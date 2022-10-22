Read full article on original website
crawlsf.com
The Best Pumpkin Patches in the San Francisco Bay Area
It’s that time of year again and we couldn’t be more excited to go in search of the perfect pumpkins for our Fall decor. Here are our top picks for Bay Area pumpkin patches and some more Fall fun!. North Bay. Petaluma Pumpkin Patch & Amazing Corn Maze.
Videos, photos capture 5.1-magnitude San Jose earthquake as it shook Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area was rocked by a large earthquake on Tuesday afternoon. The 5.1-magnitude quake was centered south of Mt. Hamilton in the hills east of San Jose in Seven Trees, a census-designated place. Viewer video and photos captured the moment the quake struck and the aftermath of the tremblor, which […]
Bob’s Donuts to Open Two New Bay Area Locations
The 62-year-old donut shop is expanding outside of San Francisco, opening in Mill Valley this year and in San Jose in 2023.
5.1-magnitude earthquake, largest in 8 years, shakes San Francisco Bay Area
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Bay Area just before noon Tuesday. While it was the region’s largest quake in eight years — since a 6.0-magnitude shaker hit Napa in 2014 — multiple agencies throughout the Bay Area reported that there was no reported damage or even emergency calls. The quake […]
calmatters.network
South Bay earthquake shakes Tri-Valley
Residents in parts of the Tri-Valley felt the jolt of an earthquake that struck with an epicenter in the South Bay late Tuesday morning. The temblor happened at 11:42 a.m. and had a preliminary magnitude of 5.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose, just south of Mount Hamilton. It was followed by a 3.1 aftershock at 11:47 a.m.
KTVU FOX 2
Halloween celebrations throughout the Bay Area
KTVU's Claudine Wong spoke with A.J. Speer of the Speer Family Farms in Alameda and Tracy. They talked all things Halloween and gave some helpful hints about carving pumpkins.
SFist
Sandcastle Classic Turns Ocean Beach Into a Sea of Glorious Large-Scale Sand Art
The largest sandcastle contest in northern California returned to Ocean Beach on Saturday, as the 40th annual Leap Sandcastle Classic brought out fourth- and fifth-graders who went against the grain to build sand sculptures that were far more than just castles. It may be news to you that northern California’s...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose earthquake: Bay Area feels 5.1-magnitude quake
SAN JOSE, Calif., - A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Bay Area on Tuesday just past 11:40 a.m. according to the USGS. The epicenter was just east of Seven Trees, a neighborhood of San Jose, California. It was centered along the Calaveras Fault and was described as a "moderate earthquake" by Richard Allen, the director of the Berkeley Seismological Laboratory.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area animal shelters struggle to meet adoption goals amid growing service demands
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A partially pandemic-fueled problem is affecting animal shelters across the Bay Area and nation. The result has shelters at or near 100% capacity. "If you go through any of the kennels you’ll see the dogs jumping and barking and being very aggravated," said Erin Cizan, senior public representative for San Jose Animal Care & Services.
Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities
VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
SFist
Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning
A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
KTVU FOX 2
Deer in downtown Walnut Creek pursued by police
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - There was an unusual slow-speed pursuit in Walnut Creek yesterday. A herd of deer was stalked by officers as the animals weaved their way through the downtown shopping area on Monday. Images caught by a Bay Area Newsgroup Photographer show them stopping at Petco on Botelho...
Lazy Dog Coming Soon to San Jose
The American casual-dining restaurant chain is coming to 5305 Almaden Expressway.
KRON4
Late-night sideshows wake up Vallejo neighbors
KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/four-arrested-in-vallejo-sideshow/. KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/four-arrested-in-vallejo-sideshow/. Buried car removed from backyard of Atherton mansion. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/buried-car-removed-from-backyard-of-atherton-mansion/. Wind advisory issued for greater Bay Area. KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/weather/wind-advisory-until-9-p-m-for-greater-bay-area/. Power shutoffs still possible in parts of...
BART faces delays following magnitude 5.1 earthquake
BART trains were delayed by several minutes following a magnitude 5.1 earthquake, officials said.
Award-winning San Francisco restaurant Delfina makes big changes
The much-loved spaghetti pomodoro isn't going anywhere.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Restaurants In & Near Pier 39, San Francisco
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Pier 39 in San Francisco is a one-of-a-kind experience with waterfront views, sea lions, a picturesque angle of the Golden Gate Bridge, a peek at Alcatraz, and tons of delicious restaurants and high-end shopping. If you plan on visiting, it might be hard to choose which of the dozens of restaurants you should dine at, but don’t worry! We’ve listed the top twenty restaurants in and near Pier 39 with the best dishes they offer.
SFist
At Long Last, Bob's Donuts Is Expanding Outside of San Francisco
There are few better ways to cap off a successful night of bar hopping than taking an impromptu trip to Bob's Donuts — the 62-year-old fried dough institution that holds a special place in any San Franciscan's heart. Now, for the first time, the celebrated donut shop is opening up two new locations outside of SF.
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896
The Sutro Baths were a large, privately owned public saltwater swimming pool complex in the Lands End neighborhood of San Francisco's Outer Richmond District. The Sutro Baths were built in 1894 and were located north of Ocean Beach, the Cliff House, Seal Rocks, and west of Sutro Heights Park.
Where to find $10 and $15 lunch during San Francisco Restaurant Week
From Orens Humus to Starbelly and more.
