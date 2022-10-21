Tua Tagovailoa completed 21 of his 35 pass attempts for 261 yards, and one touchdown in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Steelers. He also carried the ball four times for 15 yards. Tagovailoa threw for over 250 yards for the third time this season in his first game back since Week 4. The Alabama product has only thrown for more than one touchdown in one game this season. Even with the elite weapons on offense, Tagovailoa's upside has only come to life in his career day versus the Ravens in Week 2. Of course, Sunday was only his fourth full game played this year as he's just getting his footing back after sustaining the concussion back in Week 4. The 24-year-old will have another favourable matchup when the Dolphins travel to Detroit to play the Lions in Week 8.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO