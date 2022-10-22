ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therecord-online.com

CM volleyball avenges loss to Bellefonte; preps for districts

BELLEFONTE, PA – The Central Mountain volleyball team went to Bellefonte on Monday and reversed an early season loss to the host Lady Raiders. The Lady Wildcats fell to Bellefonte, 3-0, on Sept. 12 but Monday was a different story on the Raiders’ home court. CM took a hard-earned 26-24 win in the first set and took set two 25-16. Bellefonte stayed alive by a 25-21 margin in the third set but the Lady ‘Cats clinched the 3-1 win with a 25-14 verdict in set four.
BELLEFONTE, PA
therecord-online.com

Ronald T. Lomax, Jr.

Ronald T. Lomax, Jr., 63, of Renovo died of natural causes at Rose View Nursing & Rehabilitation in Williamsport on Sunday October 16, 2022. He was born on April 20, 1959 in Renovo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald Sr. and Pauline. Also, his step-father Daniel Venturato.
RENOVO, PA
therecord-online.com

Jeffry Ardell Schlesinger

Jeffry Ardell Schlesinger, 36, of Lock Haven, PA, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. Jeffy was born in Williamsport, PA to Jeff and Deb (Anderson) Schlesinger on March 15, 1986. Graduating from Central Mountain High School in 2004, he attended Lock Haven University majoring in Business. According to those...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
PennLive.com

Early snowfall disrupts pheasant stocking by Pa. Game Commission

Pheasant hunting season opened Saturday, but hunters in a dozen counties had no birds stocked by the Pennsylvania Game Commission on nearby state game lands. An unseasonably early, heavy snowfall last Tuesday damaged the commission’s Southwest Game Farm, near Distant in Armstrong County, and caused a delay in the commission’s stocking of pheasants in some of the counties served by that game farm.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pa Game Commission postpones pheasant stockings due to snow damage

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – State game lands in 12 counties that were to receive pheasants this week ahead of Saturday’s statewide pheasant season opener will not be stocked until next week due to unforeseen circumstances. Heavy snowfall Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Game Farm damaged netting, leaving pheasant enclosures in need of […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

RUSTIC LODGE HOSTED FINAL BRUNCH ON SUNDAY

A longtime Indiana event center closed its doors for the final time on Sunday. After 77 years of operation, Rustic Lodge on Sunday hosted its final event, the traditional Sunday Brunch. Rustic Lodge was purchased on July 5th, 1945 by Tony and Emma Ricupero and since then, the business has stayed in the family, with grandson Joseph Lubold running the family business for the last 29 years. The closure was announced last December, in order to allow the business to honor all commitments and continue to offer its services until the end day.
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Cochran buys Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – #1 Cochran, Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, announced that it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. The acquisition extends the dealer group’s geographic footprint to Cambria County while adding a new brand to its extensive portfolio. The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 24. “We are thrilled to expand our […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Learn more about the five National Parks of Western Pennsylvania

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– People of all ages who enjoy the outdoors are invited to visit an event and learn more about trails the five National Parks of Western Pennsylvania (WEPA). At the Staple Bend Tunnel located at 1189 Beech Hill Road in Johnstown, on Friday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. will be a one-hour event […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
therecord-online.com

Lamar bridge job on Route 64 nearing completion

LAMAR, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is nearing completion on its Route 64 bridge replacement project in Clinton County. The bridge spans Big Fishing Creek in the village of Lamar. Replacing the bridge will improve its rating from poor to good. The 44-foot bridge dates from 1922 and carries an average of almost 6,000 vehicles each day.
LAMAR, PA
WTAJ

One dead after tractor-trailer hit a person on I-99

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was killed Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer hit him on Interstate 99, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The accident happened when a tractor-trailer was driving north on I-99 in the morning of Oct. 25. At around mile marker 55.1 in Snyder Township, just south of the Bald […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Body found in garage identified as missing Johnstown man

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A body that was found in an abandoned garage has been identified as a missing Johnstown man. According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, the homeowner found the body in the abandoned garage at the 1500 Block of Franklin Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. The body was identified […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

#1 Cochran buys Honda dealership in Johnstown

Rob Cochran has driven east to Johnstown and put his company behind the wheel of a Honda. Make that plural. Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, #1 Cochran, on Monday confirmed it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The deal extends #1...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Teen Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-80 in Bradford Township

BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police released the details of a Clearfield County teen who was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 80 West in Bradford Township on October 12. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash happened around 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12,...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Way Fruit Farm’s last fall hurrah

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – This weekend the Way Fruit Farm of Port Matilda will be hosting its last fall hurrah. The events will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 from 3 – 7 p.m. and then on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. There will be apple picking, stop in the […]
PORT MATILDA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy