Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Joke about Joe Biden leads to extremely awkward moment at Gavin Newsom-Brian Dahle debate
It was very clearly a "Joe Biden is senile" quip, and moderator Scott Shafer of KQED pressed Dahle to say as much directly.
Steve Bannon threatens Dr Fauci and his family will be ‘hunted’ after midterms: ‘Paybacks across the board’
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has issued a threat to Anthony Fauci, saying the president’s chief medical adviser and his entire family are going to “suffer” after the midterm elections next month.“On 8 November, when we destroy the Democratic party as a national political institution and really end the regime, the hunted become the hunters. The whole Fauci family is going to be welcome to the investigations. The entire family,” Mr Bannon said on his War Room podcast on Sunday.A clip of his podcast was shared on Twitter by attorney and analyst Ron Filipkowski.“Remember, War Room was taken off...
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
SFGate
Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — More than three years after Manhattan prosecutors started investigating Donald Trump — after going to the Supreme Court twice to gain access to his tax records — the only criminal trial to arise from their efforts is about to begin. No, the former...
SFGate
Climate Questions: Who are the big emitters?
Who made the global warming mess the world is now in? More than half of the world’s heat-trapping gases comes from three places: The United States, China and Europe. And it piles up quickly at more than 2.5 million pounds (1.1 million kilograms) per second. Once heat trapping gases...
SFGate
Brutal Russian general led troops that killed civilians
ZDVYZHIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — Even by the standards of the important military officers who came and went in this tiny village, the man walking behind the Kamaz truck stood out. Soldiers providing security peered from behind fences, their guns bristling in every direction. Two Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters circled overhead, providing additional cover for Col. Gen. Alexander Chaiko as he escorted an aid convoy in March from the schoolhouse on Tsentralna Street that Russian officers commandeered as a headquarters.
SFGate
California is about to become the world’s 4th largest economy. Here’s how and when
If California were a nation, it would be the world’s fifth largest economy. Soon, it may become the fourth. The Golden State is on track to overtake Germany for the No. 4 spot, according to an opinion column from Bloomberg News editor-in-chief emeritus Matthew Winkler. It became the fifth largest economy in 2015, surpassing the United Kingdom, France and Brazil.
Comments / 0