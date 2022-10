What was once an old abandoned industrial building is now beautiful new housing in Ludington. The Lofts on Rowe had their grand opening ribbon cutting Monday. The lofts have 67 apartments with a mix of studio, one, two and three bedroom unities. The opening of the Lofts on Rowe will hopefully put a dent in the housing problem that many communities in northern Michigan are facing.

LUDINGTON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO