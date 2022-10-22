ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Hawks beat Kraken for 3rd straight comeback win

The Blackhawks rallied to beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 at the United Center on Sunday for their third straight victory. 1. The Blackhawks didn't look sharp at all for the majority of the first period. Head coach Luke Richardson said after the game that his team was "disconnected" and "we weren’t willing to put the work in that Seattle does" in the early going. There were a few massive defensive zone breakdowns, one of which came 36 seconds into the game but Alex Stalock bailed out his club. They allowed two goals on their first four shots and fell into a quick hole.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

How much are referees in the NHL paid?

Athletes and coaches are not the only integral components of hockey culture – referees and Zamboni drivers are just as crucial. From the NBA to the NFL, all referees are constantly faced with tough decisions, questionable calls and unexpected fights from athletes on the court or the field. But hockey, in particular, breeds some of the toughest referees in the game.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls celebrate Bradley's victory in 3-point contest

Apparently, Andre Drummond isn't the only Chicago Bulls backup center who can sink 3-pointers. Drummond created quite the stir during the preseason when the career 12.9 percent 3-point shooter sank three in one game against the Toronto Raptors. Following Tuesday's practice at the Advocate Center, Tony Bradley took his star...
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

THREE-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION REPORTEDLY COMING OUT OF RETIREMENT

Nearly 15 months after announcing his retirement from hockey, it appears that three-time Stanley Cup champion Niklas Hjalmarsson is making a comeback. This weekend, Swedish Hockey League team, HV71, announced that Hjalmarsson will begin training with the team starting on Monday. Note: the quotes in this story are translated from...
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks 'dodge a bullet' in win but continue to show resilience

There are two types of outlooks in this world, and stop me if you've heard this before: The glass-half-full view and the glass-half-empty perspective. The glass-half-empty: Chicago has fallen behind 2-0 in each of its last three games. The glass-half-full: Chicago has overcome each of those three multi-goal deficits to put together an early-season winning streak.
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

Former Bears veteran rejoices following the Packers’ embarrassing loss

No feeling tops a Chicago Bears win, but a Green Bay Packers loss comes pretty close. The Bears had Sunday off as they continue their preparation for a showdown with the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. However, their NFC North counterparts took its worst loss of the season at the hands of the Washington Commanders.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

WATCH: Bulls fan surprised with tickets to home opener

Aiden, a 10-year-old Bulls fan, was surprised with tickets to the team's home opener on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The young fan was selling chocolate bars and showing off his handles on the street when a content creator gifted him with tickets to the game and court access before tip-off.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

KC Johnson: It's time Bulls start Green over Williams

Billy Donovan typically doesn’t disclose his starting lineups. But the Chicago Bulls’ coach has had some fun with reporters twice this season, offering the rare olive branch of announcing Ayo Dosunmu as his starting point guard during the preseason and then surprisingly naming Patrick Williams his starting power forward on the eve of the season opener.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Vučević celebrates birthday in style with big game

Just before tipoff Monday night, Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown wished Nikola Vučević a happy birthday. Brown was celebrating one of his own, turning 26. So the 32-year-old Vučević appreciated the gesture---and then celebrated by dropping 18 points, 23 rebounds and five assists on the Celtics in the Chicago Bulls' impressive comeback victory.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy