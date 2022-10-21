Read full article on original website
Report: Denver Broncos Star Will 'Likely' Be Traded With Loss This Sunday
The Denver Broncos may look to orchestrate a blockbuster trade involving one of their stars if they lose to the Jaguars this Sunday. According to a report, the Broncos will likely trade star pass rusher Bradley Chubb if they lose to the Jaguars on Sunday. Chubb's deal with the AFC West ...
Fantasy Football Week 8 Waiver Wire FAAB Advice: Players to Target, Stash & Drop (2022)
It’s a terrible feeling when you lose a star player to a significant injury. You know your team has been substantially weakened, if not flat-out broken. How can you possibly plug the hole?. The Breece Hall injury was crushing for Hall stakeholders. The rookie from Iowa State had become...
Matt Ryan will not play in Week 8
The Colts have stated that Matt Ryan will not play in Week 8, and Sam Ehlinger will get the start in their home game against the Commanders. Though Ryan is dealing with a Grade 2 flexor strain, the Colts have stated that Ehlinger will be the starter for the rest of the season. (Zak Keefer on Twitter)
Isiah Pacheco expected to be starter in Week 7
Isiah Pacheco took the first-team reps in practice with the Chiefs this week and is expected to be the starter at running back against the 49ers on Sunday. (NFL.com) Clyde Edwards-Helaire has roughly twice as many carries as Pacheco so far this season, but the rookie has been more effective as he's gotten more work. He's also stood out in pass protection, a significant factor given the Chiefs' pass-happy offense. Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon will certainly still factor in, but Pacheco's role will grow this week, and hopefully into the future. Consider him a flex play for now, but with the potential for more.
David Njoku (ankle) in walking boot, dealing with mild sprain
David Njoku was spotted in a walking boot and on crutches following the game against Baltimore on Sunday. His injury is not believed to be serious but further testing will take place on Monday. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Fantasy owners can tentatively breathe a sigh of relief as...
Breece Hall MRI confirms ACL tear
The news is a significant blow to fantasy managers who roster the rookie RB. Through five games, Hall had rushed 56 times for 275 yards and two touchdowns and caught 17 of 29 targets for 213 yards and one TD. In dynasty leagues, he is a must-keep, but in redraft leagues, he is droppable as he will presumably be out for the remainder of the 2022 season. Michael Carter and Ty Johnson will each see increased opportunities, with Carter being the preferred pickup of the two.
David Montgomery finds the end zone in Week 7
David Montgomery had 15 carries for 62 yards in the 33-14 win over the Patriots on Monday night. He capped off the scoring with a one-yard run in the fourth quarter. Montgomery did not receive a target. Fantasy Impact:. The Bears had 44 rushing attempts in the game with Montgomery...
Mac Jones (ankle) expected to start Week 7
Jones has had to miss the last few weeks with a high-ankle sprain, but that has gotten better and he is expected to make the start for New England on Monday. There have been some questions about who will start for the Patriots after rookie Bailey Zappe put up some nice performances, but it looks like they will stick with Mac as their guy. Jones being healthy could mean more passing volume for the receivers on this team, namely Tyquan Thorton and DeVante Parker.
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Players to Sell (Week 8)
We’ll help you navigate the trade waters of your fantasy football leagues all season. Not only is there the ‘Who Should I Trade?’ tool where you can get instant feedback, but you can also sync your league for free using My Playbook in order to get trade advice specific to your team through our Trade Analyzer and Trade Finder tools.
Graham Gano converts all three field-goal attempts in Week 7 win
Graham Gano converted all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point attempts in the Giants' Week 7 win over the Jaguars. Gano doesn't see that much love from fantasy managers but he has converted 88.2% of his field-goal attempts this season, including all four attempts from at least 50 yards. With a Giants team that can move the ball but doesn't always pile up the points, Gano can be considered a weekly starter in most leagues with a fairly safe floor.
