North Bay. Petaluma Pumpkin Patch & Amazing Corn Maze.
PETALUMA, CA
calmatters.network

South Bay earthquake shakes Tri-Valley

Residents in parts of the Tri-Valley felt the jolt of an earthquake that struck with an epicenter in the South Bay late Tuesday morning. The temblor happened at 11:42 a.m. and had a preliminary magnitude of 5.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose, just south of Mount Hamilton. It was followed by a 3.1 aftershock at 11:47 a.m.
PALO ALTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose earthquake: Bay Area feels 5.1-magnitude quake

SAN JOSE, Calif., - A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Bay Area on Tuesday just past 11:40 a.m. according to the USGS. The epicenter was just east of Seven Trees, a neighborhood of San Jose, California. It was centered along the Calaveras Fault and was described as a "moderate earthquake" by Richard Allen, the director of the Berkeley Seismological Laboratory.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities

VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning

A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
SAN MARTIN, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Deer in downtown Walnut Creek pursued by police

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - There was an unusual slow-speed pursuit in Walnut Creek yesterday. A herd of deer was stalked by officers as the animals weaved their way through the downtown shopping area on Monday. Images caught by a Bay Area Newsgroup Photographer show them stopping at Petco on Botelho...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4

Late-night sideshows wake up Vallejo neighbors

KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/four-arrested-in-vallejo-sideshow/. KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/four-arrested-in-vallejo-sideshow/. Buried car removed from backyard of Atherton mansion. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/buried-car-removed-from-backyard-of-atherton-mansion/. Wind advisory issued for greater Bay Area. KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/weather/wind-advisory-until-9-p-m-for-greater-bay-area/. Power shutoffs still possible in parts of...
VALLEJO, CA
townandtourist.com

20 Best Restaurants In & Near Pier 39, San Francisco

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Pier 39 in San Francisco is a one-of-a-kind experience with waterfront views, sea lions, a picturesque angle of the Golden Gate Bridge, a peek at Alcatraz, and tons of delicious restaurants and high-end shopping. If you plan on visiting, it might be hard to choose which of the dozens of restaurants you should dine at, but don’t worry! We’ve listed the top twenty restaurants in and near Pier 39 with the best dishes they offer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

At Long Last, Bob's Donuts Is Expanding Outside of San Francisco

There are few better ways to cap off a successful night of bar hopping than taking an impromptu trip to Bob's Donuts — the 62-year-old fried dough institution that holds a special place in any San Franciscan's heart. Now, for the first time, the celebrated donut shop is opening up two new locations outside of SF.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

