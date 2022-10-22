Read full article on original website
Related
Central Florida professor nominated for prestigious United Nations women’s award
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Rollins College professor, Dr. Mary Conway Dato-on, has earned a nomination for the U.N. Women Award. Conway Dato-on is a professor of international business and social entrepreneurship at the George D. and Harriet W. Cornell, Crummer Graduate School of Business. The award recognizes women around...
WESH
Brevard Public Schools buses using AI to detect illegal passing
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Schools is part of a high-tech pilot program aimed at making school buses safer. Only two months in, the results show hundreds of drivers violated stop arm laws. On just ten Brevard County buses since classes started this school year, the BusPatrol artificial...
Bay News 9
Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing
OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
D-SNAP: New counties added to line-up to apply for food assistance after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will open tomorrow, Monday, for multiple Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said Lake, Osceola,...
click orlando
Volusia County woman to be honored for saving lineman’s life after Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A woman is being called a hero for saving a lineman’s life who was shocked while working in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. New Smyrna Beach city officials will be honoring Casey Shaw at their commission meeting Tuesday with a life saving award.
Community holds vigil for Orange County high school student killed in crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County community is mourning the loss of its star high school quarterback, who was killed overnight while helping a friend in Wedgefield. A memorial has been set up for Nick Miner behind some of the pieces of his Ford F-150 truck that shattered when a Honda sedan plowed into it early Sunday morning.
fox35orlando.com
New Smyrna Beach nurse to be recognized for saving life of lineman who was shocked
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - The City of New Smyrna Beach plans to recognize a woman who helped save the life of a lineman. Zach Haplin, a 24-year-old lineman, was electrically shocked while restoring power shortly after Hurricane Ian in the Venetian Bay Community. Casey Shaw told FOX 35 News...
click orlando
Brevard County pursues $8.5M beach renourishment after Hurricane Ian
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – Brevard commissioners Tuesday voted unanimously to start the process of planning a beach renourishment project after the county estimated Hurricane Ian’s damages to southern beaches at $8.5 million. The county’s natural resources director Virginia Barker said Ian’s erosion rivals hurricanes Matthew and Irma five...
New Saddleback pastor sees women clergy in church's future
LAKE FOREST, Calif. — (AP) — On a recent Sunday morning, in the sanctuary of Saddleback Church, Lead Pastor Andy Wood opened with a shout-out to the congregation’s newest female teaching pastor – his wife Stacie Wood. It has been about a month since Andy Wood,...
Volusia County residents urged to stay alert for beach hazards left by Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida, Volusia County officials say they’re still dealing with lingering problems along the coastline. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Volusia County government leaders say it could take more than a year to repair...
click orlando
Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business
COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Endorsed By Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Governor Ron DeSantis today spoke at a ‘Keep Florida Free Pit Stop’ in Orange County, where he earned an endorsement from the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The FSHCC actively promotes the economic growth and development of Hispanic entrepreneurs. “From keeping our state open
brevardtimes.com
SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket Launch Set For October 31, 2022
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida – A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket carrying a classified U.S. Space Force satellite (USSF 44) is scheduled to liftoff on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 9:44 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time from Space Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. SpaceX has not launched...
Hurricane Ian: Closure of Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford extended
SANFORD, Fla. — The closure of the Seminole County Civil Courthouse in Sanford due to floodwaters from Lake Monroe following Hurricane Ian has been extended. The courthouse was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 14, but that has been extended until Oct. 28. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
Drag Queen Story Hour in Orlando canceled after hate groups make online threats
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Center Orlando has canceled a Drag Queen Story Hour for children after receiving online threats from hate groups. The event was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29. Drag Queen Story Hour uses the art of drag to read books to kids in libraries, schools and bookstores.
titusville.com
Intersection of Barna Avenue and Country Club Drive Closed
Beginning on 10/24/22, the intersection of Barna Ave. and Country Club Dr. will be closed for maintenance. The intersection will be closed until 11/04/22.
wmfe.org
It’s time to get your (early) vote on, Central Florida
Early voting in the midterm elections begins Monday in most Central Florida counties. Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard and Polk county residents can all participate in early voting in the general election beginning today. Volusia County residents will have to wait until Wednesday to cast their ballots while early voting in...
click orlando
Ormond Beach community pleads for funding to elevate homes
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit, neighbors in one Volusia County community pleaded for federal help to elevate their homes to avert more flooding. “This is my fifth time flooding,” said Jeremy Ianarelli, who lives along the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach. “This time was uncontrollable, and I had three pumps running in here. I had about a 12-to-14-inch difference from in the house, but then, I just couldn’t control it after I got over that.”
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 20, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Mia Kylie Aschenback. Date of Birth 11/12/2002. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon WO Intent Kill. Robbery...
Two Orlando Women Convicted Of Preparing Fraudulent Tax Returns Over 3 Year Period
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two Orlando women have been convicted of preparing fraudulent tax returns over a three-year period. Erotida Natasha Harden Ortiz was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and six counts of aiding in fraudulent and false statements
Comments / 1