Amon-Ra St. Brown avoids concussion in Week 7
St. Brown was removed from the game on Sunday as a precaution under the new concussion protocols. The young stud wideout started off the season strong in the first three weeks with 253 receiving yards, 68 rushing yards, and three touchdowns. However, the ankle sprain in Week 3 and the precautious exit from Sunday's game has interrupted his breakout performances that began at the end of last season. St. Brown's availability is looking good for Week 8's matchup against the Dolphins.
Bruno Fernando (knee) will be out ‘a while’
Rockets’ center Bruno Fernando is dealing with a left knee issue that will likely sideline him for multiple weeks, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. (Jonathan Feigen via Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Fernando was forced out of Saturday’s loss to the Bucks due to discomfort in his left knee...
Tua Tagovailoa throws for 261 yards and one score in Week 7
Tua Tagovailoa completed 21 of his 35 pass attempts for 261 yards, and one touchdown in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Steelers. He also carried the ball four times for 15 yards. Tagovailoa threw for over 250 yards for the third time this season in his first game back since Week 4. The Alabama product has only thrown for more than one touchdown in one game this season. Even with the elite weapons on offense, Tagovailoa's upside has only come to life in his career day versus the Ravens in Week 2. Of course, Sunday was only his fourth full game played this year as he's just getting his footing back after sustaining the concussion back in Week 4. The 24-year-old will have another favourable matchup when the Dolphins travel to Detroit to play the Lions in Week 8.
Jahan Dotson not expected to play in Week 7
Jahan Dotson, who re-tweaked his hamstring in practice this week, is a long-shot to play in Week 7, according to Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Dotson had missed the last two games but looked ready to return here before aggravating his hamstring injury. His absence should lead to more targets for Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, but with the Packers' strong secondary, fantasy managers should temper expectations. As for Dotson, at this point, fantasy managers can likely move on.
D'Andre Swift officially inactive for Week 7
Fantasy managers will have to wait another week to get the young RB back on the field. Jamaal Williams will receive the vast majority of the backfield work, followed by Craig Reynolds.
Justin Fields accounts for two touchdowns in Week 7 win
Justin Fields completed 13 of his 21 passes for 179 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception. He added 82 yards on the ground on 14 carries while running in a touchdown from three yards out in the 33-14 win over the Patriots on Monday night. Fantasy Impact:. Monday...
PJ Walker gets the job done in Week 7 win
PJ Walker completed 16 of his 22 pass attempts for 177 yards and two touchdowns in Carolina's 21-3 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. Walker maneuvered the Panthers to a shocking upset over Tampa Bay on the same week they traded away Christian McCaffrey. The quarterback was able to manage the game well while putting up a solid stat line of his own. However, fantasy managers are likely most intrigued with the fact that he gave DJ Moore his best fantasy performance of the year, giving him 10 total targets. Although Walker is not a fantasy option himself, it's nice to see that there could be some viable options around him in this offense.
Deebo Samuel held to 44 total yards in Week 7
Deebo Samuel hauled in 5-of-7 targets for 42 yards in San Francisco's Week 7 loss to Kansas City. He added one carry for two yards. Samuel finished just fourth on the team in receiving yards this week. He was held to two carries or fewer for the fourth consecutive game, after averaging 5.7 carries through the first three games of the season. His days of being a legitimate "wide back" may be over, especially due to the emergence of Christian McCaffrey. Despite the significant decrease in rushing yards, Samuel should be much more productive as a receiver in Week 8 against the Rams, where he remains a WR1 for fantasy purposes.
Brandon Ingram diagnosed with concussion, will enter league protocols
After sustaining a concussion on Sunday, Brandon Ingram has now entered the league's concussion protocols. (Shams Charania on Twitter) Ingram left his game on Sunday with what was considered a head injury, but it turns out that it was a concussion. The severity of the concussion is unknown, but he will likely be listed as day-to-day and there's a chance he misses some time. In his absence, Zion Williamson will see a boost in his already-high fantasy upside while Larry Nance Jr. or Trey Murphy III could slide into the starting five.
Joe Burrow shreds Falcons for 481 yards
Joe Burrow completed 34 of his 42 passes for 481 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-17 win over Atlanta in Week 7. He added three carries for 20 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Fantasy Impact:. Burrow was fantastic in the blowout win over Atlanta on Sunday. Two...
