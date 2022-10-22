Read full article on original website
What if the Blackhawks are actually good?
The Blackhawks stripped down their roster over the offseason and essentially constructed the team to be one of the worst in the NHL so they can be in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Heck, even a Top 3 pick in general. What...
Hawks' Tyler Johnson likely to miss time with leg injury
The Blackhawks lost an important member of their top six on Tuesday after Tyler Johnson left the game with an apparent leg injury, and it looks like he's going to miss some time. Johnson got tangled up along the boards early in the third period with Florida Panthers captain Aleksander...
10 observations: Hawks beat Kraken for 3rd straight comeback win
The Blackhawks rallied to beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 at the United Center on Sunday for their third straight victory. 1. The Blackhawks didn't look sharp at all for the majority of the first period. Head coach Luke Richardson said after the game that his team was "disconnected" and "we weren’t willing to put the work in that Seattle does" in the early going. There were a few massive defensive zone breakdowns, one of which came 36 seconds into the game but Alex Stalock bailed out his club. They allowed two goals on their first four shots and fell into a quick hole.
Knights' Phil Kessel sets NHL record with 990th consecutive game
The NHL has a new iron man. Phil Kessel of the Las Vegas Knights played in his 990th consecutive regular-season game on Tuesday, setting a new league record. The 17-year veteran took the ice against the San Jose Sharks and, once the puck dropped, extended a streak that first began on Nov. 3, 2009.
How much are referees in the NHL paid?
Athletes and coaches are not the only integral components of hockey culture – referees and Zamboni drivers are just as crucial. From the NBA to the NFL, all referees are constantly faced with tough decisions, questionable calls and unexpected fights from athletes on the court or the field. But hockey, in particular, breeds some of the toughest referees in the game.
Hawks earn standing O after killing off 5 straight penalties
The Blackhawks knocked off the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Tuesday at the United Center for their fourth straight win, and the first star of the game should've gone to the entire penalty kill unit. In the first half of the second period, the Blackhawks were forced to kill off five...
10 observations: Bulls rout C's with remarkable comeback
You don't see 42-point in-game swings every night in the NBA. Especially authored by a 1-2 Chicago Bulls team that entered play fresh off a 32-point defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers and on Monday hosting the reigning Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics. But that is exactly what...
Bulls celebrate Bradley's victory in 3-point contest
Apparently, Andre Drummond isn't the only Chicago Bulls backup center who can sink 3-pointers. Drummond created quite the stir during the preseason when the career 12.9 percent 3-point shooter sank three in one game against the Toronto Raptors. Following Tuesday's practice at the Advocate Center, Tony Bradley took his star...
markerzone.com
THREE-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION REPORTEDLY COMING OUT OF RETIREMENT
Nearly 15 months after announcing his retirement from hockey, it appears that three-time Stanley Cup champion Niklas Hjalmarsson is making a comeback. This weekend, Swedish Hockey League team, HV71, announced that Hjalmarsson will begin training with the team starting on Monday. Note: the quotes in this story are translated from...
Hawks 'dodge a bullet' in win but continue to show resilience
There are two types of outlooks in this world, and stop me if you've heard this before: The glass-half-full view and the glass-half-empty perspective. The glass-half-empty: Chicago has fallen behind 2-0 in each of its last three games. The glass-half-full: Chicago has overcome each of those three multi-goal deficits to put together an early-season winning streak.
atozsports.com
Former Bears veteran rejoices following the Packers’ embarrassing loss
No feeling tops a Chicago Bears win, but a Green Bay Packers loss comes pretty close. The Bears had Sunday off as they continue their preparation for a showdown with the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. However, their NFC North counterparts took its worst loss of the season at the hands of the Washington Commanders.
Why Bears decided to kneel on 4th down in 4th quarter
For the first time all season, the Bears dominated their opponent. They beat the Patriots on Monday Night Football in convincing fashion, and won in all three phases of the game. The 33-14 final score reflected that, but the margin of victory could’ve been even greater. With time winding...
WATCH: Bulls fan surprised with tickets to home opener
Aiden, a 10-year-old Bulls fan, was surprised with tickets to the team's home opener on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The young fan was selling chocolate bars and showing off his handles on the street when a content creator gifted him with tickets to the game and court access before tip-off.
KC Johnson: It's time Bulls start Green over Williams
Billy Donovan typically doesn’t disclose his starting lineups. But the Chicago Bulls’ coach has had some fun with reporters twice this season, offering the rare olive branch of announcing Ayo Dosunmu as his starting point guard during the preseason and then surprisingly naming Patrick Williams his starting power forward on the eve of the season opener.
Vučević celebrates birthday in style with big game
Just before tipoff Monday night, Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown wished Nikola Vučević a happy birthday. Brown was celebrating one of his own, turning 26. So the 32-year-old Vučević appreciated the gesture---and then celebrated by dropping 18 points, 23 rebounds and five assists on the Celtics in the Chicago Bulls' impressive comeback victory.
