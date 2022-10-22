Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therecord-online.com
CM volleyball avenges loss to Bellefonte; preps for districts
BELLEFONTE, PA – The Central Mountain volleyball team went to Bellefonte on Monday and reversed an early season loss to the host Lady Raiders. The Lady Wildcats fell to Bellefonte, 3-0, on Sept. 12 but Monday was a different story on the Raiders’ home court. CM took a hard-earned 26-24 win in the first set and took set two 25-16. Bellefonte stayed alive by a 25-21 margin in the third set but the Lady ‘Cats clinched the 3-1 win with a 25-14 verdict in set four.
Onward State
Beaver Stadium White Out Crowd Control Proves Unacceptable, Dangerous
There’s truly nothing like the Penn State White Out game. The feeling produced when students, families, and alumni pack into Beaver Stadium to watch the Nittany Lions under the lights is nothing short of magical. For many Penn Staters, the White Out is the highlight of their college experience....
Penn State moves up in national rankings after rebounding vs. Minnesota
Penn State moved up slightly in the national rankings following a resounding bounce-back win against Minnesota on Saturday. The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, both of which were released Sunday afternoon. Penn State entered Saturday ranked No. 16 in both polls.
therecord-online.com
Ronald T. Lomax, Jr.
Ronald T. Lomax, Jr., 63, of Renovo died of natural causes at Rose View Nursing & Rehabilitation in Williamsport on Sunday October 16, 2022. He was born on April 20, 1959 in Renovo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald Sr. and Pauline. Also, his step-father Daniel Venturato.
therecord-online.com
Jeffry Ardell Schlesinger
Jeffry Ardell Schlesinger, 36, of Lock Haven, PA, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. Jeffy was born in Williamsport, PA to Jeff and Deb (Anderson) Schlesinger on March 15, 1986. Graduating from Central Mountain High School in 2004, he attended Lock Haven University majoring in Business. According to those...
Early snowfall disrupts pheasant stocking by Pa. Game Commission
Pheasant hunting season opened Saturday, but hunters in a dozen counties had no birds stocked by the Pennsylvania Game Commission on nearby state game lands. An unseasonably early, heavy snowfall last Tuesday damaged the commission’s Southwest Game Farm, near Distant in Armstrong County, and caused a delay in the commission’s stocking of pheasants in some of the counties served by that game farm.
Pa Game Commission postpones pheasant stockings due to snow damage
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – State game lands in 12 counties that were to receive pheasants this week ahead of Saturday’s statewide pheasant season opener will not be stocked until next week due to unforeseen circumstances. Heavy snowfall Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Game Farm damaged netting, leaving pheasant enclosures in need of […]
wccsradio.com
RUSTIC LODGE HOSTED FINAL BRUNCH ON SUNDAY
A longtime Indiana event center closed its doors for the final time on Sunday. After 77 years of operation, Rustic Lodge on Sunday hosted its final event, the traditional Sunday Brunch. Rustic Lodge was purchased on July 5th, 1945 by Tony and Emma Ricupero and since then, the business has stayed in the family, with grandson Joseph Lubold running the family business for the last 29 years. The closure was announced last December, in order to allow the business to honor all commitments and continue to offer its services until the end day.
Penn State police urge community to avoid event featuring Proud Boys founder
“Provocateurs love nothing more than to fill a room with protesters and record it as content for their online platforms. As a community, we should not advance their purposes.”
Cochran buys Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – #1 Cochran, Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, announced that it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. The acquisition extends the dealer group’s geographic footprint to Cambria County while adding a new brand to its extensive portfolio. The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 24. “We are thrilled to expand our […]
Learn more about the five National Parks of Western Pennsylvania
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– People of all ages who enjoy the outdoors are invited to visit an event and learn more about trails the five National Parks of Western Pennsylvania (WEPA). At the Staple Bend Tunnel located at 1189 Beech Hill Road in Johnstown, on Friday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. will be a one-hour event […]
therecord-online.com
Lamar bridge job on Route 64 nearing completion
LAMAR, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is nearing completion on its Route 64 bridge replacement project in Clinton County. The bridge spans Big Fishing Creek in the village of Lamar. Replacing the bridge will improve its rating from poor to good. The 44-foot bridge dates from 1922 and carries an average of almost 6,000 vehicles each day.
One dead after tractor-trailer hit a person on I-99
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was killed Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer hit him on Interstate 99, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The accident happened when a tractor-trailer was driving north on I-99 in the morning of Oct. 25. At around mile marker 55.1 in Snyder Township, just south of the Bald […]
Body found in garage identified as missing Johnstown man
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A body that was found in an abandoned garage has been identified as a missing Johnstown man. According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, the homeowner found the body in the abandoned garage at the 1500 Block of Franklin Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. The body was identified […]
#1 Cochran buys Honda dealership in Johnstown
Rob Cochran has driven east to Johnstown and put his company behind the wheel of a Honda. Make that plural. Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, #1 Cochran, on Monday confirmed it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The deal extends #1...
Clearfield County drivers expect delays with updated superload windmill movements, PennDOT says
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) wants drivers in or going through Clearfield County to be aware of windmill superload movements. PennDOT wrote in a press release that, on Monday at 11 a.m. a casing section will depart from Falls Creek and move through the area. The transport will feature a […]
therecord-online.com
Beech Creek teenager cited for terroristic threats in CM High School incident
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – State police have charged a 17-year-old male with terroristic threats and other offenses after an incident at Central Mountain High School on Oct. 20. Police said they responded last Thursday to a report of a student making a threat. Through their investigation, police said,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Teen Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-80 in Bradford Township
BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police released the details of a Clearfield County teen who was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 80 West in Bradford Township on October 12. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash happened around 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Two Injured, One Life-Flighted Following Crash on Interstate 80 in Graham Township
GRAHAM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals were injured after a 76-year-old driver experienced a medical episode and crashed into an embankment in Graham Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash occurred at 2:22 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, on Interstate 80 in Graham Township,...
Way Fruit Farm’s last fall hurrah
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – This weekend the Way Fruit Farm of Port Matilda will be hosting its last fall hurrah. The events will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 from 3 – 7 p.m. and then on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. There will be apple picking, stop in the […]
Comments / 0