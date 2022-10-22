Sheldon Park's Pink Out proceeds benefit Highlands students' Change for Cancer effort

Sheldon Park hosted a Pink Out celebration Thursday at the Lloyd D. Hayden Center, where people packed the facility to raise awareness for the fight against breast cancer.

Residents Council President Sydney Hayden said fundraising efforts brought in nearly $500 to be donated to Highlands High School’s Change for Cancer effort.

“This is a worthy cause, and we had so many people involved,” Hayden said.

More than 60 people filled the center for the celebration, many of them children.

Highlands’ cheerleaders for several years have participated in the October program Change for Cancer, founded by Burrell High School graduate Georgia Brothers.

The charity began more than a decade ago and has brought in more than $100,000 to be doled out to families across the Alle- Kiski Valley.

Money raised in the Highlands School District is distributed to district families who are fighting the illness.

Hayden said the Residents Council raised money in years past for cancer awareness and wanted to bring the effort back.

“People give so much to our community, and we like to give back,” she said.

Sheldon Park is an Allegheny County Housing Authority low-income complex off Freeport Road in Harrison.

Organizers made sure to have several activities for children, including a story time by Harrison-area District Judge Carolyn Bengel and former Jefferson High School teacher Carlotta Del Vecchio.

An art exhibit by Highlands student Rayna Robinson was showcased, and there were prizes in every shade of pink to be raffled off.

“It was a wonderful and worthwhile event,” Hayden said.