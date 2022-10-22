Read full article on original website
Bowling for the Cure raises $23,000 for Cops4Cancer
PERU – The Illinois Valley Super Bowl held their annual Bowling for the Cure Saturday. For the first time in years, the response was so high that they had to hold two sessions of the event. This year they raised $23,000 for Cops4Cancer, surpassing the 2021 total of $22,000.
“Active Investigation” cancels classes at Ohio Community Schools
OHIO, IL – Students and staff of Ohio Community Schools in Bureau County are not in session today due to what the district describes as an ongoing investigation that is utilizing school property. The district made the announcement last night that all activities and Pre-K were cancelled.
Swap Shop 10/24/22
BARN SALE: 778 Greenwing Rd, Amboy Sat.29th & Sun.30th 9-3. Holiday deco, electronics, glassware, tools, misc housewares, antique bottle collection, deer stands, and too much to list. FOR SALE 48″ ATV Cycle Country Brand Snowplow with mounting plate very nice shape $300 OBO CALL(815)503-3467. FOR SALE 73-79 Ford fenders...
ILVY Dolphin swimmer qualifies for Nationals Competition
PERU – The ILVY Dolphins from the Illinois Valley YMCA hosted their Monster Splash Invitational Sunday. During the meet, five national cut times were obtained. This included Streator senior Nolan Deats from the Dolphins on his 100 Fly with a time of 52.29, within one second of the national cut time. Deats competed last season at Nationals on this event as well.
Rourke, Wiglusz pass Ohio past Northern Illinois, 24-17
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Sam Wiglusz leaped high to pull in a 22-yard pass from Kurtis Rourke over an outstretched defender in the end zone for the deciding fourth-quarter touchdown as Ohio pulled out a 24-17 win over Northern Illinois to improve to 3-1 in the Mid-American Conference West Division. Roarke also found Wiglusz with an eight-yard touchdown pass to cap the game’s opening drive and nosed in from the 1 with 4:16 left in the third quarter to give the Bobcats a 17-9 lead.
Illinois State hangs on to beat Indiana State 27-21
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Zack Annexstad ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to his brother, Brock, in Illinois State’s 27-21 victory over Indiana State. The Redbirds took a 20-0 lead in the first quarter on Annexstad’s 9-yard run and his touchdown passes of 56 yards to Jalen Carr and 18 yards to Brock Annexstad. But they would need the quarterback’s 3-yard run to cap a drive early in the fourth quarter to give them a 27-14 lead, enough to win despite Cade Chambers’ 67-yard touchdown throw Dante Hendrix with just over 10 minutes remaining.
Bridge to close near Triumph
TRIUMPH – A bridge on North 4050th Road in Ophir Township near Triumph will be closed for repairs beginning Wednesday. The bridge is located between East 6th and East 7th Road. The work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, November 2nd. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site.
One in custody after Bureau County incident leaves one dead
OHIO, IL – Authorities confirmed one individual is dead and another person is in custody after an incident in the Bureau County community of Ohio. Sunday afternoon authorities were called to the 200 block of East Long Street, where a large police presence gathered overnight. The Ohio Community Schools canceled classes for Monday out of precaution. One individual was taken into custody and Ohio School officials announced classes would resume on Tuesday. The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office are expected to release more details later today. The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
Bond set for man accused of shooting, standoff in Sheridan
SHERIDAN – Bond has been set for the man facing multiple charges after a shooting and hours-long standoff in the village of Sheridan on Saturday. The LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss announced that 55-year-old Jeffery L. Plique has been charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and two counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. Authorities claim that Plique fired a gun multiple times, including a shot that struck a 63-year-old man in the leg Saturday morning. He then allegedly barricaded himself in his residence for nearly twelve hours before surrendering to authorities. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail and is being held on a $3 million dollar bond. The shooting victim was taken to a Rockford hospital in stable condition.
Armed suspect shot by police in Whiteside County declared brain dead
MORRISON – The Illinois State Police have announced that the suspect that was shot by police last Friday in Whiteside County has been declared brain dead. They claim they were executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street in Morrison, when they heard gun shots from inside the residence. Authorities say that they encountered and shot 48-year-old Aaron Linke, who was taken to an area hospital. In a press release, the Illinois State Police say that a female in the residence also suffered a gunshot wound unrelated to the officer involved shooting. She was also transported to an area hospital. After an investigation, law enforcement state that Linke allegedly was pointing a firearm at officers when he was shot.
